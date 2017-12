People Keep Finding Hidden Cameras in Their Airbnbs

"Airbnb has a scary problem on their hands: People keep finding hidden cameras in their rental homes ," reports the New York Post. "Another host was busted last month trying to film guests without their knowledge -- marking the second time since October that the company has had to publicly deal with this sort of incident." BuzzFeed reports:This time the couple discovered hidden cameras that were disguised as a motion detectors. Airbnb says they've permanently banned the offending host -- and offered his guests a refund -- adding that this type of incident was "incredibly rare."