Ask Slashdot: How Do I Explain Copyright To My Kids? 62
orgelspieler writes: My son paid for a copy of a novel on his iPad. When his school made it against the rules to bring iPads, he wanted to get the same book on his Kindle. I tried to explain that the format of his eBook was not readily convertible to the Kindle. So he tried to go on his schools online library app. He checked it out just fine, but ironically, the offline reading function only works on the now-disallowed iPads. Rather than paying Amazon $7 for a book I already own, and he has already checked out from the library, I found a bootleg PDF online. I tried to explain that he could just read that, but he freaked out. "That's illegal, Dad!" I tried to explain format shifting, and the injustice of the current copyright framework in America. Even when he did his own research, stumbling across EFF's website on fair use, he still would not believe me.
Have any of you fellow Slashdotters figured out a good way to navigate the moral, legal, and technological issues of copyright law, as it relates to the next generation of nerds? Interestingly, my boy seems OK with playing old video games on the Wayback Machine, so I don't think it's a lost cause.
The most important skill and experience you take away from public school is the ability to deal with the public.
Homeschooled kids lose out on that big time, and no, your church, sports, and social field trips you organize with other homeschooled kids is not a substitute.
If you are worried about the education get a tutor and do some homework with the kid, but 8 hours a day learning reading, writing, social studies, math, and science from Mom & Dad doesn't prepare them for any sort of real world.
And don't
And don't forget that you brainwash your kids too, just with the ideas and beleifs you hold. Public school for all its flaws, exposes them to other ideas, some good, some bad
do you have any data/study that demonstrate kids exposed to social world of a real world community, including among other things, "church, sports, and social field trips" etc, are less exposed to reality, than kids who grow up in extremely juvenile social world of american public high school(an artificial world of recent construction, very different from "real" world")?
also , given the snow-flaky behavior of kids coming who come out of public schools, who loudly, and sometimes violently, demand they want to
What's the problem? (Score:2, Troll)
Perhaps your son should explain copyright to you.
It's easy, it's in the freakin' name: the right to make a copy.
A fixed number of years after publishing, giving time authors to earn money for their work, we are legally allowed to make copies.
Just because Hollywood and others corrupted the system and killed the spirit of the original law doesn't mean it vanished from the core idea of copyright.
Copyright does not mean the right for you to make copies. You had it right up to that. We have no information about the book or how long it's been since publication.
This isn't about making a copy, it's more like downloading the Blu-Ray version of a movie that you have on DVD. They may seem similar, but the one is not a copy of the other.
Too late (Score:3)
You started too late. You should have taught him what you wanted him to know before his teachers taught him what the RIAA and MPAA wanted him to know.
Also, you didn't format shift it, you downloaded it, and that download was not fair use.
The good news is that I don't think you did anything illegal. Copyright infringement involves making a copy without a license to make copies, which you did not do, and could not do, since you didn't have a copy in the first place.
Now, if you made a copy of the copy you downloaded, that might be something you could be sued for. But it isn't illegal unless you are making unlicensed copies commercially.
Yeah, he should pay over and over again for the same content for every device he wants to use it on.
Because downloading something you already have a license for is illegal. (arguably, depending on the technology used to obtain it, downloading the copy isn't illegal, it's the person running the server that is)
Because circumventing copy protections to make a legitimate format shift is illegal. Not because you made a copy though, That's perfectly legal.
You need to figure out something else first (Score:1)
You need to figure out why your son is a better person and more respectful of peoples' copyrights than you are.
Or.. as someone earlier posited: Maybe you should ask your son to explain copyrights to you.
Start with the US Constitution (Score:4, Insightful)
It's actually pretty brief and clear:
Article I Section 8. Clause 8 – Patent and Copyright Clause of the Constitution. [The Congress shall have power] “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”
Article I Section 8. Clause 8 – Patent and Copyright Clause of the Constitution. [The Congress shall have power] “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”
This is theft. No fucking way do you hold the copyright on that document.
Which tells you precisely nothing. The Constitution gives a very clear and concise motivational statement. Copyright is anything but. It's a highly negotiated mora
Better Idea... (Score:3)
iPad vs Kindle (Score:2)
Probably got sick of kids playing angry birds in class and passing around nudes of classmates.
A few things (Score:4, Interesting)
First, count your blessings that you have a son who respects rules, even perhaps in this case when he really doesn't have to.
Second, call the school and complain that it's mega-stupid that they disallow iPads when their own online library app allows you to check out books in the iPad-supported format.
