People Who Can't Remember Their Bitcoin Passwords Are Really Freaking Out Now (slate.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Slate: Bitcoin has had quite a week. On Thursday, the cryptocurrency surged past $19,000 a coin before dropping down to $15,600 by Friday midday. The price of a single Bitcoin was below $1,000 in January. Any investors who bought Bitcoins back in 2013, when the price was less than $100, probably feel pretty smart right now. But not all early cryptocurrency enthusiasts are counting their coins. Instead they might be racking their brains trying to remember their passwords, without which those few Bitcoins they bought as an experiment a few years ago could be locked away forever. That's because Bitcoin's decentralization relies on cryptography, where each transaction is signed with an identifier assigned to the person paying and the person receiving Bitcoin.
"I've tried to ignore the news about Bitcoin completely," joked Alexander Halavais, a professor of social technology at Arizona State University, who said he bought $70 of Bitcoin about seven years as a demonstration for a graduate class he was teaching at the time but has since forgotten his password. "I really don't want to know what it's worth now," he told me. "This is possibly $400K and I'm freaking the fuck out. I'm a college student so this would change my life lmao," wrote one Reddit user last week. The user claimed to have bought 40 bitcoins in 2013 but can't remember the password now. "A few years ago, I bought about 20 euros worth of bitcoin, while it was at around 300eur/btc.," lamented another Reddit user earlier this week. "Haven't looked at it since, and recently someone mentioned the price had hit 10.000usd. So, I decided to take a look at my wallet, but found that it wasn't my usual password. I have tried every combination of the password variations I usually use, but none of them worked."
Nah. The parts of the coins that remain will just become more valuable. So even if the world is left with a few million wallets with less than a single usable BTC in each, it will be fine. Satoshi could have picked 21 million or 12 million or 1.2 million. It would still be the same.
I tried hypnosis. It didn't work. My hypnotherapist's new boat is nice though.
You would think that the computation power needed for mining would be more profitable if it were used for password cracking.
I was just thinking the same thing. Brute forcing the wallet probably is a fraction of mining a single BTC but supposedly you can get hundreds for the same work.
For bitcoins it is not, for other coins it is. Bitcoin mining requires Application Specific hardware (ASIC). We are many years past the point where CPUs or GPUs could mine bitcoin. Other coins are still CPU/GPU mineable. Many believe it is important for a coin to be GPU mineable so that we can have the decentralization that blockchain theory assumes. Bitcoin no longer has such decentralization and is vulnerable, for example 70-80% of the mining power is located in a single country that is not known for a ha
How long until Bitcoin bubble crashes?
The crash is not scheduled until after bitcoin futures trading is implemented in the first half of 2018 and the put options are in place.
This is why a non-'anonymous' centralized system is desirable.
Nope. The forgotten passwords are a Good Thing, because each lost btc means mine are worth more.
