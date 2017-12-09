People Keep Finding Hidden Cameras in Their Airbnbs (buzzfeed.com) 27
"Airbnb has a scary problem on their hands: People keep finding hidden cameras in their rental homes," reports the New York Post. "Another host was busted last month trying to film guests without their knowledge -- marking the second time since October that the company has had to publicly deal with this sort of incident." BuzzFeed reports: In October, an Indiana couple visiting Florida discovered a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in their Airbnb's master bedroom. Earlier that same year Airbnb was forced to investigate and suspend a Montreal listing after one of the renters discovered a camera in the bedroom of the property... Hidden cameras aren't just an issue for Airbnb -- it's been a hot-button topic in hospitality for years. There are hundreds of stories about hotels using unlawful surveillance. [For example, this one.]
Airbnb recommends its customers read the reviews of the host of any rental property they might be interested in, and also offers an on-platform messaging tool that allows communication between host and guests... "Cameras are never allowed in bathrooms or bedrooms; any other cameras must be properly disclosed to guests ahead of time," Airbnb spokesperson Jeff Henry told BuzzFeed News.
This time the couple discovered hidden cameras that were disguised as a motion detectors. Airbnb says they've permanently banned the offending host -- and offered his guests a refund -- adding that this type of incident was "incredibly rare."
Exactly. Banning the host and refunding some money isn't even close to good enough here. In almost any civilised country, this should be a police matter, and someone should probably be going to jail and getting added to the sex offenders register or local equivalent.
Banning the host and refunding some money isn't even close to good enough here
It's good enough for AirBNB. The guests can go to the police themselves.
(1) If you're a coward, don't rent the house out.
(2) Don't rent it to people whom you don't trust. Use Craigslist, talk on the phone, meet them in person, get references. AirBNB is too impersonal to weed out the bad actors.
(3) If you follow rules (1) and (2), you shouldn't need to invade your tenants' privacy.
Cameras should be banned in all private spaces, not only bathrooms and bedrooms -- if you're renting the entire apartment on AirBNB, they should be banned in the living room, dining room, kitchen too. If it's not a shared space, people could be intimate or naked anywhere in it.
Also, if there's audio recording, there's a risk of picking up conversations intended to be private, which almost certainly violates the law even in states that have one-party consent laws.
No. Banned in private living spaces. Period.
If you allow people to rent places with disclosed cameras or microphones, every host will install them for safety. "Don't like it: sleep on the street." Also, the disclosures could take a form (buried in a bunch of legalese) that's usually ignored.
Or merely rarely caught?
Or - more to the point, sufficiently rarely caught and publicized that a company flack thinks he can get away with calling it "incredibly rare"?
If you come across one of these, steal the camera.
The host won't dare ask where their illegal spy camera overlooking the bed is.
We had some illegal cameras we found in one of our buildings that we simply took down. No one ever asked about them ( and they were pricey cameras ) because doing so would be admitting putting them up illegally in the first place.
