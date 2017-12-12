Trump Signs Law Forcing Drone Users To Register With Government

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


President Trump signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Tuesday that will allow the government to require recreational drone users to register their model aircraft. This comes after a federal court ruled in May that Americans no longer have to register non-commercial drones with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "because Congress had said in a previous law that the FAA can't regulate model aircraft," reports The Hill. From the report: In December 2015, the FAA issued an interim rule requiring drone hobbyists to register their recreational aircraft with the agency. The rule -- which had not been formally finalized -- requires model aircraft owners to provide their name, email address and physical address; pay a $5 registration fee; and display a unique drone ID number at all times. Those who fail to comply could face civil and criminal penalties. While Congress directed the FAA to safely integrate drones into the national airspace in a 2012 aviation law, lawmakers also included a special exemption to prevent model aircraft from being regulated. A D.C.-based appeals court cited the 2012 law in its ruling striking down the FAA drone registry, arguing that recreational drones count as model aircraft and that the registry counts as a rule or regulation.

  • Huh (Score:5, Funny)

    by fyrewulff ( 702920 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:30PM (#55729135)

    I thought he was all about the deregulation? *crickets*

  • ...Enforcing that.

    Make the "drone cops" wear propeller-beanies.

    Strat

  • mental jackpot achieved by your beloved POTUS.

  • Register drones, but guns? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by J053 ( 673094 ) <J053@shanWELTYgri-la.cx minus author> on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:38PM (#55729163) Homepage Journal

    So, register all drones. What about guns? I don't see how the 2d Amendment prohibits gun registration (it talks about the right to "keep and bear" arms, not "keep and bear anonymously"), so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And why would I register a gun?

      If it's unregistered, you don't know I have it - so if you don't know I have it, why would I feel compelled to register it? You wouldn't know either way.

      And let me guess, you're going to charge or tax me for the privilege of registering it. Right?

      You fail.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by J053 ( 673094 )

        And why would I register a drone?

        If it's unregistered, you don't know I have it - so if you don't know I have it, why would I feel compelled to register it? You wouldn't know either way.

        And let me guess, you're going to charge or tax me for the privilege of registering it. Right?

        You fail.

        • And why would I register a drone?

          My Mavic Pro required registration before it would work.

          My AR-15 assault rifle worked great straight out of the box. It is registered with no one.

          • My AR-15 assault rifle worked great straight out of the box. It is registered with no one.

            Can I buy it off you? Where I live we aren't allowed thing like that...

    • try registering mothers who abort their kids and you'll find out that large sections of the Constitution were written in invisible ink

      • try registering mothers who abort their kids and you'll find out that large sections of the Constitution were written in invisible ink

        I'm curious: why would you want to register women who get abortions? Is there some compelling reason for this or are you just splashing in a kiddie pool of Breitbart piss?

    • Gun registration is the first step that enables the government to enact later confiscation (a pattern seen in other countries). That is why the push back against it is so strong.

      Since you mention the Constitution, there are lots of things NOT protected by the Constitution that don't require registration- knives, bear traps, fertilizer, chainsaws, etc. Drones fly around and are recovered/intercepted remotely and registration could be used to trace back to the owner. There are already methods in place for d

    • so if everyone has to register their drones, why shouldn't they have to register their guns?

      You don't have a constitutional right to fly drones. Having to register guns can be seen as a restraint. Having to register drones can be as well, but again... you don't have the right to fly drones. That's a privilege.

      I hemmed and hawed but I registered when it was free the first time. It's not like you register your drones, you register your self. Then you put your registration ID on your drones. I didn't want there to be any question about whether my AMA insurance would cover me if one of my aircraft sta

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Altrag ( 195300 )

      What if my drone has a gun on it? Do I have to register it or not? Oh the confusion!

  • I would suggest making it legal to shoot those little fuckers out of the sky. If people behaved with them it would be great, but they don't. People don't want government spying on them but have no problem flying their drones over to the neighbor's pool to see if the can pick up a few nude bathers. Let me use the drones as target practice and I'll be fine.

  • Tourists/vistors...? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Vylen ( 800165 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @08:54PM (#55729227)

    Ok .. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?

    How is that going to work?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      They would never believe someone from another country would have a legitimate reason to bring a drone in. They're just assume you're a terrorist since you're at the airport with one.

    • Ok .. and do tourists, visitors to America, people on work visa's, etc, do they need to register their drone if they decided to bring one with them on their trip?

      How is that going to work?

      ' Don't be stupid. Visitors won't be allowed in either soon.
      I feel that American is truly great now. How about you?

  • wtf is a drone? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is a $10 Chinese quadcopter a drone? TFA doesn't explain what it is.

  • http://www.thedrive.com/aerial... [thedrive.com]

    The controversial drone policy introduced by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2015, requiring recreational drone users to registers their UAVs, was constitutionally overturned in May of this year, but it may end up being enforced again next year by being included in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act of 2018.

    According to Bloomberg, both the House and Senate agree on slipping the unmanned aerial vehicle registry into the defense bill, as demand for regulation in the drone industry is at an all-time high. Most recently, the White House expanded drone-testing regulations to presumably push toward standardizing nationwide UAV delivery. The current administration may deem a nationwide hobby-drone registration as a necessary first step toward that.

    The previous policy was overturned

    http://www.thedrive.com/aerial... [thedrive.com]

    In 2015, the FAA officially announced that all owners of drones heavier than 250 grams (which is about as light as a cup of water) must be registered as "drone operators" in a national database. This, of course, startled some, as it seemed this regulation could mark the beginning of the end for freedom of use regarding hobby drones. Others felt it was a fair deal in the right direction, as we reported on last year. However, in a twist of turns, the District of Columbia circuit court of appeals overturned this legislation on Friday, May 19th, as its compatibility with a previous FAA ruling from 2012 is far from symbiotic.

    The 2012 "FAA Modernization and Reform Act" rules that the FAA has no right to "promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft", and as Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh sees it, the 2015 ruling clearly interferes with this established law. He adds, "Statutory interpretation does not get much simpler. The Registration Rule is unlawful as applied to model aircraft." Essentially, recreational drone users have been exempted from the aforementioned registry, which according to Popular Science, over 800,000 people have joined since 2015. This is something we at The Drive keep a close eye on, and an issue we regularly report on.

    So Congress put a paragraph into the 2018 NDAA to restore registration

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]

    The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington overturned the FAA drone registration system in May, finding that earlier legislation passed in 2012 didn't give the agency legal authority for it. A one-paragraph addition to the defense bill said that the registration system "shall be restored" as soon as the legislation becomes law.

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/... [congress.gov]

    (d) Restoration Of Rules For Registration And Marking Of Unmanned Aircraft.-The rules adopted by the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the matter of registration and marking requirements for small unmanned aircraft (FAA-2015-7396; published on December 16, 2015) that were vacated by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Taylor v. Huerta (No. 15-1495; decided on May 19, 2017) shall be restored to effect on the date of enactment of this Act.

  • #MAGA.

    Oh, for fucks sake, I can't even do the sarcasm thing anymore...

  • Serious question... I don't live in the USA, am I now prohibited from bringing my recreational drone over the border?

    • Serious question... I don't live in the USA, am I now prohibited from bringing my recreational drone over the border?

      All foreigners will be banned so this will cease to be an issue...

