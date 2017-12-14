A Cryptocurrency Without a Blockchain Has Been Built To Outperform Bitcoin (technologyreview.com) 100
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: Bitcoin isn't the only cryptocurrency on a hot streak -- plenty of alternative currencies have enjoyed rallies alongside the Epic Bitcoin Bull Run of 2017. One of the most intriguing examples is also among the most obscure in the cryptocurrency world. Called IOTA, it has jumped in total value from just over $4 billion to more than $10 billion in a little over two weeks. But that isn't what makes it interesting. What makes it interesting is that it isn't based on a blockchain at all; it's something else entirely. The rally began in late November, after the IOTA Foundation, the German nonprofit behind the novel cryptocurrency, announced that it was teaming up with several major technology firms to develop a "decentralized data marketplace."
Though IOTA tokens can be used like any other cryptocurrency, the protocol was designed specifically for use on connected devices, says cofounder David Sonstebo. Organizations collect huge amounts of data from these gadgets, from weather tracking systems to sensors that monitor the performance of industrial machinery (a.k.a. the Internet of things). But nearly all of that information is wasted, sitting in siloed databases and not making money for its owners, says Sonstebo. IOTA's system can address this in two ways, he says. First, it can assure the integrity of this data by securing it in a tamper-proof decentralized ledger. Second, it enables fee-less transactions between the owners of the data and anyone who wants to buy it -- and there are plenty of companies that want to get their hands on data. The report goes on to note that instead of using a blockchain, "IOTA uses a 'tangle,' which is based on a mathematical concept called a directed acyclic graph." The team decided to research this new alternative after deciding that blockchains are too costly. "Part of Sonstebo's issue with Bitcoin and other blockchain systems is that they rely on a distributed network of 'miners' to verify transactions," reports MIT Technology Review. "When a user issues a transaction [with IOTA], that individual also validates two randomly selected previous transactions, each of which refer to two other previous transactions, and so on. As new transactions mount, a 'tangled web of confirmation' grows, says Sonstebo."
Though IOTA tokens can be used like any other cryptocurrency, the protocol was designed specifically for use on connected devices, says cofounder David Sonstebo. Organizations collect huge amounts of data from these gadgets, from weather tracking systems to sensors that monitor the performance of industrial machinery (a.k.a. the Internet of things). But nearly all of that information is wasted, sitting in siloed databases and not making money for its owners, says Sonstebo. IOTA's system can address this in two ways, he says. First, it can assure the integrity of this data by securing it in a tamper-proof decentralized ledger. Second, it enables fee-less transactions between the owners of the data and anyone who wants to buy it -- and there are plenty of companies that want to get their hands on data. The report goes on to note that instead of using a blockchain, "IOTA uses a 'tangle,' which is based on a mathematical concept called a directed acyclic graph." The team decided to research this new alternative after deciding that blockchains are too costly. "Part of Sonstebo's issue with Bitcoin and other blockchain systems is that they rely on a distributed network of 'miners' to verify transactions," reports MIT Technology Review. "When a user issues a transaction [with IOTA], that individual also validates two randomly selected previous transactions, each of which refer to two other previous transactions, and so on. As new transactions mount, a 'tangled web of confirmation' grows, says Sonstebo."
First post (Score:5, Funny)
Now two other posters, please verify me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And me axe!
Re: (Score:1)
I used to be a verifier like you until I took an arrow to the knee.
Re: (Score:2)
Now two other posters, please verify me.
verified! now two...
Re:First post (Score:5, Funny)
Now two other posters, please verify me.
Your voice is your passport. You are verified.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't give one IOTA.
Don't Roll Your Own Crypto (Score:1)
Iota "invented" a new hash function.
Their "accumulator" recently went down and no transactions were possible for a time--horribly centralized.
... that being said, while their network was effectively dead, the price went up.
Stop this stupid crypto advertising!
Re:Don't Roll Your Own Crypto (Score:5, Interesting)
There are thousands of reasons why bitcoin will never be used as a currency replacement. And even more ACs who will complain when any of those massive failures are addressed.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
There is no empirical evidence that 1% inflation is a 'good' thing for the economy - it's just a random target that seems justifiable easily. The ECB has a 2% target, in Australia the RBA officially targets 2 - 3%, but basically there is on science of the 'goodness' behind these figures.
