The White House Is Temporarily Shutting Down Its Petition Website (gizmodo.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: We The People, the petition section of the White House's website, is shutting down for a promised January relaunch. First launched in 2011 under then-President Obama, We The People pledged to provide a White House response to any petition which garnered 100,000 or more signatures within 30 days. The 200+ petitions that have received an official response have largely been unremarkable, leading to revelations like the White House's official beer recipe or condemnations (in word only) of groups like the Westboro Baptist Church. In short, the site has functioned as a PR tool for fostering good will -- one that the Trump administration has reportedly considered killing since April and now appears to be sluggishly getting around to putting in the ground.
"To improve this site's performance, the platform is currently down for maintenance and will return in late January," the site now reads. "All existing petitions and associated signatures have been preserved and will be available when the site is relaunched. Following the site's relaunch, petitions that have reached the required number of signatures will begin receiving responses." Further reading: The New York Times
How likely is it going to be to be back? (Score:2)
Obama never once took one of these things seriously, and whenever they got enough "signatures" for a guaranteed response, it was some boilerplate slap in the face.
But that was never brought up during his campaign because Slashdot was not purchased to push Obama-bashing propaganda.
Considering that the Trump administration has responded to exactly zero petitions (the Obama admin at least responded to petitions even if the responses were sometimes dismissive), and given everything else this administration has done, I'm not sure how likely it should be that the system will be back when they say it will.
So you miss being patronized, rather than outright ignored?
Before assuming you'll be screwed over by the tax plan, I suggest using the nytimes' calculator to see what your tax changes will be. As it stands, virtually no poor or middle class citizens will see a tax increase. https://www.nytimes.com/intera... [nytimes.com] (I myself will see a few thousand dollar decrease in taxes)
I'm sure there are some instances where a handful of people will see increased taxes, but don't believe every front page post you see on reddit.
Only the ones who trash talk the trump administration. >:]
Before assuming you'll be screwed over by the tax plan, I suggest using the nytimes' calculator to see what your tax changes will be. As it stands, virtually no poor or middle class citizens will see a tax increase. https://www.nytimes.com/intera... [nytimes.com] (I myself will see a few thousand dollar decrease in taxes)
As has been very widely reported the tax bill is front loaded with expiring sweeteners for the Middle Class that expire after some years, while the tax cuts for corporations and the rich do not ever expire.
This is more than a bit like "introductory interest rates" on loans or credit cards that jump up after a period of time.
Nothing of value was lost. (Score:2, Funny)
Idiotic Obama PR gimmick designed to encourage slacktivism and thereby dampen the practical impact of any actual public dissent/movements.
Obsolete in the Trump era since you can just bitch at him on twitter if you ever feel the need to vent some impotent rage.
Idiotic Obama PR gimmick designed to encourage slacktivism and thereby dampen the practical impact of any actual public dissent/movements.
Obsolete in the Trump era since you can just bitch at him on twitter if you ever feel the need to vent some impotent rage.
With the difference being that Trump himself might actually see the tweet and respond. The WH petition was set up so President Obama could trick his followers into thinking he was paying attention to them.
It was kind of stupid anyway (Score:2)
Going offline to stop petitions (Score:2)
Need to (1) Get network neutrality repeal completed and tax changes finalized, and (2) Then you can start petitioning again, BUT not on either of those two topics which will now have been "settled" by the time the site comes back up.
YOU CANNOT PETITION THE LORD WITH PRAYER (Score:1)
That's really all this is about.
Donald Trump has to be the pettiest motherfucker on the planet.
The thing costs millions per year to maintain and all Obama did with it was to pretty much any petition. It's been a waste of money since its inception and was a poor attempt to get some re-election PR.
So what? (Score:2)
$1 mill / yr for a website that accomplished nothing but to fool people into thinking their cause mattered?
Yeah, get rid of it.
$5 says it never actually comes back (Score:2)
Revised website preview: (Score:1)
It's just going to be a page with a poorly-rendered ASCII art of an extended middle finger, under which will be text encouraging you to scream your complaints directly at the finger. A future version will feature an upgrade, adding a "record" button, allowing you to record your petition in your own words. After doing so, when you let go of the button, (or stop holding your cursor on it,) a javascript popup will proclaim that your petition has been received.
But it won't be.