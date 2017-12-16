Facial Recognition Algorithms -- Plus 1.8 Billion Photos -- Leads to 567 Arrests in China

"Our machines can very easily recognise you among at least 2 billion people in a matter of seconds," says the chief executive and co-founder of Yitu. The South China Morning Post reports:The company's CEO says it's impossible for police to patrol large cities like Shanghai (population: 24,000,000) without using technology.And one Chinese bank is already testing facial-recognition algorithms hoping to develop ATMs that let customers withdraw money just by showing their faces.