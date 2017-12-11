How Email Open Tracking Quietly Took Over the Web (wired.com) 52
Brian Merchant, writing for Wired: There are some 269 billion emails sent and received daily. That's roughly 35 emails for every person on the planet, every day. Over 40 percent of those emails are tracked, according to a study published last June by OMC, an "email intelligence" company that also builds anti-tracking tools. The tech is pretty simple. Tracking clients embed a line of code in the body of an email -- usually in a 1x1 pixel image, so tiny it's invisible, but also in elements like hyperlinks and custom fonts. When a recipient opens the email, the tracking client recognizes that pixel has been downloaded, as well as where and on what device. Newsletter services, marketers, and advertisers have used the technique for years, to collect data about their open rates; major tech companies like Facebook and Twitter followed suit in their ongoing quest to profile and predict our behavior online. But lately, a surprising -- and growing -- number of tracked emails are being sent not from corporations, but acquaintances. "We have been in touch with users that were tracked by their spouses, business partners, competitors," says Florian Seroussi, the founder of OMC. "It's the wild, wild west out there." According to OMC's data, a full 19 percent of all "conversational" email is now tracked. That's one in five of the emails you get from your friends. And you probably never noticed.
"enable loading of remote content" (Score:5, Informative)
just uncheck this in your email reader. done.
then if you need to see the images they embed, click the "load remote content" button in the viewing window when you open it.
I actually got a surprise recently, an email from a vendor saying "you haven't engaged with any of our recent emails, here's a 10% off coupon for your next purchase". Well, we know what they mean by "engaged", don't we?
For as much as everyone knocks Outlook as an email client, not download images has been the default since at list O2003 (and I think O'97). This may be the origin of Marketing's reported open (read) rates.
It is possible that you don't even need to do that. Some email clients do not read remote content by default.
Gmail used to do that. But they changed their policy in 2013, around the same time they dropped their "Don't be evil" motto.
But, better yet, if using an email client, like Thunderbird, read your mail as plain text. This cuts out a LOT of crap.
[ Thunderbird: View -> Message Body As -> Plain Text ]
But your recommendation is a good default setting for those cases where the email is all HTML (sigh).
And Thunderbird also blocks remote content by default to protect your privacy.
I wouldn't say that Thunderbird is immune to this kind of tracking, but it's at least pretty good. Unless you use command line mail clients like elm.
Gmail rewrites your img tags to point to a google server. This is done to speed up emails (the images are loaded off a google server) and to cache the images (if multiple emails download the same image, google only needs to fetch the image once). Google also claims to check the images to make sure they don't contain an malicious code.
In this case, it looks like every email is read (as the images are always downloaded). The browser string also reports as google, and the IP address of the download is also a g
e-mail is not web (Score:3)
Stop using a web client to read e-mail, and it isn't a problem.
And if you're an admin, configure your SMTP servers to mark e-mail containing links to trackers as potential malware.
Even with web clients you have the option to not load remote images.
You seem to have it backwards; web users are more likely to be protected in this case!
To get the same level or protection on your own you need... your own server. Not much advantage to using a non-web client at that point, just a flavor issue.
Huh? (Score:3)
There are still mail clients that don't disable loading images by default?
And they get used?
Then I guess the people using them don't mind being tracked. Where's the story?
Gmail defaults to loading external content and is very popular.
There are other reasons to avoid Gmail.
Gmail usually preemptively loads remote content. e.g. it's not tied to whether you look at the message.
From the twenty seconds I spent researching this, it looks like companies that do e-mail tracking tell that Apple devices are the ones getting like 45% of the e-mails - just check https://emailclientmarketshare... [emailclien...tshare.com] . I find this number a little bit too high and probably biased, so let us forget about these companies. Anyhow, there are better
"Gmail" as a service doesn't actually do that... you are speaking of the web interface to it which you do not have to use. In fact, I always recommend using a proper e-mail client with gmail over IMAP on both desktop and mobile.
Amongst the advantages are:
1. No remote content unless you specifically want it.
2. No ads
3. The ability to use GPG or S/MIME.
I think the difference here is the rise of email tracking used by people you know. Companies have always tried to track us.
They're right (Score:2)
What? This is really old news (Score:4, Interesting)
A lot of corporate employees are stuck with Outlook. It's pretty much a default application since everyone "needs" Office.
Still, Outlook can be configured to display text-only emails. The option is there, but I'd bet most organizations don't have the will to turn it off in spite of any objections---or whining, whatever you'd like to call it.
Not always... (Score:3)
My email client is configured to not allow remote connections when I read an email. Some emails are not readable without allowing the tracking stuff, so I don't read them. It is as simple as that. So far, not one important email has been unreadable with remote access disabled.
1990's want their headline back (Score:2)
Yep (Score:2)
This is precisely why I don't allow my email reader to load any external resources (like images), and half of the reason why I don't allow my email to be interpreted through an HTML parser.
Bill Gates owes me money (Score:2)
I got an email from him back in 1997 stating that he was testing his email tracking software and I was selected to help him test it if i forwarded on the message.
Where's my money Bill? Where?!?!?!
Also make sure you disable automatic reply receipts.
Unless, of course... (Score:2)
...your email client doesn't automatically download external links. Which is the default behavior of most clients these days.
And that is why browser is not an email reader (Score:3)
I read email with Mutt, no tracking. If it is HTML-only, it gets converted by Lynx, no includes, again no tracking. The whole problem would not exist without the insanity of misusing web-browsers to display emails.
I use alpine. It cracks me up how big an email can be with just "Hello World". A few KBytes for like 12 bytes if info,