EFF: Accessing Publicly Available Information On the Internet Is Not a Crime

An anonymous reader quotes a report from EFF: EFF is fighting another attempt by a giant corporation to take advantage of our poorly drafted federal computer crime statute for commercial advantage -- without any regard for the impact on the rest of us. This time the culprit is LinkedIn. The social networking giant wants violations of its corporate policy against using automated scripts to access public information on its website to count as felony "hacking" under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a 1986 federal law meant to criminalize breaking into private computer systems to access non-public information.
EFF, together with our friends DuckDuckGo and the Internet Archive, have urged the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reject LinkedIn's request to transform the CFAA from a law meant to target "hacking" into a tool for enforcing its computer use policies. Using automated scripts to access publicly available data is not "hacking," and neither is violating a website's terms of use. LinkedIn would have the court believe that all "bots" are bad, but they're actually a common and necessary part of the Internet. "Good bots" were responsible for 23 percent of Web traffic in 2016. Using them to access publicly available information on the open Internet should not be punishable by years in federal prison. LinkedIn's position would undermine open access to information online, a hallmark of today's Internet, and threaten socially valuable bots that journalists, researchers, and Internet users around the world rely on every day -- all in the name of preserving LinkedIn's advantage over a competing service. The Ninth Circuit should make sure that doesn't happen.
Using automated scripts to access publicly available data is not "hacking," and neither is violating a website's terms of use
If I'm reading this correctly, I'm not so sure I agree with that last bit, about "violating terms of use". So all terms of use are null and void (if my browser can find it, it's publicly accessible, no matter what I have to agree to in order to get access to it?)? For example, if I have a website that stipulates you must agree not to disseminate the information made available to you by agreeing to these terms of use, you remain free to ignore that agreement?
If:
I can send a simple http request to your server, and
Your server sends me the information without doing its homework, then
Sucks to be you.
Don't want your information to be scraped? Have it behind a login - free or otherwise - then ban accounts that are slurping down 10,000 pages a day.
Ohhhhh then it wouldn't be easily indexed by search engines and thus findable by the general public and your site would fade into obscurity. What to do!? Courts to the rescue, it seems!
Don't want your information to be scraped? Have it behind a login
And the protection the login affords you is embedded in the "Term of Use" when you created your account, but if I'm reading this right (and I may not be), using your login and ignoring Terms of Use is A-OK.
. "Good bots" were responsible for 23 percent of Web traffic in 2016.
Nearly one-fourth of all internet traffic is from the innocently-named "Good bots"? That's kind of amazing.