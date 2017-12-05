Germany Preparing Law for Backdoors in Any Type of Modern Device (bleepingcomputer.com) 20
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: German authorities are preparing a law that will force device manufacturers to include backdoors within their products that law enforcement agencies could use at their discretion for legal investigations. The law would target all modern devices, such as cars, phones, computers, IoT products, and more. Officials are expected to submit their proposed law for debate this week, according to local news outlet RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). The man supporting this proposal is Thomas de Maiziere, Germany's Interior Minister, who cites the difficulty law enforcement agents have had in past months investigating the recent surge of terrorist attacks and other crimes.
Define (Score:2)
"Legal"
Good luck on that, it's a slippery idea that is resistant to being pigeonholed.
Re: (Score:2)
Kicked in? More like built for a skeleton key. Of course, the key and all copies will be labeled "Law Enforcement Use Only."
Ok.. (Score:2)
Why not ban all security on devices while you're at it?
Re: (Score:2)
If I had mod points, and if I could multi-mod comments, I would give -1 for redundant and +1 for underrated...
;-)
if I were GeegawCo, I'd pull out (Score:2)
deliver notice to the regulators proposing this that GeegawCo would cease operating in Germany, including any network/remote/cloud operations, if this were enacted. ship the money back home and dump 'em.
Repetition (Score:2)
Nice to see Germany returning to its totalitarian roots.
Obligatory Stasi remark (Score:3)
And I had thought east germany had joined west germany, not the other way around...
Has anybody told them they're idiots? (Score:2)
The first people to get the backdoors will be cops.
The second people will the in organized crime. It'll only take one bad law enforcement employee on their payroll to leak it... and THAT is just if there's some kind of key involved. The system itself will be public before the first device is even sold, since the standards will have to be given to the manufactures and they're going to leak like sieves.
Then you'll have a nation of devices that are completely untrustworthy. In theory... because in practice
NN's Ultimate Purpose (Score:2)
From TFS/TFA
German authorities are preparing a law that will force device manufacturers to include backdoors within their products that law enforcement agencies could use at their discretion for legal investigations.
This is the ultimate purpose behind placing ISPs under Title II in order to place them under CALEA requirements which could easily be interpreted to require exactly the same kind of 'back doors' on devices.
The propaganda has worked so well we have people violently protesting to have their own privacy taken away.
Strat
the Nazi's had laws like this! (Score:2)
the Nazi's had laws like this!
Good! (Score:2)