Trump Signs Law Forcing Drone Users To Register With Government

President Trump signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Tuesday that will allow the government to require recreational drone users to register their model aircraft. This comes after a federal court ruled in May that Americans no longer have to register non-commercial drones with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "because Congress had said in a previous law that the FAA can't regulate model aircraft," reports The Hill. From the report: In December 2015, the FAA issued an interim rule requiring drone hobbyists to register their recreational aircraft with the agency. The rule -- which had not been formally finalized -- requires model aircraft owners to provide their name, email address and physical address; pay a $5 registration fee; and display a unique drone ID number at all times. Those who fail to comply could face civil and criminal penalties. While Congress directed the FAA to safely integrate drones into the national airspace in a 2012 aviation law, lawmakers also included a special exemption to prevent model aircraft from being regulated. A D.C.-based appeals court cited the 2012 law in its ruling striking down the FAA drone registry, arguing that recreational drones count as model aircraft and that the registry counts as a rule or regulation.
I thought he was all about the deregulation? *crickets*
...Enforcing that.
Make the "drone cops" wear propeller-beanies.
As a Nazi, I would love that. Right now, we are a stateless people. The US as a Nazi country would be Valhalla.
Trump is a corporate cock sucker, not a nazilike person.
If he gets his way US will probably become a corporate feud thing, where companies are literally kingdoms and enforce their shit on population with hired "knights" etc..
If you want an empire that enforces their ideologies on other countries etc.. that's still Germany, but with a different rhetoric and tactics etc..
Trump is a corporate cock sucker, not a nazilike person.
"Fascism should more properly be called corporatism, since it is the merger of state and corporate power." - Benito Mussolini
And of course to put the quote in context, you're going to mention that private, non-government, corporations didn't exist in Italy at the time? The only corporations would now be called NGOs?
Of course you were.
What I would like to know the actual restrictions... For example would my 6 year old son need to register his $30 toy
If it is under 0.5 pounds (227 gm), it doesn't have to be registered. Many toy drones weigh less than that.
Or is it restricted to stuff with cameras or stuff that carry a payload?
I don't see anything about cameras, but any payload would count toward the weight limit.
mental jackpot achieved by your beloved POTUS.
Register drones, but guns? (Score:4, Interesting)
So, register all drones. What about guns? I don't see how the 2d Amendment prohibits gun registration (it talks about the right to "keep and bear" arms, not "keep and bear anonymously"), so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?
And why would I register a gun?
If it's unregistered, you don't know I have it - so if you don't know I have it, why would I feel compelled to register it? You wouldn't know either way.
And let me guess, you're going to charge or tax me for the privilege of registering it. Right?
You fail.
And why would I register a drone?
If it's unregistered, you don't know I have it - so if you don't know I have it, why would I feel compelled to register it? You wouldn't know either way.
And let me guess, you're going to charge or tax me for the privilege of registering it. Right?
You fail.
And why would I register a drone?
My Mavic Pro required registration before it would work.
My AR-15 assault rifle worked great straight out of the box. It is registered with no one.
My AR-15 assault rifle worked great straight out of the box. It is registered with no one.
Can I buy it off you? Where I live we aren't allowed thing like that...
I don’t see anything in the first amendment that prohibits speech registration.
I think the phrase "no law" precludes that.
Here's the full text, since you have apparently never actually read it:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Also Hawaii - newly-purchased firearms must be presented to the local Police along with bill of sale/receipt. They do record serial numbers. Also, Hawaii is a "may grant" state as far as carry permits are concerned - and the local cops never grant permits without a compelling reason. Makes one feel safe walking around knowing that people you meet on the street are, most likely, not armed.
You're not asking permission, simply informing of the fact.
>"Makes one feel safe walking around knowing that people you meet on the street are, most likely, not armed."
You do realize that nothing of the sort is true. Walking around, the people you meet that are good, law-abiding people end up being the ones without guns because of such regulation and it yet the bad criminals are likely armed because THEY DON'T FOLLOW THE LAW. How does that make anyone "safe"? Oh, right, it is about illogical/irrational "feelings" and not reality or facts...
Try examining just
I'm curious: why would you want to register women who get abortions? Is there some compelling reason for this or are you just splashing in a kiddie pool of Breitbart piss?
Gun registration is the first step that enables the government to enact later confiscation (a pattern seen in other countries). That is why the push back against it is so strong.
Since you mention the Constitution, there are lots of things NOT protected by the Constitution that don't require registration- knives, bear traps, fertilizer, chainsaws, etc. Drones fly around and are recovered/intercepted remotely and registration could be used to trace back to the owner. There are already methods in place for d
so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?
You don't have a constitutional right to fly drones. Having to register guns can be seen as a restraint. Having to register drones can be as well, but again... you don't have the right to fly drones. That's a privilege.
