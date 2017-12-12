Why Google and Amazon Are Hypocrites (om.blog) 18
Amazon earlier this month responded to Google's decision to remove YouTube from all Fire TV products and the Echo Show. Google says it's taking this extreme step because of Amazon's recent delisting of new Nest products (like Nest Secure and the E Thermostat) and the company's long-running refusal to sell Chromecast or support Google Cast in any capacity. Veteran journalist Om Malik writes: This smacks of so much hypocrisy that I don't even know where to start. The two public proponents of network neutrality and anything but neutral about each other's services on each other's platforms. They can complain about the cable companies from blocking their content and charging for fast lanes. The irony isn't lost on me even a wee bit. They are locked in a battle to collect as much data about us -- what we shop, what we see, what we do online and they do so under the guise of offering us services that are amazing and wonderful. They don't talk about what they won't do with our data, instead, they bicker and distract. So to think that these purveyors of hyper-capitalism will fight for interests of consumers is not only childish, it is foolish. We as end customers need to figure out who is speaking on our behalf when it comes to the rules of the Internet.
alabama (Score:2, Informative)
As hypocritical as christians electing a pedo ?
Re: alabama (Score:1)
So, allegations are facts to you?
Re: (Score:1)
being removed from the state supreme court, twice, is enough of a reason to be disqualified for every holding another public office ever again.
Re: (Score:2)
Franken is still in the Senate. So hypocrites abound in both parties. News at 11
Re: (Score:2)
As hypocritical as christians electing a pedo ?
What is unchristian about pedophilia? Can you cite scripture?
That's easy (Score:3)
Nobody.
Next question?
Re: (Score:2)
Next question?
What is the air velocity of an unladen swallow?
Re: (Score:2)
African or European?
Not hypocritcal (Score:4, Insightful)
A good parallel is Uber and Lyft. They both use the same infrastructure (roads). Should they be required to support each other's services? No. They're competitors. Similarly, Google and Amazon use the same infrastructure (the Internet). Net neutrality should allow them to compete on the shared infrastructure, just as others compete on their shared infrastructure.
Why would you think that in the first place? (Score:2)
Who the hell said that? Google and Amazon are acting in their own interest. On net neutrality, their interests align with ours. I'm not sure I'd call it hypocrisy, because the point is the same in both cases: corporations are going to serve their own interests, including when that has a detrimental effect on healthy competition. If you are trusting anyone to do anything else,
If they are actively blacklisting... (Score:2)
Now near as I figure, Amazon did the latter... and Google responded by doing the former.
This kind of arms race is just going to fragment th