Any inflation mostly benefits investors with debts and basically constitutes a wealth transfer from savers to investors (~ from poorer to richer).
The higher the inflation - the more unfair a society seems to be.
Re: (Score:2)
If you get deflation, Bob will sell his stocks and put the money under his mattress, when he does that, the stock price will drop, so everyone else will see that stocks are worse than selling and putting the cash under their mattress. Repeat until the stock market is $0, then we have a reces
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Don't Roll Your Own Crypto (Score:1)
That's some contorted logic right there. Deflation of currency is wealth transfer to those holding (hoarding) the money (that is the definition of rich, net assets, not debt). Poor people can't afford this, they are the ones in debt.
You think those 10% of holders owning 80% of all bitcoins, are poor? Poor Winklevoss twins. I've heard some stupid comments about bitcoin, but this really takes the cake.
Re: Don't Roll Your Own Crypto (Score:4, Informative)
Increase in money supply != price inflation.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Also, 1% inflation is "good" for the economy. If the main currency were deflationary, as bitcoin is, the economy would crash
Please note that the economy would only crash because expectations of inflation are already built in (ie, loans and bonds are sold with the expectation of inflation). If there were enough time to adjust, then it wouldn't be a problem. One of the longest periods of deflation in the US was also a period of strong growth (although it caused problems for people who had borrowed money).
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
A small country would need 100% of power generation going into a crypto currency to ensure it was stable
Ok, we know bitcoins get hard to mine... but this seems like a very bold claim. Do you have any sources to back that up?
How about a coinless currency? (Score:3, Interesting)
It seems like the big problem with Bitcoin is hoarding, which discourages trade. How about a decentralized ledger without a "coin"? If you just had a secure, decentralized record of trades, *and* you could transact in less than a second, *and* you were simply creating a secure record of transaction in pre-existing currency *then* you'd have something that might compete with what the credit card companies and check clearinghouses do. Then you might actually reduce fees for the rest of us, even if we don't use it directly.
Re: (Score:2)
So Ripple, then?
https://ripple.com/ [ripple.com]
Ripple does have a coin, but it's used as 'grease' to help out the transactions. You can transact on the ripple network without the coins being involved at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:How about a coinless currency? (Score:4, Interesting)
The good that will come out of this whole cryptocurrency bubble is a testing of numerous approaches to decentralized transaction processing. There is no mystery about Bitcoin hoarding. It's a direct outcome of the limited money supply, which has transformed what was intended to be a digital currency into an imaginary investment.
Yes, just focusing on decentralized transaction processing with national currencies would be a good idea to explore. Goal: is there a way of handing this which is inexpensive at reasonable transaction volumes? Such a scheme doesn't have to match Visa's 24,000 transactions per second. It just has to be high enough to serve a population interested in anonymous transactions.
Re: How about a coinless currency? (Score:2)
To be really valuable it needs to *exceed* Visa's transaction rate capacity. The population gets bigger every single day.
Remarkably Dumb Idea (Score:3, Interesting)
Pretty incredible how calling a DAG a "tangle" and sprinkling in a bunch of other mathy sounding words can net you a 10 billion dollar valuation when your product isn't even functional and there's no evidence to suggest it could ever even work / be viable.
After all, the first thing I think of when someone says IOT device is a device with no power or processing constraints that can afford to validate transactions on a network every time it needs to send data--why have miners running massive server farms when your tiny embedded devices can do all the work!
Re: (Score:3)
After all, the first thing I think of when someone says IOT device is a device with no power or processing constraints that can afford to validate transactions on a network every time it needs to send data--why have miners running massive server farms when your tiny embedded devices can do all the work!
The original idea of bitcoin was for people to use idle cpu cycles and have a sort of democracy. Instead, what has happened is that people have created huge data centers that burn thru an insane amount of energy. I'm pretty sure the inventor of bitcoin never predicted the rise of dedicated mining rigs. IOT isn't a bad replacement idea but still doesn't prevent someone from creating a "mining rig" with millions of little IOT devices. What really needs to replace bitcoin is some sort of verification that
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That would require a fork, and the miners make that decision. It is not in their financial interest to make that choice.
