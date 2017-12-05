State Board Concedes It Violated Free Speech Rights of Oregon Man Fined For Writing 'I Am An Engineer' (oregonlive.com) 171
According to Oregon Live, "A state panel violated a Beaverton man's free speech rights by claiming he had unlawfully used the title 'engineer' and by fining him when he repeatedly challenged Oregon's traffic-signal timing before local media and policymakers, Oregon's attorney general has ruled." From the report: Oregon's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying unconstitutionally applied state law governing engineering practice to Mats Jarlstrom when he exercised his free speech about traffic lights and described himself as an engineer since he was doing so "in a noncommercial'' setting and not soliciting professional business, the state Department of Justice has conceded. "We have admitted to violating Mr. Jarlstrom's rights,'' said Christina L. Beatty-Walters, senior assistant attorney general, in federal court Monday. The state's regulation of Jarlstrom under engineering practice law "was not narrowly tailored to any compelling state interests,'' she wrote in court papers. The state has pledged the board will not pursue the Beaverton man any further when he's not acting in a commercial or professional manner, and on Monday urged a federal judge to dismiss the case. The state also sent a $500 check to Jarlstrom in August, reimbursing him for the state fine.
Jarlstrom and his lawyers argued that's not good enough. They contend Jarlstrom isn't alone in getting snared by the state board's aggressive and "overbroad'' interpretation of state law. They contend others have been investigated improperly and want the court to look broader at the state law and its administrative rules and declare them unconstitutional. In the alternative, the state law should be restricted to only regulating engineering communications that are made as part of paid employment or a contractual agreement.
It's awesome.
Ok, so who's getting fired?
Ok, so who's getting promoted?
FTFY — This is state government. No one gets fired.
Of course, when the government doesn't police themselves, usually means they're tyrants.
FTFY.
In this case, little "t" tyrants, petty; power hungry none the less. Abuse of power is abuse of power. But its okay, since it is Oregon.
;)
Awesome that this guy only wanted the state to stop intentionally killing people and the result is we are now talking about bringing up state officials on charges because while trying to silence him they violated his right to free speech.
No charges for intentionally killing people. No charges for conspiring to silence someone who just wants the government to stop killing people. No charges for intentionally prosecuting someone because their appeal to stop murdering people came between some official and th
Let's suppose for a second that they fired someone over it, justifying it because the OR DOJ found that this employees action were unlawful. Let's suppose that it happened again, do you think the OR DOJ would be as likely to find that it violated the law? Or do you think they might feel some pressure to drag out the investigation, or not investigate at all saying they have higher priorities.
No one is against accountability. But at the same time, harsh penalties can counter-intuitively reduce accountability
They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.
They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.
No, they wouldn't. Faced with the fact that a finding would lead to a firing, they would hem and haw and point the blame. They would blame the legislature for not making it clear and dither for a few months until everyone forgot.
Forcing people to pull the trigger almost never works in real organizations.
Oh, I see. I thought you were talking about actual organizations that exist in the real world. Instead, it appears you be talking about a fantasy world in which any employee can get a political appointee fir
They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.
No, they wouldn't. Faced with the fact that a finding would lead to a firing, they would hem and haw and point the blame. They would blame the legislature for not making it clear and dither for a few months until everyone forgot.
Forcing people to pull the trigger almost never works in real organizations.
If there's literally no paper trail, then the head of the department that made the decision is the one that'll get fired. That gives him or her a pretty strong incentive not to do it.
Oh, I see. I thought you were talking about actual organizations that exist in the real world. Instead, it appears you be talking about a fantasy world in which any employee can get a political appointee fir
This was fairly clear cut: they weren't simply ignoring the engineer's comments, but trying to intimidate him with a lawsuit.
Jesus Christ, relax. It's administrative overreach, but it's over now.
Because the AG forced them to admit that they don't have the authority to control the word "engineer", they'll have to knock it off.
you do need to think in terms of removing people.
If there is clear evidence that they intended to silence him, then sure go ahead. Otherwise, just make sure it doesn't happen again.
This is way 99% of government agencies work. Someone does something stupid because there's no rule against it, then someone else writes a policy to ensure it doesn't happen again
Inordinate self interest is both malicious and stupid. Never underestimate the ability of humans to possess both characteristics in infinite amounts.
You used the word "defraud."
You are aware that short yellow lights "defrauded" people of their blood, limbs, organs, and in some cases, their lives, correct?
The government was intentionally maiming and killing people to make money. When they got called on it they illegally attacked the messenger through the power of the government.
The people involved with this should be executed. They have shown that when given the authority to make changes to the lives of others the results are needless pain and death, a
Why did they go to such lengths over traffic lights? This seems to have been a rather sore spot for them.
