Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy News Your Rights Online

Russian Hackers Targeted More Than 200 Journalists Globally (apnews.com) 70

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The Associated Press: Russian television anchor Pavel Lobkov was in the studio getting ready for his show when jarring news flashed across his phone: Some of his most intimate messages had just been published to the web. Days earlier, the veteran journalist had come out live on air as HIV-positive, a taboo-breaking revelation that drew responses from hundreds of Russians fighting their own lonely struggles with the virus. Now he'd been hacked. The Associated Press found that Lobkov was targeted by the hacking group known as Fancy Bear in March 2015, nine months before his messages were leaked. He was one of at least 200 journalists, publishers and bloggers targeted by the group as early as mid-2014 and as recently as a few months ago. The AP identified journalists as the third-largest group on a hacking hit list obtained from cybersecurity firm Secureworks, after diplomatic personnel and U.S. Democrats. About 50 of the journalists worked at The New York Times. Another 50 were either foreign correspondents based in Moscow or Russian reporters like Lobkov who worked for independent news outlets. Others were prominent media figures in Ukraine, Moldova, the Baltics or Washington.

Russian Hackers Targeted More Than 200 Journalists Globally More | Reply

Russian Hackers Targeted More Than 200 Journalists Globally

Comments Filter:

  • The AP identified journalists as the third-largest group on a hacking hit list obtained from cybersecurity firm Secureworks, after diplomatic personnel and U.S. Democrats. About 50 of the journalists worked at The New York Times. Another 50 were either foreign correspondents based in Moscow or Russian reporters like Lobkov who worked for independent news outlets. Others were prominent media figures in Ukraine, Moldova, the Baltics or Washington.

    Can someone answer this question:

    How many has the CIA hacked so far?

    Remember, this very alleged action could be the work of the CIA. They have "impersonated" nation states before.

    • Re: And how many did or has the CIA hacked? (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's right, there's no evidence that Russian hackers exist, let alone go round hacking journalists or the DNC or anyone at all. President Putin says he doesn't do that kind of thing and his word is good enough for me, even if he did have his fingers crossed at the time.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Tell you what, how about you research how many journalists have been hacked by the CIA and post a separate article here on Slashdot with the details of their nefarious deeds?

      Otherwise, your redirection smells of whataboutism.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Lobokov is a Russian journalist who is sometimes critical of the Russian government. How does the *prior probability* that the FSB might want to leak embarrassing information on him compare to the prior probability that the CIA would?

      This is typical conspiracy theorist thinking: choose a culprit, and then argue from the *possibility* of their having done it, ignoring that it would actually be against their interests.

  • Russia! Russia! Russia! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ow, my nose! You broke my nose!

  • Fancy Bear and Snowden (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Martin S. ( 98249 ) <Martin.SpamerNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Friday December 22, 2017 @10:15AM (#55789297) Homepage Journal

    On the same day Snowden releases his spy app.

    Um, no connection here, nothing to see, move on.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're trying to tie a physical location security system to russian online hacking?

      Oh, Snowden is in Russia!

      This is Russian Hacking!

      Therefore they must be related.

      Did you turn it off and on again??

      • If a majority of people here think that the Russians 'hacked the election' and also think that Snowden who defected to Russia with a bunch of US/UK secrets is 'a hero', then it's fair to say a lot of people here don't know what the hell they're talking about.

      • Your ignorance of the connections between Fancy Bear and Snowden is your problem, not mine.

  • "House passes first rewrite of nation's tax laws in three decades, providing steep tax cuts for businesses, the wealthy." https://twitter.com/AP/status/... [twitter.com]

    Exactly a DNC talking point, which the AP has no problem toeing the party line.

Slashdot Top Deals

The rule on staying alive as a program manager is to give 'em a number or give 'em a date, but never give 'em both at once.

Close