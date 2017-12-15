CIA Captured Putin's 'Specific Instructions' To Hack the 2016 Election, Says Report (thedailybeast.com) 99
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Daily Beast: When Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James B. Comey all went to see Donald Trump together during the presidential transition, they told him conclusively that they had "captured Putin's specific instructions on the operation" to hack the 2016 presidential election, according to a report in The Washington Post. The intel bosses were worried that he would explode but Trump remained calm during the carefully choreographed meeting. "He was affable, courteous, complimentary," Clapper told the Post. Comey stayed behind afterward to tell the president-elect about the controversial Steele dossier, however, and that private meeting may have been responsible for the animosity that would eventually lead to Trump firing the director of the FBI.
When you require careful and concerted choreography to explain simple concepts to your president, there might be a problem.
>When you require careful and concerted choreography to explain simple concepts to your president
If you want Trump to believe something, it's best to get Fox News to do a short and aggressive segment on it in which they flatter Trump a lot. Maybe include a short phrase that looks good with a hash tag.
Too much work. Just say that Obama wanted the opposite.
He continued and expanded W. Bush's policies so much, that we, outside of the usVSthem brainwashing call him Bush 3.0 (because W was 2.0).
If you manage to look at the actual actions and results, it is one continous progress since at least Nixon. Parties don't mean fuck-all. Which is obvious, given that they are staffed with 100% lobbyists (which used to be a crime, treated as treason, punished with a maximum sentence).
Maybe include a short phrase that looks good with a hash tag.
You mean something like "Covfefe"?
If your boss explodes when reality does not conform to his wishes, he just might be a snowflake.
The real surprise would be if they didn't find any evidence of this.
If you show the average person evidence that someone is doing something bad, they might ask questions about the reliability of the evidence.
If his own spy agency shows Trump evidence that Russia is doing something bad, he denounces them and has an off-the-record chat with Putin.
I wouldn't trust a spy agency as a general rule - their whole existence is about getting what they want by deception - but I'd hardly trust the Russians when it comes to a domestic agency's claims against them.
This immediately leads to questions about why a president might trust a foreign power over his own agencies. And more questions when there are records of his team attempting to work with that same power to scuttle an opponent's election bid, that have been consistently lied about in an obvious cover-up.
But this is Trump, so this will amount to another round of Twitter outrage and blow over.
Such an obvious cover up that no evidence has been found.
We do know about the crimes others have committed trying to "get" Trump, however, so the investigations haven't been a total waste of time.
Captcha is "yellow". Sort of like your brand of "journalism".
>Such an obvious cover up that no evidence has been found.
Just lie after lie uncovered about meeting with Russians. Just that.
But if you repeat your lie - "no evidence has been found" often enough, something like 30-50% of the USA will either believe it or pretend to believe it in order to keep your team in power.
Party over country, all the way down!
>No no... there's no evidence at all
There you go, you're getting it! Keep repeating your lies!
That stuff that was in the news? The changing stories from those involved as their lies were exposed? FAKE NEWS!!!
Posting as AC, though... weak. You lack the courage of your convictions.
>Most likely doesn't want to Prove that AC is really a Russian troll.
Maybe I'm too optimistic, but I'd like to believe the Russians are recoiling in horror at how effective their efforts have been.
They might be in competition with the USA and gain a little at their expense, but too much disruption is bad for everyone's business. On the other hand... the full potential of an American return to isolationism is nowhere near being realized, so maybe the Russians are pleased with the results.
My grandkids may
Just lie after lie uncovered about meeting with Russians. Just that.
Well, there are the lies about all the various meetings that people had with Russians. And then there's the fact that many of them improper and some arguably illegal. Donald Trump Jr. met with a representative of the Russian government to discuss the Russians helping with the election in exchange for dropping Russian sanctions. The Russians did help the Trump campaign, and then Flynn promised the Russians that they would drop sanctions. Trump went on TV and asked the Russians to release Clinton's emails
That would be news to those of us who have been following this very closely. Please provide a citation.
This immediately leads to questions about why a president might trust a foreign power over his own agencies.
No, the real question and, as far as I know a question that no one is asking, is: if the elections have really been hacked, why not void them and have a do over?
Of course that's a rhetorical question, since putting the blame one someone else is easier than admit that enough people voted for the man, so you now have to deal with it. Trouble is, so does the rest of the world.
RT.
Because "elections have been hacked" can mean anything including:
1. Polling machines programmatically hacked (which nobody, so far as I can tell, is alleging.)
2. Infrastructure around polling, such as voter registrations, and tools to make available voter IDs, being hacked to suppress turnout (there were rumors the Russians might have at one point been considering doing this, but nobody has alleged they actually have done th
Even if people don't admit that they were duped, just knowing that will make them more careful next time. And that's the point of it - to understand what happened and come up with ways to stop it happening again.
if the elections have really been hacked, why not void them and have a do over?
And what organization would be the arbiter? CIA can't call new elections. Congress can impeach, but that is a political decision, not a technical one. Any other?
Your question was indeed rhetorical, but not for the reason you named.
Itâ(TM)s not about trust but about keeping the peace and politics. Trump may or may not personally believe what the NSA and CIA told him (which has its own agenda) but to accuse or retaliate on Russia could start another Cold War.
In the end, Russia used propaganda to influence an election just like the US does in Russia. They didnâ(TM)t hack it, they didnâ(TM)t make people vote or stop voting at gun point, they got some advertising on a Facebook - voters influenced by that are morons and are
just like the US does in Russia
Link? Preferably reputable sources.
