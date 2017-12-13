Net Neutrality Protests Move Online, Yet Big Tech Is Quiet (nytimes.com) 34
The New York Times: Protests to preserve net neutrality, or rules that ensure equal access to the internet, migrated online on Tuesday, with numerous online companies posting calls on their sites for action to stop a vote later this week. Reddit, Etsy and Kickstarter were among the sites warning that the proposal at the Federal Communications Commission to roll back so-called net neutrality rules would fundamentally change the way the internet is experienced. Kickstarter, the crowdfunding site, cleared its entire home screen for a sparse white screen reading "Defend Net Neutrality" in large letters. Reddit, the popular online message board, pushed in multiple ways on its site for keeping the rules, including a pop-up box on its home screen. But the online protests also highlighted how the biggest tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, have taken a back seat in the debate about protecting net neutrality (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; syndicated source), rules that prohibit internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast from blocking or slowing sites or for charging people or companies for faster speeds of particular sites. For the most part, the large tech companies did not engage in the protest on Tuesday. In the past, the companies have played a leading role in supporting the rules.
The megacorps don't stand to lose much (Score:5, Insightful)
The megacorps won't be very negatively affected by a tiered Internet, they could even benefit. They'll get shaken down by ISPs, but in return they'll receive massive barriers to entry, protecting their empires from any scrappy new startups forever.
That's likely because they already benefits before, the fact that they were for this abomination of NN in the US should make people very wary of supporting it at all. There were likely regulations in it that gave them more benefits and less consumer protections.
Hmm... can I still prefer the beast I know over the beast I don't even want to know? Because so far the internet is still quite usable.
Forget losing, they gain (Score:2)
Yes, they care, because they don't own the last mile.
Google wants Comcast users to watch YouTube. And they don't want Comcast to use their status as an ISP against them.
If that was the case, google wouldn't have filed as a "friend" of Rogers and Bell in Canada before the CRTC in opposing last-mile regulations requiring the owners to lease the last mile to TPIA's(third party ISP's). Google does what is in googles best interest, they don't care about the last mile.
Being kept on the fast lane in that last mile IS in their best interest. The very last thing they need is Comcast to create a competing service that offers a better experience because they can cripple the competition. How long do you think YouTube will remain relevant if loading one of their videos feels like using a 33.6kbit line while the new ComCastTube delivers them at full speed?
And how long until Vevo and other "we have all your favorite teeny idol" content providers move over to the provider-internal
Perhaps they have been negotiating with the ISPs for great deals if they keep quiet? Or perhaps they are considering going into the ISP business themselves?
I don't think anyone here would be surprised to see Google or FB switch sides if they could earn more money by doing so.
"Do no evil" hasn't been on the charter for a long long time after all.
It was never about us to them (Score:2)
The big tech companies all voiced support for Net Neutrality because it was good PR or aligned with their interests. At this point, however, the cause is lost, and, frankly, they’re accepting that while it’s not an ideal situation, it will actually work out okay for them.
For instance, if ISPs decide to “tax” companies like Netflix, they’ll have to do so in a consistent manner lest they run into other regulatory issues, but those sorts of fees would basically establish a higher
Gee I wonder why? (Score:3)
Legislation (Score:2)
1. The way the FCC imposed net neutrality rules is dumb. When broadband first rolled out, the FCC tried to regulate it by pretending it was the same as cable TV. That didn't work out, so now they are regulating it by pretending that it's the same as the telephone system. That's also stupid. The internet isn't a phone, or cable, or satellite TV, it's the internet.
2. Getting rid of "net neutrality" in it's current form, simply means the FTC will be regulating it instead of the FCC. That's good or bad, depend
But that's the $64000 question: will congress step up to (re)enact net neutrality proper? Or sit on their laurels? As someone who typically votes republican, I have to admit it will probably be democrats who step up first, though I'd like to see a bipartisan bill.
I do however, except someone to step up in congress, because the sponsor of that bill has "hero" written all over him to the people. What congress critter would want to pass up that kind of fame and PR?
I could be wrong but I believe VOIP traffic is already prioritized, if you're using an actual VOIP box supplied by your service provider. The likes of Skype and others probably aren't though.
IIRC the FTC is more of a reactionary body - one that only investigates complaints brought to it's attention from outside, not one that proactively estab
Big tech is one of the targets (Score:2)
It's because they know it's pointless. (Score:2)
The FCC aren't going to listen, you don't have any actual consumer-oriented governance or lawmakers.
You have a corrupt, pro-corporate setup. Foxes running the henhouse. All that. Pai has even been joking about it. Laughing at the peasants.
This is a done deal. Just another glorious benefit of the orange manchild making you 'great again'.