The man was an engineer simply not registered in that state and was not attempting to drum up business but rather had given them a formula to replace the mathematical formula first developed in 1959 which only allowed for either stop or ticket when the yellow light was lit up treating it like a red light.
I would take a guess (which is worth nothing) that they knew about this issue probably for decades a
Re:Why the desperation? (Score:5, Interesting)
They want lots of lovely ticket revenue and he demonstrated mathematically that they had rigged the lights such that it was not always possible to obey the light even while driving lawfully. That would cut into that ticket revenue and could even cause them to have to give some back.
People were hearing his message and starting to raise a fuss about it so they acted in haste to shut him up. Now they're going to be educated in the Streisand effect.
Re: (Score:2)
Lower taxes and increase fines.
The federal and state officials look like saints for lowering taxes. While the cash strapped towns are the devils for strict enforcement and high fines to pay off their bills.
Re: (Score:2)
If the people doing these things can be stopped via probation and intervention before they graduate to more serious/violent crime, that's a good thing. Sending them to "crime university" aka "gang induction camp" aka state prison for 5-10 years is a stupid solution. The solutions are availability of educational opportunities to all, availability of mental health intervention, and keeping people out of jail when possible.
1% incarceration rate shows that our system is failing at what it's supposed to do.
Re: (Score:2)
"Race traitor" is just slang for "someone who's dating/got married to a member of a different 'race' that's more attractive than someone whom you'd ever hope to meet."
And I use 'race' in quotes, because biologically-speaking, there's only one race. The human one. All other distinctions are mostly arbitrary.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I certainly do suspect that many local governments do that and other dirty tricks. Red light cameras are a frequent source of such abuses. It is notable that in places where the courts have ordered appropriate lengthening of the yellow light, the red light cameras quickly disappeared. Then of course, there are the convictions for bribes and kick-backs in Chicago.
Re: (Score:2)
Except that he actually did show mathematically that there existed a window where the yellow wasn't long enough to stop or clear the intersection before the red for a car obeying the speed limit. That may only be true of some of the lights or it may have only been true until a change was made to avoid backlash.
Nevertheless, his free speech was certainly violated and no plausible explanation of the behavior suggests good intentions.
Re:Why the desperation? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why did they go to such lengths over traffic lights?
Generally speaking? Because small-minded people in power love to push others around, just because they can. Doubly so when someone dares to calls them out on an issue within their two-bit little fiefdom.
Re: (Score:2)
Now just imagine what the federal politicians are like behind closed doors
Re: (Score:2)
Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one.
Wasn't this basically what Ford did with the Pinto?
In order to send a stern signal to other companies which might be tempted to use the same reasoning, the courts' solution was to greatly increase C (damages awarded)...
Re: (Score:2)
Oregon is a very boring place.
Also, I am a doctor.
http://boringoregon.com/ [boringoregon.com]
One thing is clear (Score:5, Funny)
To all those on Slashdot who defended the Oregon Board of Examiners (and there were a few of you that did), this would be a very good time for you to sit down and have this here warm cup of STFU.
And we serve those cups of STFU as unregistered baristas -- unregistered bikini baristas.
Re: (Score:3)
I'll admit I was fairly certain they were indeed allowed to fine him when I first read about. I thought it was heavy handed originally though still legal, but I'll eat my humble pie and be rather surprised that the ruling went in his favor. I guess technically speaking he wasn't doing it in a commercial capacity so these laws don't apply. Not sure I agree with them going after anything beyond a review of some of the fines they may have incorrectly levied against individuals under the same circumstance, b
Re: (Score:2)
Poor phrasing on my part, I really did mean to acknowledge he wasn't working in a commercial capacity at all so therefore the laws don't actually apply. I had previously been under the assumption that these types of laws applied to engineering work in general (whether commercially done or not) if done for anyone other than yourself, but clearly I was wrong about that.
Can anyone provide an argument for why or why not this man is or is not an engineer? This is crucial to understanding the story but it's not being presented clearly.
Re:Honest question (Score:4, Informative)
He is Mats Järlström from Sweden, earned a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden’s Ebersteinska gymnasium in 1980.
The crucial part of it is the way the law was written allowed overly broad abuse against anyone who called themselves an engineer while not registered in Oregon even if they are engineers.
The application of this law in this case is suspect because the lights generate revenue and his correction of a 1959 mathematical formula (which treats yellow lights as red lights) would have decreased revenue.
earned a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden’s Ebersteinska gymnasium in 1980.
You can earn an engineering degree in a gymnasium in Sweden? I though gymnasiums were non-trade-specific schools all through the Germanic world. They surely are around where I live. At best I'd expect strong math and physics background from a gymnasium graduate (which helps in this case), but not trade-specific education.