If you look at my post history, you'll find I'm decidedly on the Anti-Trump bandwagon. (As a non-American, not living in the USA, I feel somewhat impartial and think my opinion that Trump is a dangerous, divisive and disruptive idiot is my opinion because it's the truth, not because I'm partisan)
So, with that huge disclaimer that's probably lost you by now... I would find it more difficult to believe the USA never attempts to affect Russian politics than to believe it was making such attempts.
I'd actually
>With the Meuller investigation falling apart
There's no evidence that's happening, and in fact there is evidence to the contrary. Not much, though, because Mueller is being a professional about it all. Oh noes! Someone on his team thinks Trump's an idiot and got booted! Let me let you in on a secret: the vast majority of those who have taken notice of Trump think he's an idiot. It'd be surprising if there weren't people on Mueller's team of the same opinion. (Though it's sad they were unprofessiona
Mueller has been at it for almost a year now and besides some sound bites and headlines on CNN nothing truly significant has come out yet. Heâ(TM)s wasting time, trying to keep his job afloat. When heâ(TM)s done his career will be over and he knows it.
>Mueller has been at it for almost a year now and besides some sound bites and headlines on CNN nothing truly significant has come out yet.
Didn't Watergate take a couple of years before Nixon resigned?
I think you vastly underestimate the time requirements of a properly executed investigation of a sitting president.
>He's wasting time, trying to keep his job afloat. When he's done his career will be over and he knows it.
That sounds like what you hope to be true, but Mueller's professional reputation wil
Where I live (far away from the US in Europe), absolutely everybody I've ever talked to about Trump thinks that he's an idiot. I haven't come across a single exceptions. If there are Trump supporters where I live, they must be hiding very well. People agree so much about this that I occasionally found myself in the odd position of defending Trump a little bit during his campaign, but I've stopped doing that after he got elected and regret it now.
Cool... (Score:2)
They won't publish because it would reveal how they got that information. They aren't going to advertise how the Kremlin leaks. Now go back and learn about how to do foreign intelligence.
Right - just believe everything you hear and read (Score:2)
So a "news" agency makes an outlandish claim and produces no evidence to support that claim and we are expected to simply believe it.
My how Slashdot has fallen - this used to be a place for evidence based discussion. Now it's a sewing circle.
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with power. Who's gonna do it? You? You, #4687763? I have a greater responsibility than you could possibly fathom. You weep for Net Neutrality and you curse the TSA. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know; that Net Neutralities death, while tragic, probably saved money.
And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, *saves money (for a few companies)*. You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that firewall. You need me on that firewall. We use words like hacking, code, money. We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punchline. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it! I would rather you just said "thank you" and went on your way, Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a computer and stand a post.
Either way, I don't give a *damn* what you think you are entitled to!
--Somebody-in-the-know
Publish them... SHOW us all this "Evidence" (Score:3, Interesting)
Exactly.
The media has been pounding on the Russian drum for over a year now. So far, it's a big nothing-burger. A few alleged Facebook ads, not even a molecule in a drop in a bucket. Otherwise, endless allegations, but a stunning lack of actual proof.
Really, it's like the media are trying to distract from something. Like, maybe, Trump isn't doing such a bad job after all?
Don't forget the uranium. And the Russians.
Just forget the part about those things already being looked into and dismissed.
Unbelievable... (Score:1)
Somehow we are expected to believe that Putin was conspiring with Trump to get him elected at the exact same time he was working with Hillary to prevent him from getting elected. And the Democrats that were screaming for Comey to be fired for months are suddenly outraged when Trump does what they asked for. *And* somehow the CIA and FBI are chock full of integrity at the same time they are hiring spouses to build fake reports to damage Trump and switching to use HAM radios to avoid being recorded. *And*
Haven't we heard this before? (Score:5, Interesting)
There is the simple fact that even if the DNC and Hillary were hacked by the Russians, which evidence shows that it was mostly leaked data by their own people, they were acting in a criminal manner to rig the nomination process and to burn Trump with made with a made up dossier
I for one do not care how the information came out. The fact that it came out was good enough for me. I actually hope hackers all over the world do this every election. Break in to both sides as show where all the bodies are buried. Maybe then we can end some of the corruption that plagues governments.
Wonder why he distrusts the FBI (Score:2, Insightful)
Turns out the entire FBI leadership was, and mostly still is, a rat's nest of opposition [pjmedia.com] to him filled with unethical bureaucrats who think it's their right to have "insurance policies against the President" among other things.
If this were happening in 2009, the Democrats would have been giving Obama--rightly--carte blanch to purge the entire agency's leadership above the level of GS15. It doesn't matter what you think of Trump or Obama. Neither of them were Hitler or Stalin or anything like that. The only
Sedition is the technical term for it, not mutiny.
Typical WP - lots of words little substance (Score:1, Troll)
If you can stomach it, read the Washington Post article. It's filled with page after page of "he said she said".
Not one shred of evidence. I'm sure Russia, and every other country, has a preferred outcome in mind with regard to all foreign elections, but I haven't seen any evidence to suggest that ANY country manipulated our vote count in any way.
Up to this point it still appears that Russia bought some ads to try to sway the vote. There is no evidence that they hacked any voting machines. There appears to
>Up to this point it still appears that Russia bought some ads to try to sway the vote.
Well... more than that. There's also the bot net deployed to make certain opinions look vastly more popular than they were.
But how upset are you supposed to get about that when your own country has a history of funding outright revolutions and installing puppet regimes?
>There is no evidence that they hacked any voting machines.
I really don't understand why Americans tolerate their current voting system. Computer-t
Hack Election? (Score:1)
Please! What is that supposed to mean? Did they actually flip votes on the machines, or somehow forced people to vote Republican? This is tabloid press bullshit.
...and you can believe as much or as little of that as you like.