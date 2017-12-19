Venezuela Will Force Bitcoin Miners To Register With the Government (themerkle.com) 99
schwit1 shares a report from The Merkle: No one will be surprised to hear the Venezuelan government isn't too keen on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Since Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can't be regulated or controlled by the government in any official capacity, they could damage the country's brittle economy even further. As a result, the government has imposed new rules for anyone mining cryptocurrency. To be more specific, all miners will now be taxed and required to register with the government. Being taxed is not entirely illogical, but the registration requirement is pretty worrisome, to say the least. The government shouldn't need to know who is doing what in regards to crypto trading and mining. Nevertheless, authorities want to know who is mining, where they are located, and what type of equipment they use. "That'll put food back on the shelves," adds schwit1.
I don't know who this schwit1 is, but his comment "That'll put food back on the shelves" is completely moronic. The reason Venezuela has no food on their shelves is because the official exchange rate doesn't match the actual value of the bolivar, which means that it's basically fucking impossible to import anything, whether that is actual food or materials needed for farming. So given they can't exchange the bolivar for anything without going to jail, they'll need some other currency. Unlike the bolivar, bi
Same way they track people who grow pot in their homes, I suspect.
By tracking who buys all the boxes of Betty Crocker brownie mix?
More like how Stalin registered all the Jews and sent the useless ones to Siberia.
I wonder how they'll track miners.
They could track them by electricity use. Venezuela gives away electricity for almost nothing, less than 1 cent/kwhr, which makes it an attractive place to run miners, as well as other activities that squander energy.
Like dorm electricity. When I was in school, electricity in the dorms wasn't metered, at least not at our level. I guess they paid a flat fee per dorm to the utility based on averages. We used to joke about electroplating stuff in the dorms. Nobody ever did, and in those days there the penalty for merely having an ounce of pot was quite severe, never mind growing it. Bitcoin? Inconceivable. I wonder what's going on in sweltering-hot dorm rooms these days... aside from the usual antics.
I wonder how they'll track miners.
In a collapsed socialist economy, miners will be the only large users of electricity.
The same way they come up with electric bills. A guy I worked with was running some miners. The power company contacted him because his power usage was so high they were certain something was malfunctioning. He was using something like 20x the average power of a house. Tracking it would be trivial.
And in a country where electricity is subsidized by the government (everyone else) that 20x power consumption amounts almost to stealing from everyone else (the rest of the country is paying for you to get rich).
As you say, they should be easy to track, and whereas I don't agree with Venezuela's form of government, the government in that case absolutely has the right, and moral responsibility to track these people down and tax them accordingly.
In Finland the taxman has sent letters to persons asking them to declare their income from bitcoin. Be it mining or just a trading wins, the taxman want's his share (30%) of the profit.
How do they know? Oh the joys of modern and organized society: They ask companies who do bitcoin business (sell/buy) for their ledgers and identify persons from there and then contact those persons. In modern western society, every transaction leaves a trace. Just a matter of getting the data from the right place. Thus as soo
Was Bernie talking about Bitcoin? (Score:2)
"These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who's the banana republic now?" - Senator Bernie Sanders
The answer is nobody. Bananas are extinct.
Sounds like the US dodged a bullet with that guy.
Well, whether a dud bombshell is that much better...
4% economic growth seems like a better choice than Venezuela-levels of poverty.
Are you 4% richer or the rich? Ya know, that works in Venezuela, too, if you're part of the government cronies, you're by no means starving.
Black Unemployment Rate Lowest in 17 Years [cnsnews.com]
Yes, I always go to CNS News when I want to get my biased facts to support the right.
Unemployment is down? Great. How about earnings?
People need money. Not employment. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who finds enough things to do with my time, what I need is money. If you allow me to hold slaves, I am fairly sure I can ensure 100% of them will be working.
To be fair "these days [senate.gov]" was referring to 2011, when that article by Sanders was written. A time when the Venezuelan economy was rebounding [wordpress.com]. Two years before Maduro was even sworn in.
Even 2011, Venezuela was awful; it just was able to paper it over with huge oil exports. Then the bottom fell out of oil prices and Venezuela's lottery prize ran out.
To be fair "these days [senate.gov]" was referring to 2011, when that article by Sanders was written. A time when the Venezuelan economy was rebounding [wordpress.com]. Two years before Maduro was even sworn in.
To be really fair, when someone predicts something and their prediction turns out accurate, then their hypothesis is *probably* correct.
