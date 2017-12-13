Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mirai IoT Botnet Co-Authors Plead Guilty

Two hackers responsible for creating the massive Mirai botnet that knocked large swathes of the internet offline last year have pleaded guilty. Brian Krebs reports: The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unsealed the guilty pleas of two men first identified in January 2017 by KrebsOnSecurity as the likely co-authors of Mirai, a malware strain that remotely enslaves so-called "Internet of Things" devices such as security cameras, routers, and digital video recorders for use in large scale attacks designed to knock Web sites and entire networks offline (including multiple major attacks against this site). Entering guilty pleas for their roles in developing and using Mirai are 21-year-old Paras Jha from Fanwood, N.J. and Josiah White, 20, from Washington, Pennsylvania. Jha and White were co-founders of Protraf Solutions LLC, a company that specialized in mitigating large-scale DDoS attacks. Like firemen getting paid to put out the fires they started, Jha and White would target organizations with DDoS attacks and then either extort them for money to call off the attacks, or try to sell those companies services they claimed could uniquely help fend off the attacks.

  • It's an old attack, with a son breaking windows and father repairing them. However, since they did it on Internet, maybe they can patent it and make the rest of the scum pay the licensing fees?
  • You know, when someone's smart fridge starts popping up messages saying it needs to install Windows 10 platinum version and they need to call the Microsoft support number to help them fix it then maaaaaybe they should have just bought one that makes food cold. Is it really the author's fault completely or is the the fault of consumers buying smart-everything.
  • They will have some plea deal and will be actively recruited by hedge funds, high frequency traders and banks. This level of criminal thinking is a highly sought after in those circles. They will properly trained on how to do it under the protection of these firms with big team of lawyers and lobbyists.

