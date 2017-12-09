Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


"The FCC Still Doesn't Know How the Internet Works" (eff.org) 57

Posted by EditorDavid from the digital-wrongs-management dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The EFF describes the FCC's official plan to kill net neutrality as "riddled with technical errors and factual inaccuracies," including, for example, a false distinction between "Internet access service" and "a distinct transmission service" which the EFF calls "utterly ridiculous and completely ungrounded from reality."

"Besides not understanding how Internet access works, the FCC also has a troublingly limited knowledge of how the Domain Name System (DNS) works -- even though hundreds of engineers tried to explain it to them this past summer... As the FCC would have it, an Internet user actively expects their ISP to provide DNS to them." And in addition, "Like DNS, it treats caching as if it were some specialized service rather than an implementation detail and general-purpose computing technique."

"There are at least two possible explanations for all of these misunderstandings and technical errors. One is that, as we've suggested, the FCC doesn't understand how the Internet works. The second is that it doesn't care, because its real goal is simply to cobble together some technical justification for its plan to kill net neutrality. A linchpin of that plan is to reclassify broadband as an 'information service,' (rather than a 'telecommunications service,' or common carrier) and the FCC needs to offer some basis for it. So, we fear, it's making one up, and hoping no one will notice."
"We noticed," their editorial ends, urging Americans "to tell your lawmakers: Don't let the FCC sell the Internet out."

  • Series of tubes (Score:4, Insightful)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @02:41PM (#55707437)

    Come on it's just a series of tubes, it's not that hard to figure out.

    Don't blame the FCC, blame the 48% that voted to put a lunatic administration in charge. If you assign a wolf to protect the chickens, you don't blame the wolf for eating the chickens.

    • If you assign a wolf to protect the chickens, you don't blame the wolf for eating the chickens.

      Or a fox in sheep's clothing. :-)

      Smiling (for those that don't know) because the sayings are actually:

      Except that's not why net neutrality is being axed.

      Such a tempest in a teapot about net neutrality! Or perhaps more accurately, a misdirection of the issues in order to spark outrage.

      Let's all get together with wailing and gnashing of teeth about the technical issues surrounding net neutrality. Oh, the humanity!

      (The reality: Congress specifically directed that the internet should be unregulated, FCC tried to regulate the internet before and was shot down by the supreme court, current NN regulation is an ove

    • Perhaps now people see why it's a bad idea to allow unelected bureaucrats who are not accountable to the electorate the ability to create rules that govern anything. Blame FDR and the Congress at the time if you want to blame anyone as they were the ones to create the agency (though to be fair to them, it merely replaced previous bodies that did similar things) and abdicated their authority.

      You might think Congress would want this authority back in their own hands, but Congress actually loves this shit,

  • Not sure they're just idiots.
    Oh, why not corrupt ? It also works, isn't it ?

  • I've got an idea! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by c6gunner ( 950153 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @02:44PM (#55707455)

    Let's put an organisation which didn't understand how the internet works in charge of regulating the internet! What could go wrong?

    • Yeah, they present this as if it's some sort of evidence in favor of having the FCC in charge of regulating Internet access, when it's actually the opposite.

      But don't worry, if they kept their regulatory control, over the next few years/decades there will be plenty of industry "experts" willing to come in and give them a hand in "understanding" what needs to be done in the regulations...

  • If Obama did this, then Trump undoes it. (Score:3)

    by yayoubetcha ( 893774 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @02:45PM (#55707459)

    Why is the FCC undoing Net Neutrality? Because under Obama we got Net Neutrality and common-carrier status. It is just another step for Donny John to undue anything Obama did. QED.

  • You have to classify traffic to prevent congestion. Congestion will break the interwebz. As soon as you're classifying traffic, which is already happening, you have no neutrality If you want a simple example of how neutrality breaks shared and limited resources, remove quotas from your file system or schedulers from CPU resource management. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rf... [ietf.org]

    • Re:neutrality breaks shared resources (Score:5, Informative)

      by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @02:59PM (#55707553) Homepage

      You have to classify traffic to prevent congestion. Congestion will break the interwebz. As soon as you're classifying traffic, which is already happening, you have no neutrality If you want a simple example of how neutrality breaks shared and limited resources, remove quotas from your file system or schedulers from CPU resource management.

      https://tools.ietf.org/html/rf... [ietf.org]

      Please don't be a moron. Proper network traffic management is perfectly ok under NN. Networks have to have traffic controls, you just can't have a network without it. ISPs already tried to put this forth as a reason for no NN. Where NN comes in is what traffic management ISPs are allowed to do. Doing it for network health and usability is perfectly ok. Giving some customers preferential treatment? No.

      Learn the difference, stop spreading misinformation.

      • But if you take away their misinformation, they'll have nothing left! Then how will they defend the poor helpless megacorps just trying to make an extra million bucks?? Don't forget the trickle down benefits of that; the CEO might use $1-2 of that extra million to tip their yacht attendant before parking the bonus in an offshore tax haven.
    • The question is however, who gets to be allowed to do what and should the middlemen be allowed to do much of anything and if so, why? It isn't their packets to manage.

  • FCC stay away (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So the FCC is removing rules they put in place based on a law passed in the early 1900's. The FCC knows nothing about how the internet works.

    This seems like a good thing. The government is about making rules, and experience says that they do not really care if it is a good rule or not, just that they get paid a lot of money to make it.

    I do not understand how many people expect a group that knows nothing about the internet can be expected to make a good decision about what is best for it. If you want to k

  • "The FCC Still Doesn't Know How the Internet Works"

    So, they didn't know this back in 2015 either, when the "Net Neutrality" was enacted?

    Or, maybe, the government should not be telling, how owners of the wires deal with their customers at all? What a novel thought...

    • I'll agree it's not the best phrasing, probably because it would be "unprofessional" to write an accurate headline like "Ajit Pai is a fuckwit ISP shill that doesn't even know how the internet works."

      As for the stewardship of the "owners of the wires," they manage to be basically the only private entities less popular than any part of the government. Do you know how fucking hard it is for a business to be LESS POPULAR THAN THE GOVERNMENT? if I were running the Heritage foundation or whatever hyper-capit

    • Can't have it both ways. If they get to keep their government-protected monopoly and benefit from taxpayer subsidies, the government gets to attach strings like enforcing basic fairness. I often hear arguments like yours from the free market types that don't fully understand the issue, who seem to have forgotten that monopolies aren't a free market and prevent fair market competition and allowing them to expand horizontally with unfair competition, and allow other large providers to pay them to abuse their
  • Life as we know it will end once Net Neutrality is repealed.

    The only rational response is for everybody to march through the streets naked then douse themselves with gasoline and strike a match. This will also have the side benefit of reducing their carbon footprints to zero.
  • they just don't care to run it the way you want them to. They're not stupid. Stop treating them as such. These people are winning and the rest of us are losing. One of the chief things that gets them support is that their supporters _don't_like_being_made_to_feel_dumb. I can't emphasize that enough. You won't believe the number of people who voted Trump (which is why we're losing NN, let us not forget) because they wanted to show people who looked down on them that they have political strength and power.

