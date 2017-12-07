ISP Disclosures About Data Caps and Fees Eliminated By Net Neutrality Repeal (arstechnica.com) 50
In 2015, the Federal Communications Commission forced ISPs to be more transparent with customers about hidden fees and the consequences of exceeding data caps. Since the requirements were part of the net neutrality rules, they will be eliminated when the FCC votes to repeal the rules next week. Ars Technica reports: While FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is proposing to keep some of the commission's existing disclosure rules and to impose some new disclosure requirements, ISPs won't have to tell consumers exactly what everything will cost when they sign up for service. There have been two major versions of the FCC's transparency requirements: one created in 2010 with the first net neutrality rules, and an expanded version created in 2015. Both sets of transparency rules survived court challenges from the broadband industry. The 2010 requirement had ISPs disclose pricing, including "monthly prices, usage-based fees, and fees for early termination or additional network services." That somewhat vague requirement will survive Pai's net neutrality repeal. But Pai is proposing to eliminate the enhanced disclosure requirements that have been in place since 2015. Here are the disclosures that ISPs currently have to make -- but won't have to after the repeal:
-Price: the full monthly service charge. Any promotional rates should be clearly noted as such, specify the duration of the promotional period and the full monthly service charge the consumer will incur after the expiration of the promotional period.
-Other Fees: all additional one time and/or recurring fees and/or surcharges the consumer may incur either to initiate, maintain, or discontinue service, including the name, definition, and cost of each additional fee. These may include modem rental fees, installation fees, service charges, and early termination fees, among others.
-Data Caps and Allowances: any data caps or allowances that are a part of the plan the consumer is purchasing, as well as the consequences of exceeding the cap or allowance (e.g., additional charges, loss of service for the remainder of the billing cycle).
Pai's proposed net neutrality repeal says those requirements and others adopted in 2015 are too onerous for ISPs.
Here it comes... (Score:5, Insightful)
$0.99 / month internet!
(gets bill)
$0.99 Monthly Internet
$9.99 Facebook access fee
$9.99 Google access fee
$19.99 Slashdot access fee
$29.99 Porn access fee
$45.00 $1.00 per gigabyte fee. 45gb used
$9.99 Convenience fee
$5.00 Bill print fee
$5.00 Electronic payment fee
--------
135.94 due now or we cut you off.
And don't forget, ICMP traffic and incoming connections to port 25, as well as all encryption and swarmstreaming traffic is blocked because only pirates use that stuff.
Besides, internet being what it is, this will open all kinds of new business ventures that circumvent these extra fee's.
It's yet another stupid thing that will fall flat on it's face eventually.
Re: Investments revealed! (Score:1, Insightful)
The whole "both sides of the aisle" bullshit needs to stop.
There is one side of the aisle that is for net neutrality and one that is against. It's that simple. We wouldn't be talking about this is Hillary Clinton was President.
Ajit Pai... (Score:2, Funny)
is really a blow-up doll for ISPs.
That would imply they're blowing him when it's more apparent that he's blowing them, but I get your intent. Perhaps the Real Doll [realdoll.com] company can make a sex doll that looks like Ajit Pai?
I'd like to take thism moment to ask... (Score:1)
When someone is obviously using their power to the detriment of the people, how do we get them removed from their position of power?
Re:I'd like to take thism moment to ask... (Score:4, Insightful)
When someone is obviously using their power to the detriment of the people, how do we get them removed from their position of power?
Exactly the purpose of the 2nd Amendment
LOL! I hope for your sake that you're the shill you appear to be rather than the tool your statement paints you as. In 10 years people are gonna look at archived records of posts like this as an example of how stupid people were and how their willingness to throw away their own freedom to allow some already fat fat cats make an even quicker buck proved they never deserved it anyway.
Why do we stand it (Score:3)
What the fuck is this? It's too onerous on ISPs to tell people the price of the product they're buying? HOW THE FUCK ARE THEY SUPPOSED TO CHARGE PEOPLE IF THEY DON'T KNOW THE FUCKING PRICE? And it's too onerous for ISPs to tell people about data limits? REALLY? REALLY?
Here's an idea: when the Democrats inevitably win, for once maybe instead of merely slightly going in the right direction, they actually go further and implement regulations that aren't just fair, but punish ISPs for lobbying for this bullshit.
I mean: ISPs will be:
1. Required to do free peering.
2. Must provide, among other services, a basic FCC specified service at a set price with a fixed installation fee. Initially 1Mbps up/down for $10 a month with a $50 installation fee.
3. Legally obliged to provide service within two weeks of any request in their designated service area, or face fines.
3.1 Local governments specifically allowed by FCC to provide service to customers not any active ISP's service area. 4. Must tier service only by bandwidth and nothing else.
4.1. No data caps or overages. Throttling only allowed to temporarily deal with network congestion and must not lead to worse service than the basic FCC mandated plan.
5. Must not filter any traffic except for security purposes, and those filters should be under the control of the customer.
6. Must allow customer to provide their own equipment, without additional charges.
Yes, they'll howl. Yes, they'll probably donate millions to the GOP. But the Democrats wouldn't just implement this, they'd warn the ISPs that if they lobby the GOP to alleviate them, the vice will be tightened even further when the Democrats get back into power.
The current FCC, thanks to lobbying, is telling ISPs they can hide the truth, hide things they know about. That's not acceptable. We need to go further than simply rolling that back, we need to punish those who ask for it.
Sounds great, feels good.
But maybe 4 years later, maybe a decade... maybe more, the tables will again turn. Vengeance will swing the other way again.
How about a real law instead? Like, the way it's supposed to be done. The reason we are in this mess in the first place is because the net neutrality rules had been put in place the wrong way. Screwing around with punishments and/or creating more "regulations" leads to the same place.
Needs to be real law, worded strongly, enforceable, and done right. Not anothe
Re: (Score:3)
Much of Pai's reasoning seems to be "the market will take care of it", but the problem is that there is no real market pressure on ISPs. Most people have one, maybe two high speed, wired ISPs in their area. (A lot of people don't have any, but
America (Score:1)
really are a backwards nation.
God forbid (Score:4, Insightful)
That ISPs should have to meet the onerous requirement of stating price up front, just like every country store, gas station, and kid's lemonade stand has managed since forever.
That and little kids have a better developed sense of business ethics than Ajit or ISP executives.
Honesty (Score:1)
So now being honest to your customers is too hard for ISPs
too onerous? (Score:5, Insightful)
Pai's proposed net neutrality repeal says those requirements and others adopted in 2015 are too onerous for ISPs.
Too onerous to tell people exactly what they're paying for? If the ISPs can charge you for it, they can list it on the bill. Perhaps consumers should consider it "too onerous" to pay for things that aren't listed.
The problem is that most ISPs are monopolies or, at best, duopolies. If your ISP is the only one in town and they're finding it "too onerous" to be transparent about how much you'll pay or what your cap is, then you can't vote with your wallet and go elsewhere. Ideally, I'd like to see more competition in the ISP arena, but I'm not holding my breath on that happening anytime soon.
GOP appears to claim that (Score:2)
...increasing a company's ability to manipulate and screw customers increases jobs, choice, and GDP.
Anyone want to defend or deny this view of theirs? Go!...
It's nice we have caps to go with our breeches now.
It goes along nicely with their claim that cutting taxed on rich people and big corporations will result in more income and jobs for middle-class/poor even though many CEOs have come out and said they won't be using the tax cuts to open new jobs. The GOP has taken a flying leap away from reality.
