Cable TV's Password-Sharing Crackdown Is Coming (bloomberg.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD
Charter Communications' CEO, Tom Rutledge, is leading an industrywide effort to crack down on password sharing. It's a growing problem that could cost pay-TV companies millions of subscribers -- and billions of dollars in revenue -- when they can least afford it. Bloomberg reports: Cable and satellite carriers in North America have lost 3 million customers this year alone. But the prevalence of password sharing suggests many of those customers, and possibly many more, are watching popular shows like "The Walking Dead" for free, robbing pay-TV providers and programmers of paying subscribers and advertising dollars. Most pay-TV companies only require users to re-enter their passwords for each device once a year. During contract negotiations this fall, Charter urged Viacom Inc., home of Comedy Central and MTV, to help limit illicit password swapping. The cable company wants programmers to restrict the number of concurrent streams on their apps and force legitimate subscribers to log in more often, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. ESPN, meanwhile, has reduced the number of simultaneous streams that it allows on its app to five from 10 and is considering cutting that to three, Connolly said. ESPN wants to work more closely with distributors to validate subscribers when there are high volumes of streaming on its app outside the cable company's territory.

  • We need a law to prohibit all terms in a contract not specifically related to the acquisition and distribution of said content. Problem solved. How many times a app requires someone to reauthorize really? I would assume they were talking Netflix...

  • Brilliant strategy (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @06:32PM (#55779937)

    I'm sure all of those millennials sharing their parents' passwords will immediately sign up for cable as soon as the restrictions take effect.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

      I'm sure all of those millennials sharing their parents' passwords will immediately sign up for cable as soon as the restrictions take effect.

      It's short-sighted to say that none of them would get their own cable TV accounts. It's also possible they might sign-up for streams directly from networks like ESPN, HBO, AMC, etc., benefitting the networks and bypassing traditional cable TV.

      But, it could go the other generational way too. My wife and I* have Netflix with 4 four device log-ins, but we only use 2, so we gave our respective baby-boomer parents each a device log-in. We helped our parents see the benefit of using a streaming service. If Netfli

  • Didn't Netflix solve this? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @06:32PM (#55779941) Journal

    $n.nn for two screens $n.nn + $5 or so for 4 screens.
    Seems pretty dang simple to me.
    Rather than trying to police the mess that is "is this a shared PWD or is this a mobile user or is this a legit user that moved their cable box for the night?" they just limit concurrent streams to whatever you've paid for.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      yeah but they probably patented the process so now we need laws for all others providers so that they too can do nothing and litigate the customer/potential customer into fucktardom.
      cause thats how they roll

  • To paraphrase Princess Leia (Score:3)

    by Yaztromo ( 655250 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @06:39PM (#55779995) Homepage Journal

    The more you tighten your grip cable companies, the more customers will slip through your fingers.

    Yaz

  • Solution: DVD rental (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Netflix DVD catalog is VASTLY bigger than the streaming catalog. It has almost every movie ever made. In addition, you can rent a DVD, watch it, sneakernet it over to your buddy, who watches it. Then post it back to netflix. No password needed.

    The only significant drawback is that you might have to wait a few months for the newest TV series to appear on DVD - unless you can pick them up on broadcast. Just think of it like if they had come out a few months later. In some ways that is nicer, because you

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      The only significant drawback is that you might have to wait a few months for the newest TV series to appear on DVD - unless you can pick them up on broadcast. Just think of it like if they had come out a few months later.

      After your co-workers have already spoiled them and closed discussion of them around the water cooler.

  • That's funny (Score:4, Funny)

    by IWantMoreSpamPlease ( 571972 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @06:54PM (#55780109) Homepage Journal

    >>...when they can least afford it

    Go on, tell me another one!

  • Sounds like cable is about to shoot itself in the foot.

    Meanwhile, Netflix doesn't complain about shared passwords, even allows users to set up multiple profiles on each account so it's easier to share.
    I hope netflix has enough bandwidth to absorb all the new customers that are about to join up.

  • Just limit it by MAC to a certain # of devices, and let the user delete devices from time to time. Apple does this already, so does Adobe CC, and Google Music. It's not that hard.

    The whining is coming not from the content providers, but from the cable companies, because they're the obsolete ones getting screwed. Viacom doesn't care because the more streams there are (regardless of shared login) the more $ they get to charge advertisers on OTT.

    It's simple math: a+b = cable companies just need to die alre

  • More Often? (Score:3)

    by blackfeltfedora ( 2855471 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @07:14PM (#55780215)
    It seems like I'm being asked to log into my Roku apps on a monthly basis already, how much more do they want?

  • Is anybody using YouTube TV? How is it for $35 a month? I only feel moderately bad about streaming shows without commercial...

  • with overage charges and now this. It's funny that they had 8 years to do these things and restrained themselves and for some reason in the last year or so they've gotten a lot bolder. I wonder if something happened about a year ago to change their outlook on customer service and how much they can get away with...

  • Cable TV's attempt to boost Netflix subs is coming (Score:3)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @07:39PM (#55780353)
    "Cable TV's attempt to boost Netflix subs is coming" - corrected headline

