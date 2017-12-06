Warrantless Surveillance Can Continue Even If Law Expires, Officials Say (theverge.com) 16
According to a New York Times report citing American officials, the Trump administration has decided that the National Security Agency and the FBI can lawfully keep operating their warrantless surveillance program even if Congress fails to extend the law authorizing it before an expiration date of New Year's Eve. The Verge reports: The White House believes the Patriot Act's surveillance provisions won't expire until four months into 2018. Lawyers point to a one-year certification that was granted on April 26th of last year. If that certification is taken as a legal authorization for the FISA court overall -- as White House lawyers suggest -- then Congress will have another four months to work out the details of reauthorization. There are already several proposals for Patriot Act reauthorization in the Senate, which focus the Section 702 provisions that authorize certain types of NSA surveillance. Some of the proposals would close the backdoor search loophole that allows for warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens, although a recent House proposal would leave it in place. But with Congress largely focused on tax cuts and the looming debt ceiling fight, it's unlikely the differences could be reconciled before the end of the year.
haha (Score:1)
Sucks to be an American citizen.
Re: haha (Score:1)
And your government does the same shit. You're just too stupid to realize it, because it's easier and more fun to complain about the United States.
Re: (Score:3)
its not like Killary was going to end the biggest, most unconstitutional bill ever to be approved. IMO, as a libertarian, anyone who signed onto the Patriot act should be tried, then hung, for treason.
The Patriot Act (Score:2)
Turning citizens into suspects since 2002.
The PATRIOT act is not a law. (Score:2)
It is forbidden by the fourth and fifth amendments to the constitution. Any official exercising any of these usurped powers violates their oath.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
The PATRIOT act is not a law. It is forbidden by the fourth and fifth amendments to the constitution. Any official exercising any of these usurped powers violates their oath.
True.
Unfortunately, until the Supreme Court has ruled that way, it can be used to harm you just as effectively as if it were a law. B-b
Re: (Score:2)
Besides, who wants the end of the patriot act. It took Israel and Saudi Arabia working together with the silence of the US government to crash planes into buildings, murdering a whole bunch of people and murdering more with a pretty blatant false flag anthrax attack to bring in those laws (they even had to set up a patsy and suicide them to get away with it, do you want to be the next patsy). Do you seriously want the Israelis to murder more Americans, how many next time, tens of thousands to force those la
