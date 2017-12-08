Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


People Who Can't Remember Their Bitcoin Passwords Are Really Freaking Out Now (slate.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the lost-and-found dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Slate: Bitcoin has had quite a week. On Thursday, the cryptocurrency surged past $19,000 a coin before dropping down to $15,600 by Friday midday. The price of a single Bitcoin was below $1,000 in January. Any investors who bought Bitcoins back in 2013, when the price was less than $100, probably feel pretty smart right now. But not all early cryptocurrency enthusiasts are counting their coins. Instead they might be racking their brains trying to remember their passwords, without which those few Bitcoins they bought as an experiment a few years ago could be locked away forever. That's because Bitcoin's decentralization relies on cryptography, where each transaction is signed with an identifier assigned to the person paying and the person receiving Bitcoin.

"I've tried to ignore the news about Bitcoin completely," joked Alexander Halavais, a professor of social technology at Arizona State University, who said he bought $70 of Bitcoin about seven years as a demonstration for a graduate class he was teaching at the time but has since forgotten his password. "I really don't want to know what it's worth now," he told me. "This is possibly $400K and I'm freaking the fuck out. I'm a college student so this would change my life lmao," wrote one Reddit user last week. The user claimed to have bought 40 bitcoins in 2013 but can't remember the password now. "A few years ago, I bought about 20 euros worth of bitcoin, while it was at around 300eur/btc.," lamented another Reddit user earlier this week. "Haven't looked at it since, and recently someone mentioned the price had hit 10.000usd. So, I decided to take a look at my wallet, but found that it wasn't my usual password. I have tried every combination of the password variations I usually use, but none of them worked."

  Password cracking

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Friday December 08, 2017 @10:40PM (#55705013)
    I guess there is now a legitimate use for password cracking. If you have couple mil worth of bitcoins but locked out, hire people doing password cracking for living and train the system with your existing passwords. In practice, people use similar passwords and similar password setting techniques.

  • Slashdot: Bitcoin, Network Neutrality and mdsolar's rants. Oh, and occasionally a story about Apple or Tesla.

  • I'm laughing my ass off. I've never owned or traded any BTC as I never saw any underlying value - just the premise that scarcity in and of itself would == ${SOME_KIND_OF_VALUE} for some bla-bla reason. Now, gold and diamonds - iffy though their ultimate underlying "value" may be - have the undeniable advantage of being A) tangible at least and B) worthwhile as something else (jewellery, etc.) in the meantime irrespective of their "it's GOTTA go higher from here!!" mentality. PS - I have no gold or diamonds

  Mixed sympathy

    by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Friday December 08, 2017 @11:25PM (#55705119) Homepage

    The professor that spent $70? Tough luck, almost like buying a winning lottery ticket and losing it. The guy who bought 20*300 = 6000 euro worth of bitcoins and couldn't be bothered to remember/store the password? Moron. Personally I'm kicking myself for not getting in on this early, because it sounded interesting to me but then I tried to step outside my nerd bubble and thought nah, this will just be some weird nerd thing that "normal people" won't ever get in on. You feel a bit like the guy who turned down the Beatles, like who'd ever want that? Quite a few, it turns out...

    by Kjella ( 173770 )

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      The guy who bought 20*300 = 6000 euro worth of bitcoins and couldn't be bothered to remember/store the password? Moron.

      Reading comprehension fail, 20 euro worth of BTC != 20 BTC. So he lost 0.15 BTC = $1500, it's money I guess but not exactly the lottery jackpot.

