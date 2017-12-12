Trump Signs Law Forcing Drone Users To Register With Government (thehill.com) 41
President Trump signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Tuesday that will allow the government to require recreational drone users to register their model aircraft. This comes after a federal court ruled in May that Americans no longer have to register non-commercial drones with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "because Congress had said in a previous law that the FAA can't regulate model aircraft," reports The Hill. From the report: In December 2015, the FAA issued an interim rule requiring drone hobbyists to register their recreational aircraft with the agency. The rule -- which had not been formally finalized -- requires model aircraft owners to provide their name, email address and physical address; pay a $5 registration fee; and display a unique drone ID number at all times. Those who fail to comply could face civil and criminal penalties. While Congress directed the FAA to safely integrate drones into the national airspace in a 2012 aviation law, lawmakers also included a special exemption to prevent model aircraft from being regulated. A D.C.-based appeals court cited the 2012 law in its ruling striking down the FAA drone registry, arguing that recreational drones count as model aircraft and that the registry counts as a rule or regulation.
Huh (Score:4, Funny)
I thought he was all about the deregulation? *crickets*
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Good Luck... (Score:2)
...Enforcing that.
Make the "drone cops" wear propeller-beanies.
Strat
Re: (Score:3)
Trump is a corporate cock sucker, not a nazilike person.
If he gets his way US will probably become a corporate feud thing, where companies are literally kingdoms and enforce their shit on population with hired "knights" etc..
If you want an empire that enforces their ideologies on other countries etc.. that's still Germany, but with a different rhetoric and tactics etc..
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is a corporate cock sucker, not a nazilike person.
"Fascism should more properly be called corporatism, since it is the merger of state and corporate power." - Benito Mussolini
Another (Score:2)
mental jackpot achieved by your beloved POTUS.
Register drones, but guns? (Score:4, Interesting)
So, register all drones. What about guns? I don't see how the 2d Amendment prohibits gun registration (it talks about the right to "keep and bear" arms, not "keep and bear anonymously"), so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?
Re: (Score:3)
And why would I register a drone?
If it's unregistered, you don't know I have it - so if you don't know I have it, why would I feel compelled to register it? You wouldn't know either way.
And let me guess, you're going to charge or tax me for the privilege of registering it. Right?
You fail.
Re: (Score:1)
Also Hawaii - newly-purchased firearms must be presented to the local Police along with bill of sale/receipt. They do record serial numbers. Also, Hawaii is a "may grant" state as far as carry permits are concerned - and the local cops never grant permits without a compelling reason. Makes one feel safe walking around knowing that people you meet on the street are, most likely, not armed.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_rNnErg-oM
ISIS was already using them against the Syrian army, it's not theoretical anymore. For attacks like the one in this youtube video, but also in combat operations.
I'm sure the terrorists will register their home-brew drone-bombs like they registered to fly airliners before 9/11.
This isn't about terrorism, foreign or domestic, nor about safety.
This is purely government frightened that individuals with video/camera drones will expose their wrongdoing for all to see. ^That^ right there frightens them FAR more than all the crazy fringe groups and ISIS terrorists because "...can't stop the signal, Mal."
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Was a craze, that's already fading, drones are so last Christmas.
Soon it will just be us RC modelers again. They'll quietly drop the regs, like the FCC stopped requiring CB licenses after that sillyness went away.
We can get back to flying plus jets over you house at 6 AM. You'll love it.
Re: (Score:2)
'plus' should be 'pulse', duh.
Why not make it legal to shoot them? (Score:2)
I would suggest making it legal to shoot those little fuckers out of the sky. If people behaved with them it would be great, but they don't. People don't want government spying on them but have no problem flying their drones over to the neighbor's pool to see if the can pick up a few nude bathers. Let me use the drones as target practice and I'll be fine.
Tourists/vistors...? (Score:3)
Ok
.. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?
How is that going to work?
Re: (Score:2)
They would never believe someone from another country would have a legitimate reason to bring a drone in. They're just assume you're a terrorist since you're at the airport with one.