Like if, for example, someone in 2011 said "Socialist policies don't really work, mostly", and Sanders points to Venezuela as an argument that they do indeed work, the future collapse of Venezuela provides support for the statement "Socialist policies don't really work, mostly", not for whatever counter-argument Sanders was attempting to make.
Another example to clarify: if I were to say, right now, that BTC is not really a currency and you point to its use by $fraction of retailers as proof that it is a currency, any future decline in BTC acceptance by retailers adds support for my assertion, not for your counter-argument. A future rise in % BTC acceptance by retailers may provide the support for your counter-argument, but current cherry-picked examples do not.
Predictive power beats single-data-point examples when proving or disproving a hypothesis. Pointing to a single example only works when the assertion is an existentialist one ("All $FOO are unworkable" needs only a single counter-example to disprove, while "$FOO is not long-term viable" cannot be disproved with a single counter-example).
So if I predict "Company A's stock will rise and become huge!", and then the next day someone blows up Company A's headquarters in a terrorst attack, is that my fault that the prediction turned out bad? Heck, Sanders isn't even making a prediction, just an observation about the present.
Most of the disastrous policies that led to Venezuela's plunge were enacted under Maduro.
That's the inherent flaw of centrally planned economies, though. A small number of idiots can tank an entire country. In a capitalist country, a large number of competing idiots have to simultaneously ignore facts and reason, and all make the same move, in order to tank the country. Our closest recent example was the banking crisis, and even then, there were still winners - all the smaller banks that were like "lol wtf?" at the sub prime mortgages and stayed out of that game. As well as any individuals
The FUBAR otherwise known as the Venezuelan economy is what happens when you over-leverage your economy and bet on oil prices permanently remaining at an all time high. Conflating Bernie's brand of social democracy with Chavista style socialism and then pointing at Vesezuela as an example that Bernie's ideas don't work is simplistic to say the least.
Sanders and his facsimile in the UK Corbyn are wrong about the South American paradise. Yet neither one of them or their supporters will face up to reality.
Venezuela? Bernie wants us to be like Venezuela? The country is freaking destroying itself! Ah, well, I always knew Bernie was nucking futz.
Yes, because the GOP are doing such a great job at the moment lowering the tax rate massively for their rich donors while screwing over the poor and middle-class (what's left of it). The president is a uncaring racist who doesn't understand basic economics, is trying to make as much money while being president as possible, is going around destabilizing the world, and only really wants to get rid of all immigrants and start a war with North Korea.
But Bernie, who wants national health care, is the one who is
Then be angry at the DNC who sabotaged Bernie's election as presidential candidate and elected the only idiot able to loose from Trump.
It would pay handsomely to buy Bernie and all of his supporters one-way tickets to Venezuela, where they can achieve their version of the American Dream. Leave America to real Americans who know how to work for a living.
And yes, I am aware of the immense difference in my views since I started posting on slashdot, using my online name from college.
It annoys me when I see their beards and glasses and hairy arms.
Yeah... and that's just the hipster women!
Bitcoin = freedom (Score:1)
The only party that might get damaged is the government. The people of Venezuela can at least use bitcoin as a way to store their value, and to conduct trade, free of the hyperinflation their government imposes on them with its rampant spending. For them bitcoin is a gift from heaven, a way out from their broken system.
The government, OTOH, should definitely be worried. Bitcoin offers no way for them to print money, so as their nation switches away from the old coin, government income will dwindle to nothin
Except Bitcoin is going through hyperinflation right now. With massive swings in value, outrageous transaction fees, and weeks to process transactions.
It doesn't do you any good if it takes 9 days to process a transaction, which is what it currently is taking. Bitcoin is going up in value due to speculators, but you have to hold on to it as it takes 7-10 days to actually be able to sell what you got.
The futures market should help stabilize it as the big speculators will be money there. It is also why for
Except Bitcoin is going through hyperinflation right now. With massive swings in value, outrageous transaction fees, and weeks to process transactions.
The sad thing is that, even though those points are true, it's still more stable and reliable than Venezuela's currency.
Venezuela, for all practical understanding, is a failed state! But the most insulting thing I've read this morning was this little nugget
"Since Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can't be regulated or controlled by the government in any official capacity, they could damage the country's brittle economy even further"
Dude, it's DONE!!!! It's OVER. Christ almighty, let it go people. The only way Venezuela will change with with a revolution, that or the government can remain a festering rotting corpse.
"...damag
Stupid argument of the week (Score:2)
Bitcoin offers no way for them to print money, so as their nation switches away from the old coin, government income will dwindle to nothing.