I hemmed and hawed but I registered when it was free the first time. It's not like you register your drones, you register your self. Then you put your registration ID on your drones. I didn't want there to be any question about whether my AMA insurance would cover me if one of my aircraft sta
What if my drone has a gun on it? Do I have to register it or not? Oh the confusion!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_rNnErg-oM
ISIS was already using them against the Syrian army, it's not theoretical anymore. For attacks like the one in this youtube video, but also in combat operations.
I'm sure the terrorists will register their home-brew drone-bombs like they registered to fly airliners before 9/11.
This isn't about terrorism, foreign or domestic, nor about safety.
This is purely government frightened that individuals with video/camera drones will expose their wrongdoing for all to see. ^That^ right there frightens them FAR more than all the crazy fringe groups and ISIS terrorists because "...can't stop the signal, Mal."
Sorry- but this is draconian and how you end up with people like Adolf Hitler in power murdering jews and others and another other police state.
Yeah, the Weimar Republic was notorious for its strict drone registration requirements.
Was a craze, that's already fading, drones are so last Christmas.
Soon it will just be us RC modelers again. They'll quietly drop the regs, like the FCC stopped requiring CB licenses after that sillyness went away.
We can get back to flying plus jets over you house at 6 AM. You'll love it.
'plus' should be 'pulse', duh.
Did you mean Agenda 21 ?
Why not make it legal to shoot them? (Score:2, Flamebait)
I would suggest making it legal to shoot those little fuckers out of the sky. If people behaved with them it would be great, but they don't. People don't want government spying on them but have no problem flying their drones over to the neighbor's pool to see if the can pick up a few nude bathers. Let me use the drones as target practice and I'll be fine.
Tourists/vistors...? (Score:4, Interesting)
Ok
.. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?
How is that going to work?
They would never believe someone from another country would have a legitimate reason to bring a drone in. They're just assume you're a terrorist since you're at the airport with one.
Ok
.. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?
How is that going to work?
' Don't be stupid. Visitors won't be allowed in either soon.
I feel that American is truly great now. How about you?
Is a $10 Chinese quadcopter a drone? TFA doesn't explain what it is.
http://www.thedrive.com/aerial... [thedrive.com]
The controversial drone policy introduced by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2015, requiring recreational drone users to registers their UAVs, was constitutionally overturned in May of this year, but it may end up being enforced again next year by being included in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act of 2018.
According to Bloomberg, both the House and Senate agree on slipping the unmanned aerial vehicle registry into the defense bill, as demand for regulation in the drone industry is at an all-time high. Most recently, the White House expanded drone-testing regulations to presumably push toward standardizing nationwide UAV delivery. The current administration may deem a nationwide hobby-drone registration as a necessary first step toward that.
The previous policy was overturned
http://www.thedrive.com/aerial... [thedrive.com]
In 2015, the FAA officially announced that all owners of drones heavier than 250 grams (which is about as light as a cup of water) must be registered as "drone operators" in a national database. This, of course, startled some, as it seemed this regulation could mark the beginning of the end for freedom of use regarding hobby drones. Others felt it was a fair deal in the right direction, as we reported on last year. However, in a twist of turns, the District of Columbia circuit court of appeals overturned this legislation on Friday, May 19th, as its compatibility with a previous FAA ruling from 2012 is far from symbiotic.
The 2012 "FAA Modernization and Reform Act" rules that the FAA has no right to "promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft", and as Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh sees it, the 2015 ruling clearly interferes with this established law. He adds, "Statutory interpretation does not get much simpler. The Registration Rule is unlawful as applied to model aircraft." Essentially, recreational drone users have been exempted from the aforementioned registry, which according to Popular Science, over 800,000 people have joined since 2015. This is something we at The Drive keep a close eye on, and an issue we regularly report on.
So Congress put a paragraph into the 2018 NDAA to restore registration
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington overturned the FAA drone registration system in May, finding that earlier legislation passed in 2012 didn't give the agency legal authority for it. A one-paragraph addition to the defense bill said that the registration system "shall be restored" as soon as the legislation becomes law.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/... [congress.gov]
(d) Restoration Of Rules For Registration And Marking Of Unmanned Aircraft.-The rules adopted by the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the matter of registration and marking requirements for small unmanned aircraft (FAA-2015-7396; published on December 16, 2015) that were vacated by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Taylor v. Huerta (No. 15-1495; decided on May 19, 2017) shall be restored to effect on the date of enactment of this Act.
#MAGA.
Oh, for fucks sake, I can't even do the sarcasm thing anymore...
Serious question... I don't live in the USA, am I now prohibited from bringing my recreational drone over the border?
All foreigners will be banned so this will cease to be an issue...