He is an engineer by training, and anyone sane can look at his credentials and say, "Yes, he's an engineer by reasonable standards".
What he is NOT is licensed to use that title professionally in the United States. Which he wasn't doing, but some embarrassed bureaucrats pretended he was to silence him when they found him annoying.
He has a degree but is not certified by the state of Oregon. Certification usually requires a degree some experience working under a certified engineer and an exam. I don't know if there are any states that don't require certification except when it comes to networking and telecommunications engineers.
Re: (Score:2)
He holds engineering degrees from Cornell and MIT.
Who does? The article states that "Portland City Commissioner Dan Saltzman" has Cornell and MIT engineering degrees, but it doesn't say that Jarlstrom does.
The ruling seems to uphold his right to say the words "I am an engineer" without needing a professional engineering license.
In a non-commercial context. The only context in which that ever should have applied.
The person down at the local subway can call himself a "sandwich engineer" if they so choose, but as soon as they start claiming they can design structures, power grids, etc for someone, they're in trouble.
As an example, my good friend couldn't even put "engineering" in the title of his side business because he wasn't going to offer
Re: (Score:3)
In Sweden.
Not all countries have the same professional standards. A licensed barrister in England for instance should not be able to sell their services as a lawyer in New York (maybe old York).
And "countries" confer bullshit titles all of the time. Or would you agree that Kim Jong-Il was the "World Leader of The 21st Century", as was among his official State titles.
Re: (Score:2)
Usually, if a country says that you're an engineer, you are. Apparently Sweden claims he is, so he is.
Does Sweden claim to be a country?
:^) I kid.
This comes up for people that have medical certifications from some nations and wish to practice medicine in the USA. Sure, you might have a license to practice medicine from Cuba but that means little here. People that were well recognized surgeons in Cuba will flee the country and if they are lucky they will get a license to drive an ambulance. Those not so lucky will get a license to drive a taxicab.
I do not claim that the professional engineering license
No SLAPP Argument? (Score:5, Insightful)
Considering the fine against him was essentially a SLAPP action, and Oregon has anti-SLAPP legislation, Mr. Jarlstrom should make the argument that an additional fine/restitution against the State Board should be applied in this case. Even if the specific legislation exempts the government, it could be argued by analogy.
Not to mention a suit for violating his civil rights.... Should be a slam dunk, they admitted to it.
Even if the specific legislation exempts the government, it could be argued by analogy.
That's not how law works. When the legislature exempts or excludes application by explicit language, it means that the law cannot be argued to apply by implicit language. It's a form of the 'more specific rule' canon of interpretation.
Remember, the legislature isn't even obligated to pass an anti-SLAPP law. They could repeal the entire thing, so barring extraordinary circumstances, they can chose where and when to have it apply.
In other words, will the idiots stop spreading lies and admit they were wrong? You know, the things they insist I can't do, despite the frequency with which I back up my posts with actual references, come back to post corrections when I learn new inform
Re: (Score:3)
In other words, will the idiots stop spreading lies and admit they were wrong? You know, the things they insist I can't do, despite the frequency with which I back up my posts with actual references, come back to post corrections when I learn new information, and thank those who point me in the right direction when I'm wrong.
Will they? Huh? Will they be able to admit they were wrong?
Yes, I know this is off topic and I'm prepared to face the downmods.
Ironically, you didn't back up your post with actual references. You shoulda linked to the parts where someone on Slashdot touched you.
Re:Hmm... (Score:4, Funny)
Those who did know they did.
Ah yes... The old SCO gambit. "You know what you did, and if you didn't I'm certainly not going to show you."
Cute, though. You managed to make me chuckle a bit; you earned that funny mod, for sure, and I'm just burning some karma for the hell of it. I'm curious if I'll be able to recover from Terrible to Excellent in 24 hours again like I did last time APK and his sock-puppet army came after me; I have to tank it first, though, to find out.
And yes, I recognize that I'm worse than they are at this moment. If I don't give them some legitimate ammunitio
How to make friends and influence people!
Maybe this whole story is not about you, just maybe.
More to the point, as I've told the lot of them time and again, I find it entertaining that they think they're anything more to me than a so
How useful is it to make scenes in public places just for the sake of it? You subtract from other people's enjoyment and focus. And no I don't think that being unpleasant/destructive just because you can is anything other than a selfish ego trip.
If that's something that you do regularly, maybe *that* is why people are calling you out. Doing more of it isn't going to get them to stop.
Re: (Score:2)
We Are All Engineers! (Score:2)
Nous Sommes Tous Ingenieur(s).
