Trump Administration Calls For Government IT To Adopt Cloud Services

According to Reuters, The White House said Wednesday the U.S. government needs a major overhaul of information technology systems and should take steps to better protect data and accelerate efforts to use cloud-based technology. The report outlined a timeline over the next year for IT reforms and a detailed implementation plan. One unnamed cloud-based email provider has agreed to assist in keeping track of government spending on cloud-based email migration. From the report: The report said the federal government must eliminate barriers to using commercial cloud-based technology. "Federal agencies must consolidate their IT investments and place more trust in services and infrastructure operated by others," the report found. Government agencies often pay dramatically different prices for the same IT item, the report said, sometimes three or four times as much. A 2016 U.S. Government Accountability Office report estimated the U.S. government spends more than $80 billion on IT annually but said spending has fallen by $7.3 billion since 2010. In 2015, there were at least 7,000 separate IT investments by the U.S. government. The $80 billion figure does not include Defense Department classified IT systems and 58 independent executive branch agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency. The GAO report found some agencies are using systems that have components that are at least 50 years old.
I'm not surprised that this administration has fallen for the shiny veneer of cloud services. However, the idea that this will improve security is laughable. I agree that we need to a technological overhaul using the latest protection but cloud services are not the solution and far from the panacea they claim to be.
What could possible go wrong?
Your keyboard, or so it would appear.
I bet Russia has a few vendors showing interest.
Better security or move to the cloud: you can only pick one.
Sounds like a bad idea. I wonder which cloud provider wrote this directive?
Goverment System = Secure Stable Durable (Score:3)
The government should never use cloud services. They should by law be mandated to maintain, quite expensive hardened electronic data systems, backed up by manual, actual dead tree and pen and pencil systems. So that in the event of catastrophic failure which is inevitable, (major solar flare, impacts, extreme storm events, major geologic events et al). They can rebuild systems, this versus the idiotic lowest tenders, maximise this quarters profits, who gives a fuck what happens in a years time, so what if society suffers I have a bunker, moronic thinking. Oh look the orange orangutan likes cloud and his idiots council has been paid big time bribes so contract out to private for profit clouds. That way private corporations will control and access all government data for total control, well, right up until catastrophic failure and than a whole bunch of Americans die over years as the country slowly rebuilds. Stupid is as stupid does.
It's just using someone else's computer.
Trump is all talk, but at the end of the day he will go along with whatever he gets told. He recently signed in a new regulation without removing any, going against his own Executive Order. He can safely ignored domestically for the next 3 years. Congress are the ones to watch.