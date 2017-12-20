Cable TV's Password-Sharing Crackdown Is Coming (bloomberg.com) 47
Charter Communications' CEO, Tom Rutledge, is leading an industrywide effort to crack down on password sharing. It's a growing problem that could cost pay-TV companies millions of subscribers -- and billions of dollars in revenue -- when they can least afford it. Bloomberg reports: Cable and satellite carriers in North America have lost 3 million customers this year alone. But the prevalence of password sharing suggests many of those customers, and possibly many more, are watching popular shows like "The Walking Dead" for free, robbing pay-TV providers and programmers of paying subscribers and advertising dollars. Most pay-TV companies only require users to re-enter their passwords for each device once a year. During contract negotiations this fall, Charter urged Viacom Inc., home of Comedy Central and MTV, to help limit illicit password swapping. The cable company wants programmers to restrict the number of concurrent streams on their apps and force legitimate subscribers to log in more often, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. ESPN, meanwhile, has reduced the number of simultaneous streams that it allows on its app to five from 10 and is considering cutting that to three, Connolly said. ESPN wants to work more closely with distributors to validate subscribers when there are high volumes of streaming on its app outside the cable company's territory.
So what the article says is (Score:1)
We need a law to prohibit all terms in a contract not specifically related to the acquisition and distribution of said content. Problem solved. How many times a app requires someone to reauthorize really? I would assume they were talking Netflix...
Re: (Score:1)
If everyone paid for their own share, those of us who are honest wouldnâ(TM)t have to pay extra to subsidize the free loaders. I canâ(TM)t wait til everything is a la carte also, so I can pay for a particular NFL game or ESPN in general without subsidizing shit like PBS or CSPAN
The way things are going at ESPN, PBS and CSPAN are going to be subsidizing ESPN.
Dunno if you caught pics of NFL stadiums lately, but lots of fans are showing up disguised as empty seats.
The networks and the NFL have an obvious vested interest in not showing that, but even in last Sundays Steelers-Patriots game (probably the two best teams in the NFL right now, that had huge playoff seeding implications), I caught one aerial view that for a few short seconds showed a shitload of empty seats. The network cu
Brilliant strategy (Score:4, Funny)
I'm sure all of those millennials sharing their parents' passwords will immediately sign up for cable as soon as the restrictions take effect.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure all of those millennials sharing their parents' passwords will immediately sign up for cable as soon as the restrictions take effect.
It's short-sighted to say that none of them would get their own cable TV accounts. It's also possible they might sign-up for streams directly from networks like ESPN, HBO, AMC, etc., benefitting the networks and bypassing traditional cable TV.
But, it could go the other generational way too. My wife and I* have Netflix with 4 four device log-ins, but we only use 2, so we gave our respective baby-boomer parents each a device log-in. We helped our parents see the benefit of using a streaming service. If Netfli
Didn't Netflix solve this? (Score:5, Insightful)
$n.nn for two screens $n.nn + $5 or so for 4 screens.
Seems pretty dang simple to me.
Rather than trying to police the mess that is "is this a shared PWD or is this a mobile user or is this a legit user that moved their cable box for the night?" they just limit concurrent streams to whatever you've paid for.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah but they probably patented the process so now we need laws for all others providers so that they too can do nothing and litigate the customer/potential customer into fucktardom.
cause thats how they roll
Re: (Score:1)
I can see perhaps for Netflix or Amazon but is anyone really sharing their cable account password?
I've been using my aunt's for years. She pays for pretty much every channel with DirecTV (except HBO for some reason!?), but because of her internet options where she lives, is unable to make use of the streaming features, so I (with her permission) do.
Re: (Score:2)
I use my parents' cable account password to access streaming apps on my Apple TV for the providers that require a cable password after we cut the cord. I'd gladly *pay* individual providers for streaming instead if they provided it rather this stupid cable password requirement.
Re: (Score:2)
> I can see perhaps for Netflix or Amazon but is anyone really sharing their cable account password?
Yes. ALL the cable companies track a metric called "Out of Home" -- due to licensing issues.
They know exactly when you are consuming content at your house vs outside the house.
Charging a modest fee per device (or connection) would solve the problem for everyone.
To paraphrase Princess Leia (Score:3)
The more you tighten your grip cable companies, the more customers will slip through your fingers.
Yaz
Solution: DVD rental (Score:1)
Netflix DVD catalog is VASTLY bigger than the streaming catalog. It has almost every movie ever made. In addition, you can rent a DVD, watch it, sneakernet it over to your buddy, who watches it. Then post it back to netflix. No password needed.
The only significant drawback is that you might have to wait a few months for the newest TV series to appear on DVD - unless you can pick them up on broadcast. Just think of it like if they had come out a few months later. In some ways that is nicer, because you
Re: (Score:2)
The only significant drawback is that you might have to wait a few months for the newest TV series to appear on DVD - unless you can pick them up on broadcast. Just think of it like if they had come out a few months later.
After your co-workers have already spoiled them and closed discussion of them around the water cooler.
That's funny (Score:4, Funny)
>>...when they can least afford it
Go on, tell me another one!
Smart move in Russia (Score:1)
Sounds like cable is about to shoot itself in the foot.
Meanwhile, Netflix doesn't complain about shared passwords, even allows users to set up multiple profiles on each account so it's easier to share.
I hope netflix has enough bandwidth to absorb all the new customers that are about to join up.
Take a cue from Apple / Adobe (Score:1)
Just limit it by MAC to a certain # of devices, and let the user delete devices from time to time. Apple does this already, so does Adobe CC, and Google Music. It's not that hard.
The whining is coming not from the content providers, but from the cable companies, because they're the obsolete ones getting screwed. Viacom doesn't care because the more streams there are (regardless of shared login) the more $ they get to charge advertisers on OTT.
It's simple math: a+b = cable companies just need to die alre
More Often? (Score:3)
So (Score:2)
Is anybody using YouTube TV? How is it for $35 a month? I only feel moderately bad about streaming shows without commercial...
First Cox starts doing bandwidth caps (Score:2)
Cable TV's attempt to boost Netflix subs is coming (Score:3)