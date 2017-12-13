Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Net Neutrality Protests Move Online, Yet Big Tech Is Quiet

Posted by msmash from the silence-intensifies dept.
The New York Times: Protests to preserve net neutrality, or rules that ensure equal access to the internet, migrated online on Tuesday, with numerous online companies posting calls on their sites for action to stop a vote later this week. Reddit, Etsy and Kickstarter were among the sites warning that the proposal at the Federal Communications Commission to roll back so-called net neutrality rules would fundamentally change the way the internet is experienced. Kickstarter, the crowdfunding site, cleared its entire home screen for a sparse white screen reading "Defend Net Neutrality" in large letters. Reddit, the popular online message board, pushed in multiple ways on its site for keeping the rules, including a pop-up box on its home screen. But the online protests also highlighted how the biggest tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, have taken a back seat in the debate about protecting net neutrality (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; syndicated source), rules that prohibit internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast from blocking or slowing sites or for charging people or companies for faster speeds of particular sites. For the most part, the large tech companies did not engage in the protest on Tuesday. In the past, the companies have played a leading role in supporting the rules.

  • The megacorps don't stand to lose much (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <gameboyrmh.gmail@com> on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @09:44AM (#55731475) Journal

    The megacorps won't be very negatively affected by a tiered Internet, they could even benefit. They'll get shaken down by ISPs, but in return they'll receive massive barriers to entry, protecting their empires from any scrappy new startups forever.

    • This is why I have been telling people to buy Comcast stock. They will become the major gatekeeper for the US internet.

      • Re: The megacorps don't stand to lose much (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I disagree. I'd advise you to buy defense stocks.

        All this debate over net neutrality ignores a simple fact. Without our military fighting for our freedom in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, there wouldn't be an internet, let alone a debate about net neutrality. The true gatekeeper of the internet is the military, so your best bet is to buy stocks with defense contracts.

        It also wouldn't hurt to donate some of your riches to support our troops. Without our troops risking their lives to fight for our freedom

        • Y...yeah, because ... Afghanistan was hellbent on removing internet access from the US...

          That ... makes a lot of sense.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      That's likely because they already benefits before, the fact that they were for this abomination of NN in the US should make people very wary of supporting it at all. There were likely regulations in it that gave them more benefits and less consumer protections.

      • Hmm... can I still prefer the beast I know over the beast I don't even want to know? Because so far the internet is still quite usable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daetrin ( 576516 )
      The very large companies probably have a slight preference for net neutrality, just because they already have nearly insurmountable advantages and they'd rather not have to pay the additional fees. But as you say, it wouldn't really be that much compared to their net worth, and having an even bigger barrier to entry would let them get way with a lot more consumer unfriendly stuff. "We don't care. We don't have to. We're [Facebook/Google]."
    • the big companies have the money for the fees and this means no upstarts can shut them down. Remember, at the end of the day Facebook is just a website with crummy adverts. All it takes for it to implode is for the teenagers to get bored and leave. Then nobody'll think they're cool anymore and the whole house of cards blows up.

  • Perhaps they have been negotiating with the ISPs for great deals if they keep quiet? Or perhaps they are considering going into the ISP business themselves?

    I don't think anyone here would be surprised to see Google or FB switch sides if they could earn more money by doing so.
    "Do no evil" hasn't been on the charter for a long long time after all.

  • The large tech companies like FB have already made arrangements with Comcast and the other pipe-owners. They will happily pay a premium for their bandwidth, as it will make it harder for newer, less flush rivals to compete against them. What good is an Old Boys' Network if you can't use it to squash the young pups?

  • The sky is falling!!!!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Oh No

  • The big tech companies all voiced support for Net Neutrality because it was good PR or aligned with their interests. At this point, however, the cause is lost, and, frankly, they’re accepting that while it’s not an ideal situation, it will actually work out okay for them.

    For instance, if ISPs decide to “tax” companies like Netflix, they’ll have to do so in a consistent manner lest they run into other regulatory issues, but those sorts of fees would basically establish a higher

  • Gee I wonder why? (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @09:53AM (#55731539) Homepage Journal
    The entrenched big tech corporations are now looking to eliminate potential competition. For example Netflix bundles their app on Comcast cable boxes. They want to make sure that their traffic is prioritized over their competitors. Of course, Google will want Youtube prioritized, etc.

  • 1. The way the FCC imposed net neutrality rules is dumb. When broadband first rolled out, the FCC tried to regulate it by pretending it was the same as cable TV. That didn't work out, so now they are regulating it by pretending that it's the same as the telephone system. That's also stupid. The internet isn't a phone, or cable, or satellite TV, it's the internet.

    2. Getting rid of "net neutrality" in it's current form, simply means the FTC will be regulating it instead of the FCC. That's good or bad, depend

    • But that's the $64000 question: will congress step up to (re)enact net neutrality proper? Or sit on their laurels? As someone who typically votes republican, I have to admit it will probably be democrats who step up first, though I'd like to see a bipartisan bill.
      I do however, except someone to step up in congress, because the sponsor of that bill has "hero" written all over him to the people. What congress critter would want to pass up that kind of fame and PR?

  • The ISPs can't wait to start charging Big Tech for access to their networks. That is why Big Tech is quiet, they are afraid to rile the ISPs.

  • The FCC aren't going to listen, you don't have any actual consumer-oriented governance or lawmakers.

    You have a corrupt, pro-corporate setup. Foxes running the henhouse. All that. Pai has even been joking about it. Laughing at the peasants.

    This is a done deal. Just another glorious benefit of the orange manchild making you 'great again'.

