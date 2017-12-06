Ask Slashdot: How Do I Explain Copyright To My Kids? 176
orgelspieler writes: My son paid for a copy of a novel on his iPad. When his school made it against the rules to bring iPads, he wanted to get the same book on his Kindle. I tried to explain that the format of his eBook was not readily convertible to the Kindle. So he tried to go on his schools online library app. He checked it out just fine, but ironically, the offline reading function only works on the now-disallowed iPads. Rather than paying Amazon $7 for a book I already own, and he has already checked out from the library, I found a bootleg PDF online. I tried to explain that he could just read that, but he freaked out. "That's illegal, Dad!" I tried to explain format shifting, and the injustice of the current copyright framework in America. Even when he did his own research, stumbling across EFF's website on fair use, he still would not believe me.
Have any of you fellow Slashdotters figured out a good way to navigate the moral, legal, and technological issues of copyright law, as it relates to the next generation of nerds? Interestingly, my boy seems OK with playing old video games on the Wayback Machine, so I don't think it's a lost cause.
What's the problem?
Perhaps your son should explain copyright to you.

It's easy, it's in the freakin' name: the right to make a copy.
A fixed number of years after publishing, giving time authors to earn money for their work, we are legally allowed to make copies.
Just because Hollywood and others corrupted the system and killed the spirit of the original law doesn't mean it vanished from the core idea of copyright.

It's easy, it's in the freakin' name: the right to make a copy.
A fixed number of years after publishing, giving time authors to earn money for their work, we are legally allowed to make copies
Copyright does not mean the right for you to make copies. You had it right up to that. We have no information about the book or how long it's been since publication.

How nice of you to quote my whole post and yet ignore the beginning of the second sentence to write yours.
But it's true that in this case we have no information about the year of publication of the book, however the father of the kid already paid for said book.

If you have paid for a copy, format shifting is fair. Imagine it this way: an artist created a digital photo you liked, and you purchased a copy of his JPG, but wanted it in PNG. There is nothing wrong with changing formats of the copy you already licensed.


This isn't about making a copy, it's more like downloading the Blu-Ray version of a movie that you have on DVD. They may seem similar, but the one is not a copy of the other.


The original agreement was for 14 years. Then they reneged on that and extended it and keep extending it with no signs of ever stopping, without giving anything to the public in return for the extension.
So from my perspective, anything over 14 years is fair game and ethical.


You forgot half the part of the idea. The authors are given that right in exchange for others not having that right but only for a limited time.
Copyright is the right to control who may make copies for a limited time.


They claim we're we're not literally buying their work, we're only buying a license to view their work. So we can't make copies for our friends. That's all fine and good. But if all we're buying is a license, then buying the iPad version should also entitle you to the Kindle version; and in fact all other versions.

Oups, indeed that's a huge part of the whole idea.

I'm happy for pirates making copies for distribution and profit to go to jail
That is just stupid. Copyright is a civil offence, and should be punished by fines, not jail time. America already imprisons four times as many people per capita as other countries. We don't need to start imprisoning even more people just for photocopying.
copies and format shifting for personal use _should_ be completely legal in all countries.
I see. So if I burn a DVD for myself, that would be perfectly legal, but if I make an extra copy for a friend I go to prison
... even though it would be perfectly legal for my friend to make his own copy?


Even when he did his own research, stumbling across EFF's website on fair use, he still would not believe me.
Your son has all the makings of a fine upstanding citizen-unit. Obey, Consume, Conform, Submit, Marry and reproduce, No independent thought. Buy, Watch TV. Do not question authority.

Indeed, copyright will teach him much about dating. Every time he gets a new device/girlfriend, he will have to buy licences from scratch: Books and movies, or sex and time with his mates. Furthermore, he must learn the dilemmas presented by EULAs and meeting the parents. To continue, he must be educated on the dangers of loot-boxes and pregnancies.
Too late
You started too late. You should have taught him what you wanted him to know before his teachers taught him what the RIAA and MPAA wanted him to know.
Also, you didn't format shift it, you downloaded it, and that download was not fair use.
The good news is that I don't think you did anything illegal. Copyright infringement involves making a copy without a license to make copies, which you did not do, and could not do, since you didn't have a copy in the first place.
Now, if you made a copy of the copy you downloaded, that might be something you could be sued for. But it isn't illegal unless you are making unlicensed copies commercially.

