Facebook Will Use Facial Recognition To Tell You When People Upload Your Picture (recode.net) 31
If someone uploads a photo of your face to Facebook, the company usually knows that it's you thanks to facial recognition technology. Now Facebook won't just know it's you -- it'll tell you about the photo, too. From a report: Facebook is expanding its use of facial recognition technology and will now alert people that a friend, or a friend of a friend, uploaded a photo of them, even if they haven't been tagged in the picture. If anyone uploads a profile picture that includes your face, Facebook will alert you of that, too. "We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook," the company wrote on its blog Tuesday.
Pedophile (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook is doing something ... WITH FACES ? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That is a bit too late.... Oh wait I got it... Ha Ha...
Facebook has been using face recognition for a while now. Hopefully this way I will be able to block my friends from seeing posts that different friends posted about me.
Hey look it is me playing Miniature Golf with some friends. Now my other friends who I had turned down an invitation to go bowling that same day knows what I did.
Now I need to explain myself vs. just going on as normal the next day.
Effective as? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
FB: Someone uploaded this picture of you.
You: That's not me.
FB: Someone uploaded this picture of you.
You: [ silence ].
FB: Thank youuuu.
This could be useful if done right (Score:2)
Oh no you're not... (Score:3)
We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook,
That's a lie Facebook. You're doing it so that you can track people better. See if they have multiple accounts. Track who really knows who and who has been where. Etc.
You're facemapping people so you can collect more data to sell. Don't tell porkies and claim it's to prevent impersonation. It's not. It's really not and we're not all stupid. You may "tack on" that functionality to make it sound more palatable, but you're really just being a big creepy stalker.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Just one more reason not to be on Facebook..."
Actually you got that wrong.
If you're not on FB, you'll never get a notice that people who _are_ on FB are posting pictures of you.
It's a ploy to get all the paranoid people onto FB or at least 1 picture of them.
Re: (Score:2)
"Just one more reason not to be on Facebook..."
Actually you got that wrong.
If you're not on FB, you'll never get a notice that people who _are_ on FB are posting pictures of you.
It's a ploy to get all the paranoid people onto FB or at least 1 picture of them.
If someone wants to pretend to be a slightly overweight guy with yellowing teeth from excess coffee consumption, they're welcome to use my photos! (which they won't find because I'm not on facebook.)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait until I get notified by my doppelganger, who is a porn star. It's caused quite a bit of embarrassment when co-workers ask if that's me in the skin mags.
Marty Feldman is not a porn star.
Uncanny Valley (Score:2)
Facebook's facial recognition is still not perfect. Every time I post a picture of my shih tzu's ass, it tags it as "Donald Trump".
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook's facial recognition is still not perfect. Every time I post a picture of my shih tzu's ass, it tags it as "Donald Trump".
Are you 100% sure your dog's arse isn't Donald Trump?
Facebook, die, die, die (Score:2)