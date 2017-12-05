Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


US Says It Doesn't Need a Court Order To Ask Tech Companies To Build Encryption Backdoors

Posted by BeauHD from the snap-of-a-finger dept.
schwit1 shares a report from Gizmodo: According to statements from July released this weekend, intelligence officials told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that there's no need for them to approach courts before requesting a tech company help willfully -- though they can always resort to obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order if the company refuses. The documents show officials testified they had never needed to obtain such an FISC order, though they declined to tell the committee whether they had "ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor," per ZDNet. Other reporting has suggested the FISC has the power to authorize government personnel to compel such technical assistance without even notifying the FISC of what exactly is required. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act gives authorities additional powers to compel service providers to build backdoors into their products.

  • They are correct (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And companies don't need a court order to ignore them.

  • Why would they need a court order (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:36PM (#55685443)

    when heavy-handed coercion will do the trick every time?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Once the tech sector had a few bankruptcies described to them even the most dim witted management teams understood no court order was needed.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      And then we have the good socialist:
      "Who would you rather trust? The government or the companies?"

      My first reaction now was "well, at-least I can choose the company (I deal with)", then again I got reminded some people think that's also true for the government. However I don't feel like _I_ can choose it. Best case scenario _WE_ can but I don't see the opt out option.

      If I don't like Facebook, which I don't, at-least I don't have to use it. As for cookies and various tracking if nothing else there's ways to

  • boil it down (Score:5, Informative)

    by TheGratefulNet ( 143330 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:38PM (#55685447)

    its boils down to:

    "I want this. give it to me!"
    "why? you have shown you can't be trusted with this. and, math also says its not possible."
    "I don't care. I'll force you if you don't volunteer."
    "looks like you want a fight. bring it."

    and so on, and so on.

    some companies will cave in, some will give the impression they are standing tall but actually do cave in. MAYBE there are actual companies that have enough power to say 'no' to the various governments, but I kind of doubt it.

    its sad to see the schoolyard bully - who has a power complex - unwilling to give in. every few weeks or so, we have another story about how some official wants to have access to ALL your shit and he will simply stomp his feet, cry and whine until he gets it.

    its a tiring process and such a waste of time and energy. and yet, here we are, revisiting this issue yet another time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Too which the response is, "fine, if I can't have it than, fuck you, you can't have it either". You do that by shifting the encryption coding bit to FOSS, as a network add on and they can try to stick the back door in free open source code, which you can locally compile and then add to you software than lacks a network connection module. The encrypted network connection module can be served up by anyone and if they really need to hack your computer, they can hand you a national security letter and demand yo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Puls4r ( 724907 )
      It's usually not argued nearly that seriously. What CEO or corporation would argue with a government willingly knowing that the end result is going to be a cessation of government contracts, barring from export, and anything else the government has that they can legally do that are in there powers?

      It's usually held behind closed doors and handled, and if it isn't like the Apple issue, then there is a reason you and I don't know about. It will STILL get handled behind closed doors, the government will j

  • List of assumed backdoors (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Microsoft OS
    Cisco iOS
    Intel ME
    AMD TrustZone

    Bottom line is they don't need encryption backdoors because they have lower level access. What the FBI and law enforcement need is a legal excuse for how they got your information without drawing attention to the more sophisticated exploits reserved for national security level operations (NSA, CIA, ect..)

    • What makes you think that open source software is somehow any better?

      As the Shellshock and Heartbleed bugs have proven, just because source code is available it doesn't mean that anyone actually looks at it. When major open source software projects have serious bugs in them that go undetected for years or even decades, it's doubtful that a well-hidden backdoor would be found.

      Then there are projects like systemd and GNOME 3, which have introduced a lot of new code into many Linux systems. Has all of this cod

      • Some code hasn't been looked at in a long time. Correct. There could be back doors. Correct. There could be vulnerabilities (intentional or not). Correct.