Miners don't make the decision. People with economic power make the decision, and miners simply follow the money. This was demonstrated last month by the failure of SegWit2x, which was supported by 90% of the miners, and only 15% of the people. The miners lost.
Re: (Score:2)
Other systems have had similar problems. Some of it is unavoidable. Because much of this stuff is priced in USD, people in third world countries can make more money playing games like Second Life than they can working. I don't blame the Chinese, I blame the algorithm. Any time there is profit in a system, someone will find a way to arbitrage it. The question is really, what to do now. Even if you can't fix the existing bitcoin, how can you create a new system that is resistant to centralization. The
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Remarkably Dumb Idea (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty incredible how calling a DAG a "tangle" and sprinkling in a bunch of other mathy sounding words can net you a 10 billion dollar valuation when your product isn't even functional and there's no evidence to suggest it could ever even work / be viable.
And THIS is the new bubble. Throwing real money into unicorn hunts.
Re: Remarkably Dumb Idea (Score:2)
Want it to be real, base it on something real (Score:2)
It is all a joke, a currency based upon nothing more than marketing, not based upon any value what so ever. Countries currencies are based upon the capital worth of the country, screw with it to much and you devalue or over value and than collapse a countries worth. Crypto currencies are factually based upon nothing more than marketing and public relations, with zero real worth backing, zero. What has the highest value today, highest real value, useful energy and the ability to generate it, next up land and
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know about other cryptocurrencies, but bitcoin, at least, requires a significant amount of computation to mine a coin, and that computation takes time. Every block added to the chain represents more computing time that has been expended on all the transactions in the chain's history and all the coins that have been "mined". That computing time has both an energy cost (el
Re: (Score:2)
That computing time is not an asset, it is a loss, I can not gain that asset, that computing time, I can not convert that bitcoin back into computing time. Energy futures is based upon an ability to supply that energy in a useful format, what ever it is, it is not about the energy used to create the energy asset, it is about the energy that energy asset produces in the future. Who gives a crap about computers cycles used, unless it generates and invest that will generate future useful computer cycles. The m
Re: (Score:2)
Every currency is simply backed by trust. When someone hands you the currency in return for work or goods, you expect to hand the currency back to someone else the next day. As long as that trust exist, there's no need for any other kind of value.
Suppose you do a month's work for me. I offer you a choice of payment in cash or 1 bitcoin. Assuming it will take a few days to sell that bitcoin, what amount of cash would you consider it equivalent to ?
Re: (Score:2)
To answer that question honestly, do a months work for some without getting paid, for the first time, my response, NO. For a months work, I would demand half payment up front ie either you trust me with half the money or I wont trust you with the other half. I would consider bitcoin to be only worth what I could exchange it for, in terms of a real currency, in the next five minutes. Can no get real money for that bitcoin in five minutes, than I would not accept it. Keep in mind, hey you have bitcoin, well,
Re: (Score:2)
>> I'll use bitcoin
>> When I don't need any account or computer to use it and can carry it to the store in a sack.
You're looking for the Casascius physical bitcoins, from the first generation when they were pre-loaded with BTC. It was a very good idea for exactly the reason you describe.
At today's prices I'd be concerned about counterfeiting though.
tangled web (Score:3)
"oh what a tangled web we weave...
when first...."
IOTA Is Interesting, But Seriously Flawed (Score:4, Insightful)
What to invest in (Score:4, Interesting)
Lightcoin because it was the 2nd one ever invented and it's simply superior to BTC.
Zec because transactions are NOT public, which is proving to be a problem with BTC
Sia because is is tied to an ownerless encrypted open source dropbox cloud storage system
Re: What to invest in (Score:1)
You keep saying 'invest' but i don't think you know what that means. Speculate is perhaps more accurate.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I think these Electric Monopoly Money Scams are not even speculation. They all operate like a Ponzi Pyramid Scheme, where purchases of latecomers are used to inflate the value of the holdings of early entrants.
Re: (Score:1)
If I had to pick other coins that aren't just stupid gimmicks and have a real function
All altcoins have a function: to separate fools from their BTC. You can't travel back in time to buy Bitcoin when it was cheap, but you might be able to convince enough people that your shitcoin du jour is worth "investing" their Bitcoin in. Since some altcoins actually have gone up in value, the beat goes on...