Third, although you may be able to make your own legal copy, can you get someone else's bootleg copy and call it legal? Seems to me that that was Napster's business model. Where are they now?
Complain to the school (Score:3)
So he tried to go on his schools online library app. He checked it out just fine, but ironically, the offline reading function only works on the now-disallowed iPads.
Well, that is totally unreasonable and there might even be some legal cause of action there. That ONE kind of eBook-reader should be disallowed but not another that was previously allowed. Time to contact someone who can do things at the school, make the complaint, and such, Or pull the kid from that school and send them somewhere that doesn't have a Luddite administration.
I tried to explain format shifting, and the injustice of the current copyright framework in America. Even when he did his own research, stumbling across EFF's website on fair use, he still would not believe me.
Arguing that you feel the current legal framework is unfair is not the way to make someone believe you, now is it?
Well, Technically it is a gray area. If you own the print copy of the book you can use a version that someone else scanned or converted to PDF and gave to you, and it's likely claimable fair use for you to use the extra copy for your own personal usage only ---- Any person who uploaded or shared the bootleg version probably did something illegal, but not you.
My suggestion would be to get advice from an attorney.... then you can tell your kid "Copyright law has some complicated exceptions called fair use, and only a professional lawyer is qualified to fully advise on a defensible position for certain actions; Upon the advise from my lawyer I am legally in the clear (or not) to download and use a bootleg copy of the same book I already purchased for my own personal use, as long as I don't further redistribute, share it, or copy it.".
My solution (Score:2)
I don't buy digital media unless I can remove the DRM. Kindle files are easy, and last time I checked my Snow Leopard VM running iTunes 10.7 and Requiem still worked (for 1080P content, not 4K) - although movies on Blu-Ray tend to be cheaper than digital versions, and the physical disc serves as a backup for the ripped version I immediately generate and store on our in-house streaming server.
How do I explain all that to my daughter? I tell her I believe that once I've bought something, it should be mine to
It's time to replace your son (Score:1)
While it may not be the most age appropriate... (Score:2)
This Oatmeal Comic [theoatmeal.com] might be a good place to start.
Always buy/convert to open format content (Score:3)
_My_ kids saw me spending weeks Ripping all my DVD's & CD's so that we could watch/listen without having to search for waylaid disks (as in why is this CD in this case & where is the disk that was supposed to be here. As I continued to buy new physical content and just backed it up to digital storage, they could see that the objective was NOT to rip-off the authors but to digitize what we purchase.
DRM on EBooks is the main reason I either purchase content that is already non-DRM encumbered or, If I cannot find it without DRM, I purchase it in a DRM scheme that has been broken (Kindle eBooks) & convert the DRM'ed content to a non-encumbered format (EPubs with Calibre. I then delete the DRM encumbered copy.
Apple's Fairplay not having been broken, it's DRM makes it impossible to do so, so I don't buy eBooks through Apple.
Best explanation of the inanity of copyright (Score:2)
Watch this episode of The Brittas Empire [youtube.com] (which is itself illegally offered for free viewing on Youtube, incidentally - oh the irony) and your son will learn all there is to know about copyright.
But what will his dad post about?
You can't (Score:2)
Copyright is easy to explain... (Score:3)
Copyright's are easy to explain and understand. You don't copy stuff that you didn't produce yourself, without permission.
Fair use laws... That's the problem here. They don't make sense to the average person.
So... I can buy an MP3 of a song and play it in my house, in my car, privately all day long, but I cannot play it in public or use it in my business... Except if my business use is considered "fair Use". So I can play this song as a background for my Christmas light display, for the public, as long as I'm not charging admission or being paid for it. I can play the song in a church service, but I may not broadcast that song or distribute recordings of the song being played in the service without a license. I can write a review of the song, even including a small portion of the song in my review, but I may not play the entire song...
Then there is the whole Internet bastion of sites like U-Tube where you seemingly can do anything you want with the song, including splicing in other copyrighted material (video, pictures and the like) without any permission, but only because U-Tube is paying the license fees for you, unless they don't, or you distribute your material some other way... Unless it is considered public domain in the first place because the artist has been dead long enough.
I can understand how kids would be confused by all this...
Show him the science... (Score:2)
... about how his brain doesn't reason correctly. You can tell people the facts and you won't reason to the right conclusion:
Science on reasoning [youtube.com]
The reality is IP law is so out of control you need to sit down and get a good reason as to why it's bullshit.
Teach him about the theft of PC games and show him most wanted 2005 and NFS world online - same game but just rebranded for corporations to take control of the files on their servers. The reality is the corporate world has been stealing everything that is