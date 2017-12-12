Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government The Military United States

Trump Signs Law Forcing Drone Users To Register With Government (thehill.com) 41

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-a-bird-it's-a-plane dept.
President Trump signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Tuesday that will allow the government to require recreational drone users to register their model aircraft. This comes after a federal court ruled in May that Americans no longer have to register non-commercial drones with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "because Congress had said in a previous law that the FAA can't regulate model aircraft," reports The Hill. From the report: In December 2015, the FAA issued an interim rule requiring drone hobbyists to register their recreational aircraft with the agency. The rule -- which had not been formally finalized -- requires model aircraft owners to provide their name, email address and physical address; pay a $5 registration fee; and display a unique drone ID number at all times. Those who fail to comply could face civil and criminal penalties. While Congress directed the FAA to safely integrate drones into the national airspace in a 2012 aviation law, lawmakers also included a special exemption to prevent model aircraft from being regulated. A D.C.-based appeals court cited the 2012 law in its ruling striking down the FAA drone registry, arguing that recreational drones count as model aircraft and that the registry counts as a rule or regulation.

Trump Signs Law Forcing Drone Users To Register With Government

  • Huh (Score:4, Funny)

    by fyrewulff ( 702920 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:30PM (#55729135)

    I thought he was all about the deregulation? *crickets*

  • ...Enforcing that.

    Make the "drone cops" wear propeller-beanies.

    Strat

  • mental jackpot achieved by your beloved POTUS.

  • Register drones, but guns? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by J053 ( 673094 ) <J053@shanWELTYgri-la.cx minus author> on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:38PM (#55729163) Homepage Journal

    So, register all drones. What about guns? I don't see how the 2d Amendment prohibits gun registration (it talks about the right to "keep and bear" arms, not "keep and bear anonymously"), so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?

    • try registering mothers who abort their kids and you'll find out that large sections of the Constitution were written in invisible ink

  • I would suggest making it legal to shoot those little fuckers out of the sky. If people behaved with them it would be great, but they don't. People don't want government spying on them but have no problem flying their drones over to the neighbor's pool to see if the can pick up a few nude bathers. Let me use the drones as target practice and I'll be fine.

  • Tourists/vistors...? (Score:3)

    by Vylen ( 800165 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:54PM (#55729227)

    Ok .. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?

    How is that going to work?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      They would never believe someone from another country would have a legitimate reason to bring a drone in. They're just assume you're a terrorist since you're at the airport with one.