Re: (Score:2)
Zec because transactions are NOT public, which is proving to be a problem with BTC
ZEC hides transaction amounts, so the coin supply is not auditable: if someone finds an exploit to create extra coins for free, there's no obvious way to expose the flaw. It may have happened already. Besides, the underlying Zerocash tech is only understood by a handful of cryptographers.
Conversely, Zcoin uses the older Zerocoin protocol which only hides addresses, and it is much more widely understood. Then there's also the Cryptonote family (Monero, Aeon, Boolberry,
..) with a lot more mileage in the p
Sign me up! (Score:2)
Here's all my money!
Misleading claims (Score:1)
Bitcoin blockchain is also based on DAG. This is how all Bitcoin transactions are linked with one another. in bitcoin, the transactions are stored in blocks whereas in IOTA they are not. Thus Bitcoin is predictably consistent, whereas IOTA is eventually consistent, and partial double spending is extremely common with IOTA. this is why IOTA needs centralization to enforce consistency. The infamous accumulator.
A centralized unregulated pre-mined currency is a terrible idea.
From the start IOTA makes conscious
it all don't matter (Score:3)
1) is the value stable (e.g. not wildly fluctuating)
2) can the supply be increased indefinitely (e.g. there are no inherent limit on the maximum amount of currency amount issued).
3) can the supply be controlled by government and bank
4) processing fee cost is essentially near zero for the entity processing it, like banks - and that include processing monetary fee and amount of time
(3) is important because no country or super-national entity like EU would allow currency on which there is no control by central bank. It makes all kind of sense for monetary policies. Like it or not, baring anarchy and exchanging "caps" in a post apocalyptic world, all our economies and governmental monetary policies are based around that. I call that a condition "sina qua non" and all dreamer out there wanting to escape "government grasps" don't get what society is based on and why it is that way. Those who never learn from history...
(1) is important because without it you have no valid currency which can be used for exchange. Wild fluctuation make buyer think twice and maybe push a buy the next day/month, because next day the currency could be worth twice what it is now. Seller refuse for the contrary reason, it could be valued as half the value the next day/month.
(2) like it or not is important because without it you may as well go back to limited monetary policies based on the gold standard... There is a reason all countries switched to a standard which does not limit the amount of monetary supply. You are essentially stringing the economy if you limit the total amount of issuable currency (assuming the amount is something low like 50 millions bitcoins, and not a technical limitation like 2^64-1). Like it or not but current economy are not based on limiting the total supply
(4) is simply a question of adoption. If you have processing fee of 20+$ like today, or take minutes to close and be validated, then there is no way anybody with a sane mind will adopt it as a currency, it will stay niche.
That is why essentially I think ZERO of the crypto currency existing today will be anything but either a scam, a niche commodity, used for money washing, or a speculative bubble.
Re: (Score:2)
According to your criteria, is gold: a scam, a niche commodity, used for money washing, or a speculative bubble ?
Your Second Point (Score:2)
Robert Mugabe tried that in Zimbabwe - his solution to not having enough cash to pay for basic services was to simply print more money - in practical terms precisely what you argue for here.
What Zimbabwe have ended up with is hyper-inflation, in which most people in the country have ignored their own currency and now run their lives using the US dollar or the Euro, with some very old a
Sir Walter Scott warned that this may be a fraud (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
But in this case, the second line also fits (though it wasn't by Walter Scott):
_But when you've practiced quite a while, how vastly you improve your style!_
Booby trapped (Score:3, Informative)
https://hackernoon.com/why-i-f... [hackernoon.com]
New currency: itoa() (Score:2, Funny)
There is another new currency, coined itoa().
Instead of using untrustworthy integers to transmit the coin value, it uses a chain of characters called a characterchain. For example, fifteen-thousand three-hundred and eighty-five would have a characterchain of “15385” and a hexadecimal characterchain of “313533383500”. If any of the bits are changed, it will (probably) become invalid. And the null terminator ensures that any forgery by modifying the value is limited to a factor of ten
Oh! What A Tangled Web We Weave (Score:1)
outperform? (Score:2)
Double-spending (Score:2)