Stupid statement #1. The problems of Venezuela are not rooted in them printing money. The problems are far more diverse [wikipedia.org] and numerous.
They will be left with a valueless coin, and therefore without the means to effectively control their country.
Stupid statement #2. Even if they cannot revive the bolivar they can simply use another fiat currency like the dollar or the euro. Countries experiencing hyperinflation do this commonly for periods of time. It isn't a cure all but sometimes it is a useful tool.
And Venezuela is only the first country to go down this road.
Stupid statement #3. Venezuela is not the first country to experience hyperinflation and bitcoin will not save t
And then the fix is "okay, we'll subsidize the first X kWh, then it gets more expensive". But that's just dancing around UBI. If you want a basic subsidy to cover necessities, just give people the money rather than distorting market prices. And as for the notion that some people will just "squander it" - well, that's their bloody choice. If someone finds buying liquor to be more important than keeping the lights on, hey, it's their choice if they want to drink in the dark. Most people won't join them.
Have you met people who have handouts for their rent and food? This is exactly what they'll do with UBI - they'll blow it on bullshit like cigarettes, and then complain that they don't have enough for rent (but fuck their landlord, he's rich anyways and should just take it). I don't believe for a second that the same bleeding heart fools advocating for UBI will turn around and have hearts of stone when the money is misspent and poor kids are hungry.
Instead of UBI it needs to be delivery of necessities. Free but boring clothes, tiny dorm room, cafeteria downstairs with food. Free wifi and cheap netbook (to look for jobs, or porn, or whatever). If they want nothing more in life, they are free to live it out like that forever. The important thing is to divorce necessities from money.
Hell even after getting a job, people would be be free to stay there (after all, universal applies to everyone, from homeless dude on the street to Bill Gates).
Stupid fucking commies. (Score:2)
That's all they need, another statute to violate the people's rights. This is one that they don't even have a way to enforce.
-jcr
Of course they have a way. Where does the miner get his electricity?
When in the US potgrowers can be found by their electricity usage, why not in Venezuela?
Unless someone dams a river in the jungle and imports generators from GE or Siemens (both are massively laying of people since no one buys big generators anymore) there is always a way to find miners. At least miners above hobbyists.
To all libertarians posting here (Score:1)
I just want to remind you that all attempts to create a libertarian state fared much worse than Venezuela.
only because all the high paying jobs are south of it's border. Almost all jobs in NH pay a bit above minimum wage and for health benefits you need to use the ACA
There's no significant difference between an absolute libertarian state and pure anarchy.
The fundamental system shucks off all civility and slowly returns to the natural state of things if you remove intelligent management: predator/prey relationships.
I'm reasonably certain that the majority of people promoting libertarian states or anarchies believe THEY will be the successful local strongman lording over everyone else in such a situation. I'm also pretty certain they're delusional.
>I make a recommendation to actually talk to some libertarians to find out what libertarian state would actually look like.
You're an idiot if you think privatized courts and policing wouldn't lead to chaos and ultimately local warlords.
>The difference between anarchy and libertarianism in a word is accountability.
The difference between anarchy and libertarianism is the philosophy. The inevitable conclusion is identical.
intelligent management: predator/prey relationships.
Intelligent management...as in communism, responsible for over 100 millions deaths globally? How about fascism, where the Nazi party as "intelligent management" - you don't march across Europe without at least some intelligent management?
There's nothing inherently good or evil about order or chaos. They're two different axis. For example: you can have evil order, benign order, evil chaos, and benign chaos. Chaos is merely an agent of change. That's it! An
>Intelligent management...as in communism, responsible for over 100 millions deaths globally?
Ask an old Russian how they felt about Communism compared to the state of Russia shortly after Communism fell. Or anybody who survived a state in 'transition'.
Order is better than chaos for the majority, even when that order is pretty grim.
>How about fascism, where the Nazi party as "intelligent management"
How about the overall order of the world that brought that under control? In a more chaotic world there
> Being taxed is not entirely illogical
Whatever services government provides must be paid for somehow. Taxation is not only logical but inevitable.
> but the registration requirement is pretty worrisome, to say the least.
Since crypto is being used to subvert the government-controlled economic system... registration is not only logical but inevitable.
>The government shouldn't need to know who is doing what in regards to crypto trading and mining.
...the opinion of people attempting cheat their gover
How about the billions the Chavez Family Has (Score:2)
Watch your universals (Score:2)
I am. In fact I'm astonished, because only last week the Venezuelan government announced that it will develop its own cryptocurrency (backed by natural resources, apparently, although I'm not sure how that will work).