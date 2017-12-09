Reporter Regrets Letting Amazon's Delivery People Into His House (washingtonpost.com) 54
An anonymous reader writes: Washington Post reporter Geoffrey A. Fowler describes his short-lived experience with "Amazon Key", a $250 smart lock system with a security camera that grants Amazon's delivery people access to your home. The lock sounds "like R2-D2 with constipation," and at one point it actually jammed (though his persistent delivery person eventually got it working properly). The unlocking of the door triggers a live video feed of the delivery -- which is also stored in a private archive online -- plus an alert to your phone -- and the Post's reporter writes that "The biggest downsides to the experience haven't been the strangers -- it's been Amazon."
They missed their delivery windows four out of eight times, and though the packages all arrived eventually, all four were late by a least a day. But his larger issue is that Amazon "wants to draw you further into an all-Amazon world... Now Amazon wants to literally own your door, so it can push not just packages but also services that come through it, like handymen, dog-walkers, groceries, you name it." His ultimate question? "Who's really being locked in?"
The Post's reporter notes that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post, "but I review all tech the same." He did identify some advantages to the $250 smart lock system -- the door can now also be unlocked with the Amazon Key app, and he can even share that access with his friends by giving them a special access code.
But he also notes that security researchers discovered a way to freeze Amazon's security camera, potentially allowing a rogue delivery person to lurk in your house. And all things considered, it was apparently all too creepy. "After two weeks, my family voted to remove the Amazon Key smart lock and take down the camera."
You sound petulant over it. 'Signature required' means someone has to physically be there to sign for the package. It doesn't mean you can just sign a slip of paper. Anyone could do that. If you're having consistent problems with delivery then perhaps you *should* start having them delivered directly to the deop where you can pick them up at your leisure.
Solution: Put a close-to-lock box on your front porch. Then go to Amazon, click on "track this order" and then click on the signature waiver.
That's the best solution. One apartment complex where I stayed had this system. There were a communal set of lock boxes. If postal service had to deliver a parcel, they put in the lock box and the key in your locked mailbox. Then when you used the communal lockbox, the key could be inserted but only removed by the mailperson.
Unfortunately, in the UK, this won't work. One home owner installed his own close-to-lock box. Couriers from various companies then started using it without his permission as a "safe pl
If you need to make sure the package is secure you can have it shipped to an Amazon Locker.
Tell them to leave it at a local pick-up. I do that and just pick it up on the way home.
...what possibly could go wrong ???
In this case, nothing. The reporter just doesn't like the concept of in-home delivery, signed up for it anyway, and then wrote an article about how he doesn't like the concept because it was "creepy", even though in practice it worked out fine.
letting a person into your private residence really does feel scummy.
My housekeeper comes twice a month while I am at work, and there is no camera watching her except at the entry. I have private documents in my home office, so I lock the door to that room, and she doesn't go in there. It felt "creepy" for the first month, then I got used to it.
I have no need for Amazon's in-home delivery, but if I used it, I am sure I would get over the "creepiness" factor very quickly.
This reporter may feel uncomfortable about someone coming into his home, but his personal feelings are n
then they could just go to the postoffice with a photo ID or driver's licence proving who they are and then pick up the package at their convenience
As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm. If you are someone who actually has to work for a living, that's probably not your definition of "convenient".
As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm.
Nope. Most Amazon Locker [amazon.com] locations are accessible 24/7.
The closest to my house is inside a gas station convenience store that never closes.
Better for some would be the UPS store, but the nearest one is 12 miles from me.
Why don't UPS and Fedex deliver early or late, from 6:00am to 8:00am or 6:00pm to 9pm? Then we would have no need for stupid keys or using some other store to pick up. Internet delivery has been around for almost 30 years and they can't get even this simple detail right.
People need this (Score:2)
But not everyone lives in Portland, you insensitive clod!
and cops without warrants.
Entering your home without a warrant is a crime. Having a key does not make it magically legal for them to enter.
There are only something like 10,000 key variations for a GM pickup. There are millions of them on the road. Does that make it legal for me to just get in any truck my key happens to fit in? That's the logic you just expressed. They existence of a key changes nothing. A warrant is still needed.
Better solution would be a secure Bin or Box that you place outside possibly next to your Mailbox or Combined with it.
I have WAY fewer issues giving the access code to a box outside.
His complaint about late packages is very valid.
... except it is orthogonal to "in-home delivery". Late packages are a problem regardless of whether the delivery is placed in the home or left on the porch.
I'm writting this as someone who would NEVER install a service like this, but it's quite clear that Geoffrey, the author of the piece, had already decided what to think of the service previous to reviewing it - very bad practice.
Out of all his complaints, the majority of it is due to early adopter grievances or unrelated crap.
For instance, he complains about not getting the delivery on the day promised. This isn't due to Amazon Key, it's due to the delivery service itself being late. Would installing Key change the speed in which packages would come? Doesn't sound like so.
On another part he talks about his door not being appropriate, having trouble with installation, and the door almost locking delivery service outside. Honestly, I think this is something people should expect - not all doors are made equal, not all of them are in a good enough shape to install electronic locks, and not all of them will work perfectly outright - this is a problem most electronic key installations could have.
Then he goes on a complete tirade about walled gardens and whatnot which should be quite obvious to anyone purchasing something like this - of course you are increasing the likelihood of getting Amazon stuff if you are buying a system from them to get access into your home. Much like the Amazon Dash Buttons and whatnot, it's meant to make it more convenient to get stuff from them. More importantly though, since you can share the key to others, this should stop no one from getting services from another company and just sending a temporary key to them instead.
Anyways, like I said, I'd never get something like this even if it was available for me, because the ammount of convenience it'd give me is not enough to counterweight privacy worries plus the fact that I'd never install IoT devices in my home without very strong justification - it's yet another thing connected to the Internet that will obviously need constant updates, maintenance and whatnot.
But there are legitimate reasons to have something like this, and they were mildly covered in the piece. Homes with people with limited mobility. People who are never at home and already had purchases stolen from their front porches. People who were already hiding keys in places for delivery people to get in because they have no other option.
I don't think anyone has to like this thing, quite the opposite. It's a system I'd only recommend for people who has had an unsolvable problem regarding product delivery for years. But the review was kinda crap.
Seriously, who in their right mind thinks it's okay to hang your home's security on an IoT device operated by random strangers who are allowed to enter your home?
This is nothing more than a disaster waiting to happen. Wait until the first burglaries, robberies, home invasions, rapes, and murders result from this brain-dead idea.
Will Amazon issue a press release that says, "Whoops, sorry about that- we didn't mean to let your whole family be murdered by a random nutjob who spoofed the access code to your hom
Let Amazon place a sturdy 2'x3' steel locker somewhere on your property. This won't solve all of the unattended delivery issues but it will prevent random fuckers from being able spoof an access code and enter your home while you're not there.
He regrets the fact that some of Amazon's delivery attempt windows during this busy season didn't line up with actual time-at-the-door. He regrets that Amazon's supported hardware doesn't yet interact well with some other systems/apps/devices he'd like to use to police his front door (like, he can't YET easily let his dog walker use an app to gain entrance unless that dog walker uses Amazon to cashier their dog walking service, etc).
To the contrary, he thinks