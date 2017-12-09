Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Businesses

People Keep Finding Hidden Cameras in Their Airbnbs (buzzfeed.com) 49

Posted by EditorDavid from the cautions-about-cameras dept.
"Airbnb has a scary problem on their hands: People keep finding hidden cameras in their rental homes," reports the New York Post. "Another host was busted last month trying to film guests without their knowledge -- marking the second time since October that the company has had to publicly deal with this sort of incident." BuzzFeed reports: In October, an Indiana couple visiting Florida discovered a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in their Airbnb's master bedroom. Earlier that same year Airbnb was forced to investigate and suspend a Montreal listing after one of the renters discovered a camera in the bedroom of the property... Hidden cameras aren't just an issue for Airbnb -- it's been a hot-button topic in hospitality for years. There are hundreds of stories about hotels using unlawful surveillance. [For example, this one.]

Airbnb recommends its customers read the reviews of the host of any rental property they might be interested in, and also offers an on-platform messaging tool that allows communication between host and guests... "Cameras are never allowed in bathrooms or bedrooms; any other cameras must be properly disclosed to guests ahead of time," Airbnb spokesperson Jeff Henry told BuzzFeed News.
This time the couple discovered hidden cameras that were disguised as a motion detectors. Airbnb says they've permanently banned the offending host -- and offered his guests a refund -- adding that this type of incident was "incredibly rare."

People Keep Finding Hidden Cameras in Their Airbnbs More | Reply

People Keep Finding Hidden Cameras in Their Airbnbs

Comments Filter:
  • Cause I could SWEAR videotaping someone nude without their consent in an area that has a CLEAR expectation of Privacy, is a FELONY. Arrest The SOB "Host" and CHARGE THEM WITH THEIR CRIME! This WILL NOT stop until you do!

    • Re: Isn't Voyeurism a CRIME? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I am so OUTRAGED that I am going to SELECTIVELY capitalize WORDS to make my POINT.

    • Exactly. Banning the host and refunding some money isn't even close to good enough here. In almost any civilised country, this should be a police matter, and someone should probably be going to jail and getting added to the sex offenders register or local equivalent.

      • Banning the host and refunding some money isn't even close to good enough here

        It's good enough for AirBNB. The guests can go to the police themselves.

    • Airbnb has no interest in making this a big deal, and everything has to be normal, as far as possible. Of course this is a crime, and the voyeur should be severely punished in a court of law.
    • This is Web 2.0! Uber doesn't have to abide by the law, why should AirBnB? This is Web 2.0!

  • Cameras should be banned in all private spaces, not only bathrooms and bedrooms -- if you're renting the entire apartment on AirBNB, they should be banned in the living room, dining room, kitchen too. If it's not a shared space, people could be intimate or naked anywhere in it.

    Also, if there's audio recording, there's a risk of picking up conversations intended to be private, which almost certainly violates the law even in states that have one-party consent laws.

    The "hosts" installing the cameras shouldn't

  • Incredibly Rare? (Score:3)

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @11:03AM (#55706411)

    Or merely rarely caught?

    Or - more to the point, sufficiently rarely caught and publicized that a company flack thinks he can get away with calling it "incredibly rare"?

  • Better Idea (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @11:04AM (#55706423)

    If you come across one of these, steal the camera.

    The host won't dare ask where their illegal spy camera overlooking the bed is.

    We had some illegal cameras we found in one of our buildings that we simply took down. No one ever asked about them ( and they were pricey cameras ) because doing so would be admitting putting them up illegally in the first place.

    • Re:Better Idea (Score:4, Interesting)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @11:23AM (#55706499)

      If you come across one of these, steal the camera.

      The host won't dare ask where their illegal spy camera overlooking the bed is.

      We had some illegal cameras we found in one of our buildings that we simply took down. No one ever asked about them ( and they were pricey cameras ) because doing so would be admitting putting them up illegally in the first place.

      I know where I am but you should read TFA

      The individual was one of two people who spoke to the website about their experience with finding hidden cameras inside their rental homes.
      The other renter — a woman named Erin — said her host chose to report her for damages after she unplugged a device she found inside a Houston Airbnb.
      “They just treated it like I was trying to get out of paying,” she said in reference to the company’s handling of the situation. “I was like, ‘Hello, he is saying he did what I was saying he did,’ and the customer service rep told me that I should ‘respond professionally.'”

      If AirBnB's initial response is to blame the renter without investigating things then AirBnB has more than a voyeurism problem.

  • or just not yet discovered?

  • A treasure hunt to get free hardware! That's nice!

  • Makes you wonder how many places you stayed at (Airbnb's, motels, hostels, etc) over the years might have been pulling this kind of shit without your knowledge. I think I see a consumer market for a device that can detect these kinds of 'bugs'.
  • A more challenging situation might involve a third party such as prior guest, cleaner, maintenance installing surveillance devices . The owner may not know. Recall in Japan sweeping services finding mainly mics often as electrical outlet adapters like USB chargers. First find them but next find out who is eavesdropping. Hall & Oates 80â(TM)s song turns out more insightful then I imagined except left out the public eyes too part and now need to get that darn tune out of my head.

Slashdot Top Deals

Sendmail may be safely run set-user-id to root. -- Eric Allman, "Sendmail Installation Guide"

Close