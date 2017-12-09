Reporter Regrets Letting Amazon's Delivery People Into His House (washingtonpost.com) 42
An anonymous reader writes: Washington Post reporter Geoffrey A. Fowler describes his short-lived experience with "Amazon Key", a $250 smart lock system with a security camera that grants Amazon's delivery people access to your home. The lock sounds "like R2-D2 with constipation," and at one point it actually jammed (though his persistent delivery person eventually got it working properly). The unlocking of the door triggers a live video feed of the delivery -- which is also stored in a private archive online -- plus an alert to your phone -- and the Post's reporter writes that "The biggest downsides to the experience haven't been the strangers -- it's been Amazon."
They missed their delivery windows four out of eight times, and though the packages all arrived eventually, all four were late by a least a day. But his larger issue is that Amazon "wants to draw you further into an all-Amazon world... Now Amazon wants to literally own your door, so it can push not just packages but also services that come through it, like handymen, dog-walkers, groceries, you name it." His ultimate question? "Who's really being locked in?"
The Post's reporter notes that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post, "but I review all tech the same." He did identify some advantages to the $250 smart lock system -- the door can now also be unlocked with the Amazon Key app, and he can even share that access with his friends by giving them a special access code.
But he also notes that security researchers discovered a way to freeze Amazon's security camera, potentially allowing a rogue delivery person to lurk in your house. And all things considered, it was apparently all too creepy. "After two weeks, my family voted to remove the Amazon Key smart lock and take down the camera."
You sound petulant over it. 'Signature required' means someone has to physically be there to sign for the package. It doesn't mean you can just sign a slip of paper. Anyone could do that. If you're having consistent problems with delivery then perhaps you *should* start having them delivered directly to the deop where you can pick them up at your leisure.
Solution: Put a close-to-lock box on your front porch. Then go to Amazon, click on "track this order" and then click on the signature waiver.
That's the best solution. One apartment complex where I stayed had this system. There were a communal set of lock boxes. If postal service had to deliver a parcel, they put in the lock box and the key in your locked mailbox. Then when you used the communal lockbox, the key could be inserted but only removed by the mailperson.
Unfortunately, in the UK, this won't work. One home owner installed his own close-to-lock box. Couriers from various companies then started using it without his permission as a "safe pl
If you need to make sure the package is secure you can have it shipped to an Amazon Locker.
...what possibly could go wrong ???
In this case, nothing. The reporter just doesn't like the concept of in-home delivery, signed up for it anyway, and then wrote an article about how he doesn't like the concept because it was "creepy", even though in practice it worked out fine.
then they could just go to the postoffice with a photo ID or driver's licence proving who they are and then pick up the package at their convenience
As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm. If you are someone who actually has to work for a living, that's probably not your definition of "convenient".
As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm.
Nope. Most Amazon Locker [amazon.com] locations are accessible 24/7.
The closest to my house is inside a gas station convenience store that never closes.
Better for some would be the UPS store, but the nearest one is 12 miles from me.
But not everyone lives in Portland, you insensitive clod!
and cops without warrants.
Entering your home without a warrant is a crime. Having a key does not make it magically legal for them to enter.
There are only something like 10,000 key variations for a GM pickup. There are millions of them on the road. Does that make it legal for me to just get in any truck my key happens to fit in? That's the logic you just expressed. They existence of a key changes nothing. A warrant is still needed.
Better solution would be a secure Bin or Box that you place outside possibly next to your Mailbox or Combined with it.
I have WAY fewer issues giving the access code to a box outside.
I'm writting this as someone who would NEVER install a service like this, but it's quite clear that Geoffrey, the author of the piece, had already decided what to think of the service previous to reviewing it - very bad practice.
Out of all his complaints, the majority of it is due to early adopter grievances or unrelated crap.
For instance, he complains about not getting the delivery on the day promised. This isn't due to Amazon Key, it's due to the delivery service itself being late. Would installing Key ch