If you already have a copy, and then download a copy in another form, it is CONSTRUCTIVELY a format shift. It might take a good lawyer to make that stick, of course.
_this_ is what needs to be explained
Life in the 100% non-constructive world is so impractical as to be almost unbearable, so we are all effectively quasi-criminals most the time, which doesn't matter until it does, and when that day comes, unfortunately, the system is rigged so that some of us can afford better justice than others.
There, I just saved you at least ten fairy tales (

My understanding is that they were uploading. Some of them possibly "settled" when they got the extortion letter. If there is a court case showing a ruling on a pure downloader, please cite it for me. I haven't heard of one.

The last time I did any serious research on this, that notion was accepted but hadn't ever been tested. Since it is the basis of trillions of dollars worth of economic activity, it is unlikely that any court could ever issue a sane ruling on the topic.
It is a farce. Such a scheme is not compatible with copyright as the framers understood it. Holding a book up to a mirror is just as much a copy as charging some capacitors, and just as much not what anyone could have meant by "copy" in copyright.
You need to figure out something else first
You need to figure out why your son is a better person and more respectful of peoples' copyrights than you are.
Or.. as someone earlier posited: Maybe you should ask your son to explain copyrights to you.

The kid paid for a novel and isn't allowed to read it on the device of his choice.
There's no God-given right to read someone's commercially marketed novel on the device of your choice. If you don't like the device lock-in being offered by an author, don't buy their book.


Sure.. overturn the law. But that's not what the dad was doing. He was just violating copyright and whining when his son (correctly) called him on it.


Rosa Parks this dad ain't

So you have a threshold? The law must be at least X much unjust before you should disobey it?


Paper books aren't definitively better, not by a long shot.
When I want to read paper books on my 1 month vacation to a remote island in the south pacific I have to lug them around with me. They take up space and add weight even when I'm done with them.
With digital books I can bring my entire library with me on my iPad and read whatever and whenever I want. And if I manage to find good Wifi somewhere I can even buy more books.
I've done trips both ways (lugging paper books around and downloading a ton of re

Why would you expect him to be able to read it on any device he chooses? He paid for a license to read it on particular devices. If one wants more then one needs to pay more.
Besides.. the fact that he can't read it on his iPad is a school problem, not a person who sold him the book problem.

I feel a bit like you've bought into this whole copyright protection racket, hook, line & sinker.
Rather than looking at the holistic intent of copyright and it's relationship with society (i.e., to increase creativity by allowing authors a guaranteed income stream for a specific amount of time), you're view the thing as if it is absolutely and irrefutably defined and controlled by the current, pretty one-sided licenses being attached to things by aggressive multinationals.
We as a group chose to allow an
Start with the US Constitution
It's actually pretty brief and clear:
Article I Section 8. Clause 8 – Patent and Copyright Clause of the Constitution. [The Congress shall have power] “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”

Article I Section 8. Clause 8 – Patent and Copyright Clause of the Constitution. [The Congress shall have power] “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”
This is theft. No fucking way do you hold the copyright on that document.

woosh
"whoosh" does not apply to unflagged alleged sarcasm when it's exactly the argument some people make seriously.
On the internet nobody can tell you're being sarcastic.

Which tells you precisely nothing. The Constitution gives a very clear and concise motivational statement. Copyright is anything but. It's a highly negotiated mora

Then follow up with The Right to Read [gnu.org] by Richard Stallman for how it's evolving.
Better Idea...
Concise.
Ask Slashdot: How Do I Explain Copyright To My Kids?
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
iPad vs Kindle

Probably got sick of kids playing angry birds in class and passing around nudes of classmates.
A few things
First, count your blessings that you have a son who respects rules, even perhaps in this case when he really doesn't have to.
Second, call the school and complain that it's mega-stupid that they disallow iPads when their own online library app allows you to check out books in the iPad-supported format.
Third, although you may be able to make your own legal copy, can you get someone else's bootleg copy and call it legal? Seems to me that that was Napster's business model. Where are they now?

Second, call the school and complain that it's mega-stupid that they disallow iPads when their own online library app allows you to check out books in the iPad-supported format.
Venting to the school staff is not going to change anything. Besides, the kid is messing with his dad a little.
Interestingly, my boy seems OK with playing old video games on the Wayback Machine...
This is not a contradiction.
Most kids understand the spirit of rules and that rules can have many layers to them.
To explore this point, the dad just needs to give his kid the choice and tell him that since he doesn't want to bring the perfectly legally purchased format-shifted pdf ebook to school, he'll just have to read the entire book at home before it's covered in class. Then, the dad just needs

