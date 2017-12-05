Germany Preparing Law for Backdoors in Any Type of Modern Device (bleepingcomputer.com) 58
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: German authorities are preparing a law that will force device manufacturers to include backdoors within their products that law enforcement agencies could use at their discretion for legal investigations. The law would target all modern devices, such as cars, phones, computers, IoT products, and more. Officials are expected to submit their proposed law for debate this week, according to local news outlet RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). The man supporting this proposal is Thomas de Maiziere, Germany's Interior Minister, who cites the difficulty law enforcement agents have had in past months investigating the recent surge of terrorist attacks and other crimes.
"Legal"
Good luck on that, it's a slippery idea that is resistant to being pigeonholed.
They are a MASSIVE vulnerability just waiting to get cracked, and if they are mandatory, all it takes is a single slip and that entire group is totally unprotected!
It's not a question of IF it will be used and abused, but simply WHEN
Sorry for the caps, but I really wanted to highlight those specific words to get across the point to some of the readers.
Kicked in? More like built for a skeleton key. Of course, the key and all copies will be labeled "Law Enforcement Use Only."
Ok.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not ban all security on devices while you're at it?
If I had mod points, and if I could multi-mod comments, I would give -1 for redundant and +1 for underrated...
;-)
if I were GeegawCo, I'd pull out (Score:2)
deliver notice to the regulators proposing this that GeegawCo would cease operating in Germany, including any network/remote/cloud operations, if this were enacted. ship the money back home and dump 'em.
Seems like the responsible thing to do, could even couch it in a "we respect and value our customers and dont want them to be at risk" type message.
If it were a large enough entity it could cause a kerfuffle or if there were enough of them willing to leave, could be even more interesting. No doubt some competitor with less principles will fill the market, its easily big enough for most manufacturing scales depending on the gadget.
Almost want them to follow through with this kind of crazy, could be a fantas
Repetition (Score:2)
Nice to see Germany returning to its totalitarian roots.
Nice to see Germany taking one for the team... I read this and immediately thought: Thank God some other nation besides the US is stupid enough to try this first, thus giving other nations the proof we need to kill such notions before they take root... wait... that's how this works, right?
Obligatory Stasi remark (Score:4, Insightful)
And I had thought east germany had joined west germany, not the other way around...
Re: (Score:3)
All states are at war with their respective publics, see this comment by former national security advisor. It's the rich vs the rest.
Citizens called a "global menace" here by former national security advisor of the US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7ZyJw_cHJY [youtube.com]
Our brains are much worse at reality and thinking than thought. See the manufacturing consent videos when you get the time. Science on reasoning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYmi0DLzBdQ [youtube.com]
Crisis of democracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYFxtNgOeiI [youtube.com]
Has anybody told them they're idiots? (Score:5, Insightful)
The first people to get the backdoors will be cops.
The second people will the in organized crime. It'll only take one bad law enforcement employee on their payroll to leak it... and THAT is just if there's some kind of key involved. The system itself will be public before the first device is even sold, since the standards will have to be given to the manufactures and they're going to leak like sieves.
Then you'll have a nation of devices that are completely untrustworthy. In theory... because in practice this is so obviously too stupid to work that they can't possibly go forward with it.
NN's Ultimate Purpose (Score:4, Informative)
From TFS/TFA
German authorities are preparing a law that will force device manufacturers to include backdoors within their products that law enforcement agencies could use at their discretion for legal investigations.
This is the ultimate purpose behind placing ISPs under Title II in order to place them under CALEA requirements which could easily be interpreted to require exactly the same kind of 'back doors' on devices.
The propaganda has worked so well we have people violently protesting to have their own privacy taken away.
Strat
Law enforcement has had and always should have the ability to listen in the middle just like they do with phone lines.
First, there is no reason wiretapping should always be an option.
Second, and much more important. WITH A WARRANT! Not this insane "at their discretion" logic, only when investigation of a crime suggests that such forms of espionage would provide useful evidence in a less intrusive or destructive manner than alternatives.
That is a pretty big conspiracy . Title 2 has both good and bad aspects, letting the ISPs fark us over is just 100% bad. Claiming the purpose behind it is differnt then all the stated purposes is just for that one is pretty silly..
In fact the FCC did not even need title 2 to do so, they did it in 2005 and the courts agreed that even though they were not title 2 carriers they could still fall under CALEA, so moving them to title 2 is not an issue with that.
But another court can overturn the previous decision/precedent. Placing them under Title II assures they are required to comply.
From the CALEA Wiki:
The Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) is a United States wiretapping law passed in 1994, during the presidency of Bill Clinton (Pub. L. No. 103-414, 108 Stat. 4279, codified at 47 USC 1001-1010).
CALEA's purpose is to enhance the ability of law enforcement agencies to conduct lawful interception of communication by requiring that telecommunications carriers and manufacturers of telecommunications equipment to modify and design their equipment, facilities, and services to ensure that they have built-in capabilities for targeted surveillance, allowing federal agencies to selectively wiretap any telephone traffic; it has since been extended to cover broadband Internet and VoIP traffic. Some government agencies argue that it covers mass surveillance of communications rather than just tapping specific lines and that not all CALEA-based access requires a warrant.
Strat
the Nazi's had laws like this!
the Nazi's had laws like this!
Good! (Score:3)
Sure...It will cost you (Score:1)
Unlikely this will pass
or cars...
Just set one up?
I have a better idea (Score:1)
Why don't you just deport all of the Muslim immigrants back to their homelands instead of taking away more freedom in the name of tolerance?
Because that is what this is all about?
Sorry buddy, Abdul just cannot bring himself to become a good German. He insists on acting like he's still back in the Middle East and resents that the kafir has a higher standard of living than he does, so you understand that in the name of Tolerance and Inclusion, we must impose highly onerous surveillance policies on you. I mean
Abdul? I though Jacob was the evil one in Germany
Intel Management Engine (ME)
That will be easy
Global Economy (Score:2)
We live in a global economy today. Does this mean all digital devices imported into the country need to have these same backdoors? Probably so. Are manufacturers lazy, and want to build one-size-fits-all devices? You damn right they are. Meaning if this passes, device models sold to Germany will ALSO have these same backdoors sold elsewhere in the world.
Preparing a law? (Score:3)
I doubt it. They don't even have a government yet.
Nobody knows what and if a coalition will be formed.
There might be new elections.
This is nothing else but bullshit.
What's old is new again (Score:1)
You know, I know and even they know it will be compromised, not if but when.
Who does one sue when the damn thing is used by other than appropriate authorities?
"What will you do, where will you hide, when the man ib black is on the inside" - Drs. 4 Bob
Extra door for your BMW or Mercedes?
My Skoda Superb already has a door on the back! Is it already compliant?
Aftermarket? Homemade? (Score:2)
And what if I install a so-called "after market firmware" that hinders that backdoor?
And what if I install a home-made (read "linux based") device instead of a "commercial" one?
Will I be considered "out of law"?
Can't work, except with small-time stupid cr
Let’s assume the iPhone is the target of this law because, frankly, it probably is. And let’s assume Timmy & Co. cave in because they like money.
Let's assume the iPhone is the target of this law because, frankly, it probably is. And let's assume Timmy & Co. cave in because they like money.
Any good criminal network will have at least a few people bright enough to write code. Those people can implement existing strong encryption algorithms themselves. They can also teach people how to get their own free developer key and to install their own secure apps onto their own phones using Xcode.
The flipside, is that they don't need to access the criminals communications, they can simply prosecute them for having communications they can't access. Because THAT will be illegal now.