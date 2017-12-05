US Says It Doesn't Need a Court Order To Ask Tech Companies To Build Encryption Backdoors (gizmodo.com) 12
schwit1 shares a report from Gizmodo: According to statements from July released this weekend, intelligence officials told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that there's no need for them to approach courts before requesting a tech company help willfully -- though they can always resort to obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order if the company refuses. The documents show officials testified they had never needed to obtain such an FISC order, though they declined to tell the committee whether they had "ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor," per ZDNet. Other reporting has suggested the FISC has the power to authorize government personnel to compel such technical assistance without even notifying the FISC of what exactly is required. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act gives authorities additional powers to compel service providers to build backdoors into their products.
They are correct (Score:1)
And companies don't need a court order to ignore them.
Why would they need a court order (Score:2)
when heavy-handed coercion will do the trick every time?
boil it down (Score:3)
its boils down to:
"I want this. give it to me!"
"why? you have shown you can't be trusted with this. and, math also says its not possible."
"I don't care. I'll force you if you don't volunteer."
"looks like you want a fight. bring it."
and so on, and so on.
some companies will cave in, some will give the impression they are standing tall but actually do cave in. MAYBE there are actual companies that have enough power to say 'no' to the various governments, but I kind of doubt it.
its sad to see the schoolyard bully - who has a power complex - unwilling to give in. every few weeks or so, we have another story about how some official wants to have access to ALL your shit and he will simply stomp his feet, cry and whine until he gets it.
its a tiring process and such a waste of time and energy. and yet, here we are, revisiting this issue yet another time.
Buy Chinese (Score:2)
They may be spying on you as well. But they won't be using what they get for any parallel construction.
Whelp (Score:1)
They are correct... (Score:3)
They did not need a court order to get Intel to install a backdoor into ME, AMD to install a backdoor into PSP, or Microsoft to install a backdoor into Windows 10, since they all did so quite willingly.
It is a shame consumers can no longer fully own their modern computers. And yet these government agencies refuse to cover any part of the cost of new computers which they have some control over.
"It never hurts to ask!" (Score:2)