Complain to the school
So he tried to go on his schools online library app. He checked it out just fine, but ironically, the offline reading function only works on the now-disallowed iPads.
Well, that is totally unreasonable and there might even be some legal cause of action there. That ONE kind of eBook-reader should be disallowed but not another that was previously allowed. Time to contact someone who can do things at the school, make the complaint, and such, Or pull the kid from that school and send them somewhere that doesn't have a Luddite administration.
I tried to explain format shifting, and the injustice of the current copyright framework in America. Even when he did his own research, stumbling across EFF's website on fair use, he still would not believe me.
Arguing that you feel the current legal framework is unfair is not the way to make someone believe you, now is it?
Well, Technically it is a gray area. If you own the print copy of the book you can use a version that someone else scanned or converted to PDF and gave to you, and it's likely claimable fair use for you to use the extra copy for your own personal usage only ---- Any person who uploaded or shared the bootleg version probably did something illegal, but not you.
My suggestion would be to get advice from an attorney.... then you can tell your kid "Copyright law has some complicated exceptions called fair use, and only a professional lawyer is qualified to fully advise on a defensible position for certain actions; Upon the advise from my lawyer I am legally in the clear (or not) to download and use a bootleg copy of the same book I already purchased for my own personal use, as long as I don't further redistribute, share it, or copy it.".
My solution
I don't buy digital media unless I can remove the DRM. Kindle files are easy, and last time I checked my Snow Leopard VM running iTunes 10.7 and Requiem still worked (for 1080P content, not 4K) - although movies on Blu-Ray tend to be cheaper than digital versions, and the physical disc serves as a backup for the ripped version I immediately generate and store on our in-house streaming server.
How do I explain all that to my daughter? I tell her I believe that once I've bought something, it should be mine to
It's time to replace your son

While it may not be the most age appropriate...
This Oatmeal Comic [theoatmeal.com] might be a good place to start.

Always buy/convert to open format content
_My_ kids saw me spending weeks Ripping all my DVD's & CD's so that we could watch/listen without having to search for waylaid disks (as in why is this CD in this case & where is the disk that was supposed to be here. As I continued to buy new physical content and just backed it up to digital storage, they could see that the objective was NOT to rip-off the authors but to digitize what we purchase.
DRM on EBooks is the main reason I either purchase content that is already non-DRM encumbered or, If I cannot find it without DRM, I purchase it in a DRM scheme that has been broken (Kindle eBooks) & convert the DRM'ed content to a non-encumbered format (EPubs with Calibre. I then delete the DRM encumbered copy.
Apple's Fairplay not having been broken, it's DRM makes it impossible to do so, so I don't buy eBooks through Apple.


I was ripping CDs & DVDs loooong before Spotify etc were created and much of the content I have is still unique.


Best explanation of the inanity of copyright
Watch this episode of The Brittas Empire [youtube.com] (which is itself illegally offered for free viewing on Youtube, incidentally - oh the irony) and your son will learn all there is to know about copyright.
Just buy a real fuking book...
He'll be able to take it everywhere in his backpack and just read. And when he finishes, he'll give it to his friends and borrow other books from them.

But what will his dad post about?
You can't
Copyright is easy to explain...
Copyright's are easy to explain and understand. You don't copy stuff that you didn't produce yourself, without permission.
Fair use laws... That's the problem here. They don't make sense to the average person.
So... I can buy an MP3 of a song and play it in my house, in my car, privately all day long, but I cannot play it in public or use it in my business... Except if my business use is considered "fair Use". So I can play this song as a background for my Christmas light display, for the public, as long as I'm not charging admission or being paid for it. I can play the song in a church service, but I may not broadcast that song or distribute recordings of the song being played in the service without a license. I can write a review of the song, even including a small portion of the song in my review, but I may not play the entire song...
Then there is the whole Internet bastion of sites like U-Tube where you seemingly can do anything you want with the song, including splicing in other copyrighted material (video, pictures and the like) without any permission, but only because U-Tube is paying the license fees for you, unless they don't, or you distribute your material some other way... Unless it is considered public domain in the first place because the artist has been dead long enough.
I can understand how kids would be confused by all this...

Copyright's are easy to explain and understand.
Correct use of apostrophes, now, that's tough.

Copyright's are easy to explain and understand. You don't copy stuff that you didn't produce yourself, without permission.
Fair use laws... That's the problem here. They don't make sense to the average person.
If that is how you think of copyright then you don't understand copyright at all. Fair use laws exist because the "simple" version of copyright, you have stated it, is fundamentally and obviously wrong and would never be accepted by the public. Don't just take my word for it; the fair use doctrine in the U.S. came about precisely because the Supreme Court recognized that copyright sans fair use infringed on the freedom of speech. There are many situations where it is plainly unreasonable to expect anyone to
Show him the science...
... about how his brain doesn't reason correctly. You can tell people the facts and you won't reason to the right conclusion:
Science on reasoning [youtube.com]
The reality is IP law is so out of control you need to sit down and get a good reason as to why it's bullshit.
Teach him about the theft of PC games and show him most wanted 2005 and NFS world online - same game but just rebranded for corporations to take control of the files on their servers. The reality is the corporate world has been stealing everything that is
For years I told my kid I was a pirate
Sadly me piratin' days be over. I use legally obtained copies of all the software I have, even the games. Steam & Gog made piracy obsolete. And it's not worth the trouble to pirate Microsoft OSes.

