"The FCC Still Doesn't Know How the Internet Works" (eff.org) 57
An anonymous reader writes: The EFF describes the FCC's official plan to kill net neutrality as "riddled with technical errors and factual inaccuracies," including, for example, a false distinction between "Internet access service" and "a distinct transmission service" which the EFF calls "utterly ridiculous and completely ungrounded from reality."
"Besides not understanding how Internet access works, the FCC also has a troublingly limited knowledge of how the Domain Name System (DNS) works -- even though hundreds of engineers tried to explain it to them this past summer... As the FCC would have it, an Internet user actively expects their ISP to provide DNS to them." And in addition, "Like DNS, it treats caching as if it were some specialized service rather than an implementation detail and general-purpose computing technique."
"There are at least two possible explanations for all of these misunderstandings and technical errors. One is that, as we've suggested, the FCC doesn't understand how the Internet works. The second is that it doesn't care, because its real goal is simply to cobble together some technical justification for its plan to kill net neutrality. A linchpin of that plan is to reclassify broadband as an 'information service,' (rather than a 'telecommunications service,' or common carrier) and the FCC needs to offer some basis for it. So, we fear, it's making one up, and hoping no one will notice."
"We noticed," their editorial ends, urging Americans "to tell your lawmakers: Don't let the FCC sell the Internet out."
Uh-oh. Concern troll time.
Yes, it's pushing an agenda. The agenda is to not turn control of the internet over to the corporations most likely to fuck it up.
Basically, what we have here is t
If that's your goal, then you're about 10 to 15 years too late.
The modern Internet is an abomination compared to what it once was like, when things were far more decentralized and much less corporate-controlled than they are today.
Look at web sites like Reddit, Stack Overflow, Hacker News and even Slashdot. These discussion sites are rife with things like "voting", "moderation" and/or "banning users", which
Time for code red. If you wait on him, be rude, get his order wrong, and be slow. If you pass him in the street, utter random expletives. Don't hold the elevator for him. Do mot assault or threaten him, just shut him out. Remind Trump that Obama appointed him, perhaps that strange urge to undo anything Obama ever did will take hold. Post it to Twitter. Make it a fun game.
Series of tubes (Score:4, Insightful)
Come on it's just a series of tubes, it's not that hard to figure out.
Don't blame the FCC, blame the 48% that voted to put a lunatic administration in charge. If you assign a wolf to protect the chickens, you don't blame the wolf for eating the chickens.
If you assign a wolf to protect the chickens, you don't blame the wolf for eating the chickens.
Or a fox in sheep's clothing.
:-)
Smiling (for those that don't know) because the sayings are actually:
Oh, the reality! (Score:2)
The EFF describes the FCC's official plan to kill net neutrality as "riddled with technical errors and factual inaccuracies," including, for example, a false distinction between "Internet access service" and "a distinct transmission service" which the EFF calls "utterly ridiculous and completely ungrounded from reality."
Except that's not why net neutrality is being axed.
Such a tempest in a teapot about net neutrality! Or perhaps more accurately, a misdirection of the issues in order to spark outrage.
Let's all get together with wailing and gnashing of teeth about the technical issues surrounding net neutrality. Oh, the humanity!
(The reality: Congress specifically directed that the internet should be unregulated, FCC tried to regulate the internet before and was shot down by the supreme court, current NN regulation is an ove
You might think Congress would want this authority back in their own hands, but Congress actually loves this shit,
Idiots or Malicious ? (Score:2)
Not sure they're just idiots.
Oh, why not corrupt ? It also works, isn't it ?
I've got an idea! (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's put an organisation which didn't understand how the internet works in charge of regulating the internet! What could go wrong?
Yeah, they present this as if it's some sort of evidence in favor of having the FCC in charge of regulating Internet access, when it's actually the opposite.
But don't worry, if they kept their regulatory control, over the next few years/decades there will be plenty of industry "experts" willing to come in and give them a hand in "understanding" what needs to be done in the regulations...
If Obama did this, then Trump undoes it. (Score:3)
Why is the FCC undoing Net Neutrality? Because under Obama we got Net Neutrality and common-carrier status. It is just another step for Donny John to undue anything Obama did. QED.
neutrality breaks shared resources (Score:1)
Re:neutrality breaks shared resources (Score:5, Informative)
You have to classify traffic to prevent congestion. Congestion will break the interwebz. As soon as you're classifying traffic, which is already happening, you have no neutrality If you want a simple example of how neutrality breaks shared and limited resources, remove quotas from your file system or schedulers from CPU resource management.
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rf... [ietf.org]
Please don't be a moron. Proper network traffic management is perfectly ok under NN. Networks have to have traffic controls, you just can't have a network without it. ISPs already tried to put this forth as a reason for no NN. Where NN comes in is what traffic management ISPs are allowed to do. Doing it for network health and usability is perfectly ok. Giving some customers preferential treatment? No.
Learn the difference, stop spreading misinformation.
FCC stay away (Score:1)
So the FCC is removing rules they put in place based on a law passed in the early 1900's. The FCC knows nothing about how the internet works.
This seems like a good thing. The government is about making rules, and experience says that they do not really care if it is a good rule or not, just that they get paid a lot of money to make it.
I do not understand how many people expect a group that knows nothing about the internet can be expected to make a good decision about what is best for it. If you want to k
This argument works both ways (Score:2)
So, they didn't know this back in 2015 either, when the "Net Neutrality" was enacted?
Or, maybe, the government should not be telling, how owners of the wires deal with their customers at all? What a novel thought...
I'll agree it's not the best phrasing, probably because it would be "unprofessional" to write an accurate headline like "Ajit Pai is a fuckwit ISP shill that doesn't even know how the internet works."
As for the stewardship of the "owners of the wires," they manage to be basically the only private entities less popular than any part of the government. Do you know how fucking hard it is for a business to be LESS POPULAR THAN THE GOVERNMENT? if I were running the Heritage foundation or whatever hyper-capit
To summarize (Score:1)
The only rational response is for everybody to march through the streets naked then douse themselves with gasoline and strike a match. This will also have the side benefit of reducing their carbon footprints to zero.
Yes the FCC knows how the internet works (Score:2)