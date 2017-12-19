Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Facebook Will Use Facial Recognition To Tell You When People Upload Your Picture

Posted by msmash
If someone uploads a photo of your face to Facebook, the company usually knows that it's you thanks to facial recognition technology. Now Facebook won't just know it's you -- it'll tell you about the photo, too. From a report: Facebook is expanding its use of facial recognition technology and will now alert people that a friend, or a friend of a friend, uploaded a photo of them, even if they haven't been tagged in the picture. If anyone uploads a profile picture that includes your face, Facebook will alert you of that, too. "We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook," the company wrote on its blog Tuesday.

  • Pedophile (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @01:04PM (#55769583)
    This is kind of like a pedophile saying he'll only feel up boys that have been abused already anyway.
  • Sure this is a sign of the end times. Up to this point their entire reason for existing was to get people to waste their time playing stupid games while their information was harvested for advertising. If facebook actually does something with actual faces this can only lead to terrible, terrible things.

    • That is a bit too late.... Oh wait I got it... Ha Ha...
      Facebook has been using face recognition for a while now. Hopefully this way I will be able to block my friends from seeing posts that different friends posted about me.

      Hey look it is me playing Miniature Golf with some friends. Now my other friends who I had turned down an invitation to go bowling that same day knows what I did.
      Now I need to explain myself vs. just going on as normal the next day.

  • Yeah, I expect it to be as effective as Apple's face lock software. Expect false positives.
    • Those can be useful too.

      FB: Someone uploaded this picture of you.
      You: That's not me.

      FB: Someone uploaded this picture of you.
      You: [ silence ].
      FB: Thank youuuu.
  • If they give you the option to block the photo, it could be very useful. You get notifications if someone tags you in a photo, but what if someone uploaded a less than flattering photo of you and doesn't tag it. An ex-boyfriend/girlfriend/spouse or something like that which you might not see. If people have to approve photos of them before the photo got posted to a timeline, it might also help slow down the mass of info being posted.

  • Oh no you're not... (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @01:23PM (#55769691)

    We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook,

    That's a lie Facebook. You're doing it so that you can track people better. See if they have multiple accounts. Track who really knows who and who has been where. Etc.

    You're facemapping people so you can collect more data to sell. Don't tell porkies and claim it's to prevent impersonation. It's not. It's really not and we're not all stupid. You may "tack on" that functionality to make it sound more palatable, but you're really just being a big creepy stalker.

    • Just one more reason not to be on Facebook...

      • "Just one more reason not to be on Facebook..."

        Actually you got that wrong.
        If you're not on FB, you'll never get a notice that people who _are_ on FB are posting pictures of you.

        It's a ploy to get all the paranoid people onto FB or at least 1 picture of them.

        • "Just one more reason not to be on Facebook..."

          Actually you got that wrong.
          If you're not on FB, you'll never get a notice that people who _are_ on FB are posting pictures of you.

          It's a ploy to get all the paranoid people onto FB or at least 1 picture of them.

          If someone wants to pretend to be a slightly overweight guy with yellowing teeth from excess coffee consumption, they're welcome to use my photos! (which they won't find because I'm not on facebook.)

  • Facebook's facial recognition is still not perfect. Every time I post a picture of my shih tzu's ass, it tags it as "Donald Trump".

    • Facebook's facial recognition is still not perfect. Every time I post a picture of my shih tzu's ass, it tags it as "Donald Trump".

      Are you 100% sure your dog's arse isn't Donald Trump?

  • Seriously: when are you all going to say 'enough is enough' and stop using Facebook?