Well for us weekend warrior pirates, who would rather do things according to law, and only resort to pirating as a last resort, finding a trustworthy DL is actually kinda hard.
Maybe he could just read the book at home
There are a lot nuances to this.
You could explain that illegal is not necessarily immoral, especially in a case where you've paid for the content.
You could encourage him to choose books from authors who don't publish with DRM, which is probably the best way for any individual to influence the market. But won't get him this book and is probably over his head.
Or you could just put the book on his Kindle and not tell him how you did it, since it sounds like he's going to drop a dime on you if you tell him you downloaded it. Maybe download 1984 for him while you're at it.

In fairness, it's the publishers, not the authors, who decide on DRM. I'm sure not many new authors have enough publishers competing over their work to pick and choose.
Legality and morality
"The talk"
Well son, a long time ago, here in the US, some very smart people decided to give the government the power to tell its citizens that making copies of other people's work is illegal. The intent was to make sure that ideas weren't stolen and sold under someone else's name. They called this power "copyright" and it had a time limit of fourteen years. Every time this time limit was set to expire, however, the government extended this time limit longer, and longer, and longer, and expanded what it meant more and
Explain by Example
Block youtube, 99.99% of it is illegal anyway.
Disallow him from sharing DVDs with friends, after all, the content creator was only compensated for ONE sale.
Disallow him from having friends over to watch any paid content, unless they cough up the dough for the full purchase price.
Disallow him from purchasing anything used, since the content creator doesn't get a cut.
Disallow him from singing any copyrighted songs.
Disallow him from posting anything to youtube, since some photographs or content could be claime
Tell him not to worry.
Honestly the only time pay for copyrighted material is when the owner doesn't make it a pain in the ass process and isn't a dick about it on price.
For example my engineering books. They want in many cases nearly $200 for the hard copy and even more for some sort of limited digital access. So I go online download a pirated PDF and buy the book. If the book sucks or is not used much in the course, I'll just ge
This way:
"Son, that's the deal. You wash the dishes this lunch, and I let you play Okami for the rest of the day".
Then take the PS3 to somewhere else, where he can not access it.
But leave the PS2 attached into the TV with a pirated Okami copy.
When you see the kid playing, say "This is what I was talking about"
Show him all these answers
Give one a lollipop
Have a friend take it from them, saying it will cost 25 as they own the Font used for it's wrapper.
Now explain the best you can.
a constructive civics lesson
I was raised in a (professionally) political family. That meant that as a kid, I understood that it was my parents' job to write or change laws. Laws can change. Some laws are bad. Some laws used to be good, and now aren't. Most of the rules and laws we actually interact with are local. Many more people work on local laws than state or national laws. That's a good place to start.
Next, morality. Your son has good moral instincts. Don't discourage that! Generally, you shouldn't do anything you don't want other people knowing about. If you have to keep it secret to keep being who you want to be, don't do it.
Finally, breaking the rules. Sometimes you find you need to break a rule. You know that something is right, and you don't care what society or the law says about it. In that case, you need to be ready to accept the consequences.
In this case, what are the consequences of violating copyright laws? What are the consequences of violating the school rules? Why are you more willing to violate a federal law than a school rule? (As a parent, I know that my child will be punished for me breaking a school rule. In that situation, I'm also happy to try to take any consequences myself.) These are good lessons on how society actually works.
My best advice to you is that you have your strongest voice as a citizen in local government, which includes your school. Teach your child to engage in a productive way with government by example. Don't simply accept what the government is telling you to do. That's not how our system is supposed to work. The solution here is to get your school to change their rules. Start with a teacher, then the principle, then up from there.

