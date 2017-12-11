How Email Open Tracking Quietly Took Over the Web (wired.com) 32
Brian Merchant, writing for Wired: There are some 269 billion emails sent and received daily. That's roughly 35 emails for every person on the planet, every day. Over 40 percent of those emails are tracked, according to a study published last June by OMC, an "email intelligence" company that also builds anti-tracking tools. The tech is pretty simple. Tracking clients embed a line of code in the body of an email -- usually in a 1x1 pixel image, so tiny it's invisible, but also in elements like hyperlinks and custom fonts. When a recipient opens the email, the tracking client recognizes that pixel has been downloaded, as well as where and on what device. Newsletter services, marketers, and advertisers have used the technique for years, to collect data about their open rates; major tech companies like Facebook and Twitter followed suit in their ongoing quest to profile and predict our behavior online. But lately, a surprising -- and growing -- number of tracked emails are being sent not from corporations, but acquaintances. "We have been in touch with users that were tracked by their spouses, business partners, competitors," says Florian Seroussi, the founder of OMC. "It's the wild, wild west out there." According to OMC's data, a full 19 percent of all "conversational" email is now tracked. That's one in five of the emails you get from your friends. And you probably never noticed.
just uncheck this in your email reader. done.
then if you need to see the images they embed, click the "load remote content" button in the viewing window when you open it.
I actually got a surprise recently, an email from a vendor saying "you haven't engaged with any of our recent emails, here's a 10% off coupon for your next purchase". Well, we know what they mean by "engaged", don't we?
It is possible that you don't even need to do that. Some email clients do not read remote content by default.
Gmail used to do that. But they changed their policy in 2013, around the same time they dropped their "Don't be evil" motto.
But, better yet, if using an email client, like Thunderbird, read your mail as plain text. This cuts out a LOT of crap.
[ Thunderbird: View -> Message Body As -> Plain Text ]
But your recommendation is a good default setting for those cases where the email is all HTML (sigh).
e-mail is not web (Score:3)
Stop using a web client to read e-mail, and it isn't a problem.
And if you're an admin, configure your SMTP servers to mark e-mail containing links to trackers as potential malware.
Even with web clients you have the option to not load remote images.
There are still mail clients that don't disable loading images by default?
And they get used?
Then I guess the people using them don't mind being tracked. Where's the story?
There are still mail clients that don't disable loading images by default?
Gmail defaults to loading external content and is very popular.
There are other reasons to avoid Gmail.
Gmail usually preemptively loads remote content. e.g. it's not tied to whether you look at the message.
I think the difference here is the rise of email tracking used by people you know. Companies have always tried to track us.
My email client is configured to not allow remote connections when I read an email. Some emails are not readable without allowing the tracking stuff, so I don't read them. It is as simple as that. So far, not one important email has been unreadable with remote access disabled.
This is precisely why I don't allow my email reader to load any external resources (like images), and half of the reason why I don't allow my email to be interpreted through an HTML parser.
I got an email from him back in 1997 stating that he was testing his email tracking software and I was selected to help him test it if i forwarded on the message.
Where's my money Bill? Where?!?!?!
...your email client doesn't automatically download external links. Which is the default behavior of most clients these days.