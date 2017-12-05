US Says It Doesn't Need a Court Order To Ask Tech Companies To Build Encryption Backdoors (gizmodo.com) 38
schwit1 shares a report from Gizmodo: According to statements from July released this weekend, intelligence officials told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that there's no need for them to approach courts before requesting a tech company help willfully -- though they can always resort to obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order if the company refuses. The documents show officials testified they had never needed to obtain such an FISC order, though they declined to tell the committee whether they had "ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor," per ZDNet. Other reporting has suggested the FISC has the power to authorize government personnel to compel such technical assistance without even notifying the FISC of what exactly is required. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act gives authorities additional powers to compel service providers to build backdoors into their products.
They are correct (Score:1, Informative)
And companies don't need a court order to ignore them.
Why would they need a court order (Score:4, Insightful)
when heavy-handed coercion will do the trick every time?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And then we have the good socialist:
"Who would you rather trust? The government or the companies?"
My first reaction now was "well, at-least I can choose the company (I deal with)", then again I got reminded some people think that's also true for the government. However I don't feel like _I_ can choose it. Best case scenario _WE_ can but I don't see the opt out option.
If I don't like Facebook, which I don't, at-least I don't have to use it. As for cookies and various tracking if nothing else there's ways to
boil it down (Score:5, Informative)
its boils down to:
"I want this. give it to me!"
"why? you have shown you can't be trusted with this. and, math also says its not possible."
"I don't care. I'll force you if you don't volunteer."
"looks like you want a fight. bring it."
and so on, and so on.
some companies will cave in, some will give the impression they are standing tall but actually do cave in. MAYBE there are actual companies that have enough power to say 'no' to the various governments, but I kind of doubt it.
its sad to see the schoolyard bully - who has a power complex - unwilling to give in. every few weeks or so, we have another story about how some official wants to have access to ALL your shit and he will simply stomp his feet, cry and whine until he gets it.
its a tiring process and such a waste of time and energy. and yet, here we are, revisiting this issue yet another time.
Re: (Score:2)
Too which the response is, "fine, if I can't have it than, fuck you, you can't have it either". You do that by shifting the encryption coding bit to FOSS, as a network add on and they can try to stick the back door in free open source code, which you can locally compile and then add to you software than lacks a network connection module. The encrypted network connection module can be served up by anyone and if they really need to hack your computer, they can hand you a national security letter and demand yo
Re: (Score:2)
It's usually held behind closed doors and handled, and if it isn't like the Apple issue, then there is a reason you and I don't know about. It will STILL get handled behind closed doors, the government will j
List of assumed backdoors (Score:1)
Microsoft OS
Cisco iOS
Intel ME
AMD TrustZone
Bottom line is they don't need encryption backdoors because they have lower level access. What the FBI and law enforcement need is a legal excuse for how they got your information without drawing attention to the more sophisticated exploits reserved for national security level operations (NSA, CIA, ect..)
Why should we expect open source to be any better? (Score:1)
What makes you think that open source software is somehow any better?
As the Shellshock and Heartbleed bugs have proven, just because source code is available it doesn't mean that anyone actually looks at it. When major open source software projects have serious bugs in them that go undetected for years or even decades, it's doubtful that a well-hidden backdoor would be found.
Then there are projects like systemd and GNOME 3, which have introduced a lot of new code into many Linux systems. Has all of this cod
Re: (Score:1)
Some code hasn't been looked at in a long time. Correct. There could be back doors. Correct. There could be vulnerabilities (intentional or not). Correct.
Every software project, open source included, will have vulnerabilities discovered. There will be scares and exploits of open source like any other software. But yes, you can expect open source to be better. Because:
1) Very few major open source projects have any contributions that occur in a vacuum. Multiple eyes see every patch and for the most pa
Buy Chinese (Score:3)
They may be spying on you as well. But they won't be using what they get for any parallel construction.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this is why the intelligence community always freaks out about Chinese backdoors and such. This is their turf! Only they can spy on us!
Unless your job is handling classified material, then you have nothing to fear from the Chinese government going through every bit of data you ever generate. They literally have no way to harm you. On the other hand, the US government has not only the means but the motivation to harm you.
I remember some
.ru email service was being promoted on Slashdot, and peop
Re: Buy Chinese (Score:2)
If you believe that the CIA cares any more about your life than the KGB does, it's safe to say that you're either nuts, or you're planning to blow up a target in the US.
Whelp (Score:1)
They are correct... (Score:3)
They did not need a court order to get Intel to install a backdoor into ME, AMD to install a backdoor into PSP, or Microsoft to install a backdoor into Windows 10, since they all did so quite willingly.
It is a shame consumers can no longer fully own their modern computers. And yet these government agencies refuse to cover any part of the cost of new computers which they have some control over.
"It never hurts to ask!" (Score:3)
Are these elected officials? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because a Democrat would NEVER DREAM of such a thing [bankinfosecurity.com].
/sarcasm
Of course... (Score:3)
ASKING doesn't require a court order, and compliance is OPTIONAL .
So thats what PRISM had to hide (Score:3)
If a company never refuses the gov, legal protections never had to be mentioned.
If the brand never says no the gov, they never have to tell their own legal department.
The Rules of Collect it all Club.
First rule of collect it all club, never tell an in house lawyer.
Someone yells whistleblower, goes bankrupt, sells out, the collection is over.
No lawyers, no admins.
One agency at a time.
Collection will go on as long as it has to.
If this is your first connection to the Collection Club, you HAVE to collect it all.
Why would they need a court order to ask? (Score:2)
I could ask a company to put a backdoor in their product if I wanted to. I might be laughed at, but I can certainly ask.
A court order is only required if you need to force the recipient to comply.
Just keep voting for the establishment (Score:3)
The important thing is to remember to know your place, stay in your class, respect your betters, and don't ever screw with the aristocracy. Don't even suggest taking their money away, that would be morally wrong. You learned that in grade school economics. Capitalism got you into this mess and only capitalism can get you out of this mess.
Can you tell I'm bitter and angry? I don't suppose there's anybody on this forum that can make an ounce of that anger go away, is there? Well guess what, there's millions of guys just like me. And guess what happens when there's too many of us? What happened in the 20s? How about the 40s? Anyone want to take a crack at proving me wrong and injecting a little hope into this thread?