And all my mod points are already gone. That is a constructive plan that takes the lesson far beyond copyright.
I particularly like the question: why are you more willing to break a federal law than a school rule (which probably doesn't even rise to the level of a crime)?
Have him read some history - firsthand accounts
First of all, let me say that your son's attitude is a very good sign. Teenagers often engage in very black-or-white thinking, with little tolerance for anything in between. The only thing that will break them out of this is real world experience. It is excellent that he cares about doing the right thing.
Second, get some good firsthand historical accounts. Let him read for himself what leaders of rebellions were thinking when they led their rebellions. He will quickly learn that many of them were actually
Rendering Help
The myth and the demolition
It depends on the age of the child. The myth is for grade school. The demolition is for adolescence, and adulthood.
Do what I heard when I was quite young
Explain it in terms of copyright "holders" and *not* copyright "owners".
Let him make his own decisions
That's Illegal Dad
Sounds to me his indoctrination is going well. Good job! And most slashdotters agree from what I see here in the comments section, and what's worse they're mixing concepts of legality with morality. Mother of God, save us.
Submitting to stupidity (or even worse, indoctrinating your kids and then tapping them on the back when they submit to stupidity) is everything what's wrong
There is only one way to reach kids...
You have to talk to their in their own language [youtube.com].

With 2 simple phrases
+
The law is an ass
Santa analogy
Here's how we explained to our 5 year old how Santa cannot bring any toy.
Santa makes toys in his workshop. But he's only allowed to make toys that isn't under copyright. So he cannot make
... because of copyright.

The most important skill and experience you take away from public school is the ability to deal with the public.
Homeschooled kids lose out on that big time, and no, your church, sports, and social field trips you organize with other homeschooled kids is not a substitute.
If you are worried about the education get a tutor and do some homework with the kid, but 8 hours a day learning reading, writing, social studies, math, and science from Mom & Dad doesn't prepare them for any sort of real world.
And don't

The most important skill and experience you take away from public school is the ability to deal with the public.
Homeschooled kids lose out on that big time, and no, your church, sports, and social field trips you organize with other homeschooled kids is not a substitute.
And don't forget that you brainwash your kids too, just with the ideas and beleifs you hold. Public school for all its flaws, exposes them to other ideas, some good, some bad
do you have any data/study that demonstrate kids exposed to social world of a real world community, including among other things, "church, sports, and social field trips" etc, are less exposed to reality, than kids who grow up in extremely juvenile social world of american public high school(an artificial world of recent construction, very different from "real" world")?
also , given the snow-flaky behavior of kids coming who come out of public schools, who loudly, and sometimes violently, demand they want to

The most important skill and experience you take away from public school is the ability to deal with the public.
Homeschooled kids lose out on that big time
Can you cite any evidence that this is true? With five minutes of googling I located research that found homeschoolers equally or slightly better socialized, according to several different metrics, and none that found they were worse.

Anecdotally i've seen both, some are very well socialized and others not so much. I think many homeschool parents are hyper conscious about this and compensate with other socialization.
I just cant imagine how you keep up with curriculum. I look at the stuff i did in high school and i'm still rather surprised at how much you can learn at 16/17 - I knew way more math then than I do now. I'm sure i could get back to a place where i could understand differential equations myself, but that assumes my child wants

Home schooling does't mean the parents are the sole teachers. Many home schoolers use online courses, including Khan Academy and other resources. Many work in groups with other home schooled kids with parents rotating to teach their area of expertise.
Disclaimer: My kids attend public school, but I supplement that with plenty of learning at home (rockets, robots, programming, explosives, etc.).

Homeschooled kids lose out on that big time, and no, your church, sports, and social field trips you organize with other homeschooled kids is not a substitute.
So let me get this straight. Starting in public Middle/Jr High school preteens begin to be stratified into caste systems and are socialized by peers that they âoecannotâ accept those one year or two years under them. Middle and high school students spend the majority of their time in a fixed location away from the âoepublic.â Meanwhile kids being homeschooled and participating in coops are socializing with a wide variety of pre teens and teens regardless of their year in school. The


At least until Google, Microsoft, Apple, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc stop brainwashing the kids.
My kids attend public schools, and I haven't seen a single thing that I would consider "brainwashing". They learned about evolution, including epigenetics via cytosine methylation that went well beyond "classical" genetics. It was taught in a very balanced way. When they touched on controversial topics in civics class, such as gay marriage, affirmative action, illegal immigration, etc. the teacher was actually very careful not to take sides.
Would you care to give an example of something you would conside

Yeah, he should pay over and over again for the same content for every device he wants to use it on.
Because downloading something you already have a license for is illegal. (arguably, depending on the technology used to obtain it, downloading the copy isn't illegal, it's the person running the server that is)
Because circumventing copy protections to make a legitimate format shift is illegal. Not because you made a copy though, That's perfectly legal.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)

Copyright is an artificial monopoly enforced by the State. Nothing at all to do with capitalism. (Unless you meant "crony capitalism", a.k.a. "corporatism", which isn't the same thing at all.)


9. Explain that the only reason copyright is so long as because walt disney/hollywood bought some really good laws.