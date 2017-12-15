ISPs Won't Promise To Treat All Traffic Equally After Net Neutrality

An anonymous reader writes:: Comcast says it currently doesn't block, throttle content, or offer paid fast lanes, but hasn't committed to not doing so in the future.: AT&T has committed to not blocking or throttling websites in the future. However, its stance around fast lanes is unclear.: Verizon indicates that, at least in the immediate future, it will not block legal content. As for throttling and fast lanes, the company has no stance, and even seems to be excited to use the absence of rules to its advantage.: T-Mobile makes no commitments to not throttle content or offer paid fast lanes and is unclear on its commitment to not blocking sites and services. It's already involved in programs that advantage some services over others.: Sprint makes no commitments on net neutrality, but suggests it doesn't have plans to offer a service that would block sites.: Charter doesn't make any guarantees, but the company indicates that it's currently committed to not blocking or throttling customers.: Cox says it won't block or throttle content, even without net neutrality. It won't make commitments on zero-rating or paid fast lanes.: Altice doesn't currently block or throttle and suggests it will keep those policies, though without an explicit commitment. The company doesn't comment on prioritizing one service over another.: Google doesn't make any promises regarding throttling and paid prioritization. However, it is the only company to state that it believes paid prioritization would be harmful.