        Every software project, open source included, will have vulnerabilities discovered. There will be scares and exploits of open source like any other software. But yes, you can expect open source to be better. Because:

        1) Very few major open source projects have any contributions that occur in a vacuum. Multiple eyes see every patch and for the most pa

  • Buy Chinese (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:42PM (#55685463)

    They may be spying on you as well. But they won't be using what they get for any parallel construction.

    • Yeah, this is why the intelligence community always freaks out about Chinese backdoors and such. This is their turf! Only they can spy on us!

      Unless your job is handling classified material, then you have nothing to fear from the Chinese government going through every bit of data you ever generate. They literally have no way to harm you. On the other hand, the US government has not only the means but the motivation to harm you.

      I remember some .ru email service was being promoted on Slashdot, and peop

      • If you believe that the CIA cares any more about your life than the KGB does, it's safe to say that you're either nuts, or you're planning to blow up a target in the US.

  • So much for american technology

  • They are correct... (Score:3)

    by ad454 ( 325846 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:54PM (#55685501) Journal

    They did not need a court order to get Intel to install a backdoor into ME, AMD to install a backdoor into PSP, or Microsoft to install a backdoor into Windows 10, since they all did so quite willingly.

    It is a shame consumers can no longer fully own their modern computers. And yet these government agencies refuse to cover any part of the cost of new computers which they have some control over.

  • "It never hurts to ask!" (Score:3)

    by Locke2005 ( 849178 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:59PM (#55685513)
    Sure, they can ask, and any enlightened company will politely tell them, "No way!" And as long as companies are honest and upfront about whether or not they have built in back doors, so that their customers can chose whether or not they want to deal with the risk, I'm fine with it. The problem is, aren't the criminals the most likely to avoid all the tech with back doors? In other words, voluntary weakening of security doesn't really accomplish anything, does it?
  • I wonder, are any of these people elected? Do they think that they owe any allegiance to the elected US government, seeing that it changes all the time? And when the elected government tries to control them, they hiss and threaten to strike back [washingtonexaminer.com]. If they don't think they should be under the control of the elected government, what's to stop them from doing any damn thing they please?

  • Of course... (Score:3)

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @11:19PM (#55685591) Homepage Journal

    ASKING doesn't require a court order, and compliance is OPTIONAL .

  • So thats what PRISM had to hide (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @11:20PM (#55685593) Journal
    the weasel words about PRISM.
    If a company never refuses the gov, legal protections never had to be mentioned.
    If the brand never says no the gov, they never have to tell their own legal department.

    The Rules of Collect it all Club.
    First rule of collect it all club, never tell an in house lawyer.
    Someone yells whistleblower, goes bankrupt, sells out, the collection is over.
    No lawyers, no admins.
    One agency at a time.
    Collection will go on as long as it has to.
    If this is your first connection to the Collection Club, you HAVE to collect it all.

  • I could ask a company to put a backdoor in their product if I wanted to. I might be laughed at, but I can certainly ask.

    A court order is only required if you need to force the recipient to comply.

  • Just keep voting for the establishment (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @11:31PM (#55685643)
    Keep putting millionaires and billionaires in charge. I'm sure they'll drain the swamp any moment now. And if they're not to your liking how about a nice blue dog democrat? He (or she) will promise not to raise your taxes, doesn't hate gay people and won't touch Social Security or Medicare (or anyone over 55). Remember folks, if you don't keep putting pro corporate, right wing people in charge those tax and spend liberals will raise your taxes. And if you're readying this and you're American than I know 60% of you are living paycheck to paycheck (google it) and can't afford it, right?

    The important thing is to remember to know your place, stay in your class, respect your betters, and don't ever screw with the aristocracy. Don't even suggest taking their money away, that would be morally wrong. You learned that in grade school economics. Capitalism got you into this mess and only capitalism can get you out of this mess.

    Can you tell I'm bitter and angry? I don't suppose there's anybody on this forum that can make an ounce of that anger go away, is there? Well guess what, there's millions of guys just like me. And guess what happens when there's too many of us? What happened in the 20s? How about the 40s? Anyone want to take a crack at proving me wrong and injecting a little hope into this thread?

