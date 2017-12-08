Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Security The Courts

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed Discuss Suing Manila Bank For Heist Damages (reuters.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the it's-not-over dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Bangladesh's central bank has asked the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to join a lawsuit it plans to file against a Philippines bank for its role in one of the world's biggest cyber-heists, several sources said. The Fed is yet to respond formally, but there is no indication it would join the suit. Unidentified hackers stole $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the New York Fed in February last year, using fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system. The money was sent to accounts at Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and then disappeared into the casino industry in the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed Discuss Suing Manila Bank For Heist Damages More | Reply

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed Discuss Suing Manila Bank For Heist Damages

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Trust me. I know what I'm doing." -- Sledge Hammer

Close