Although on second thought. Maybe not,
Dr. McCoy (Score:2)
This Happened to Me (Score:4, Interesting)
Many years ago I started a small software "engineering" shop with about a half dozen "engineers" (we used to call them that a lot more back then). Naturally, I thought it was a good idea to have "engineering" in the name of the company.
This was fine for quite a while as we never advertised and we certainly would never have even dreamed of passing ourselves off as some kind of structural or electrical engineering company. Then one day I added another phone line to the office and the local telephone company (without my knowledge) put a "free" yellow pages "ad" in their listing for the company...
The Association of Professional Engineers called me... They were good about it, but quite firm that I was absolutely not to do business under that name anymore unless I wanted to be sued out of existence. I changed the name at my inconvenience and expense. For good measure, I also changed my phone numbers.
I honestly had no idea that there was a group of people (with a lot of lawyers) who had a claim over a word in the English language. I still think it's wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I would have legally changed my name to "Engineer Smith" just to be a pain in their ass.
No, you're not thinking big enough. Change your middle name to Electrical. Last name, Engineer. First name? Anne.
"Hi, I'm Anne Electrical Engineer."
Don't want to go by "Anne"?
Last name still Engineer. Middle name as Structural. First name as Arnold or something but just abbreviate it. "Hi, I'm A. Structural Engineer."
Open a dental practice. Call it something catchy, like "A. Structural Engineer Bridgeworks"
Go into the arts, have a shop called "Structural Engineer's Drawings"
Anyone have better ideas?
Re: (Score:3)
When I lived in Texas I saw a bit of an argument over the use of the word "engineer", or even the terms "professional engineer", "licensed engineer". or "certified engineer". What prompted this was the Microsoft certifications that had become popular with the software developers that were coming to the state. People started putting "Microsoft Certified Engineer" on their resume. It turns out that there is an old law in the state that only two people may lawfully call themselves an "engineer". They must
Sweet (Score:2)
DOWN WITH OCCUPATIONAL LICENSING! (Score:2)
I don't care how well you did on some state-issued exam which may or may no
Court mandated legal training (Score:2)
Every time some idiot government employee/politician creates a law or regulation that the courts find to be in violation of our Constitution, the court should order them to pay (from their personal money, not state money) for 10 hours of legal training in what the Constitution lets them do and not do.
And those hours should double if they do it again, and double again if they do it a third time (40 hours), until they stop doing it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Hmm E=1/2 m*v^2. Suppose m is around 1500kg 20mph=8.94 m/s I believe all the units are correct, so multiplying that out yields about 60k joules of energy Terminal velocity is around 53m/s so assuming a 62kg human you get 87k joules of energy if you just went splat from an aircraft The first would assume you were between a car and a brick wall and you received all the energy which is an extreme case At any rate I suspect the 20mph one might be survivable as long as your thrown out of the way since your only getting a fraction of the available energy It could also easily be lethal or crippling.
Re:Streisand Effect (Score:5, Informative)
Maybe this guy won his case, but it's pretty damn clear now that he is not an engineer.
Doh, okay, it's abundantly clear I didn't read the article. He is in fact an (electrical) engineer, just not one who is licensed to practice in the state of Oregon. Sorry.
Re: (Score:3)
He is in fact an (electrical) engineer, just not one who is licensed to practice in the state of Oregon.
It's even more specific: not licensed to practice as a licensed (sometimes called professional or chartered) engineer. He can almost certainly work as an electrical engineer in Oregon.
Right, regardless of the fact that the PE might or might not understand anything the actual engineer did.
I happen to know a Draftsman who works for an engineering company, he does ALL the engineering, and the guy signing the drawings can barely (if at all) read them, and most of the time doesn't even bother. If people actually knew that the guy with the piece of paper didn't actually do the actual work, they'd be freaking out. On the other hand, they should be grateful that they aren't.
;)
Re: (Score:3)
It doesn't matter if he's an engineer or not
He said he was an engineer.
"Free speech" means that the government can't punish you for what you say.
That dosn't mean that a person can practice engineering without a license and to do so violates laws and ordinances crafted outside the protections of the 1st amendment.
This guy did not "practice." There are no damages to show and, for that reason, the state has no standing.
"Free speech" means that the government can't punish you for what you say.
Apart from, you know, the exceptions. Like copyright, slander, perjury, inciting panic, inciting violence, false advertising, and yes, protected terms.
Re: (Score:3)
Those "exceptions," you mention are not, "free speech." Like making money pretending to be an engineer, those are simply, "illegal."
Like making money pretending to be an engineer, those are simply, "illegal."
In the US, 'engineer' is a protected term. Aren't we still talking about the realm of the illegal here?
Like making money pretending to be an engineer, those are simply, "illegal."
In the US, 'engineer' is a protected term. Aren't we still talking about the realm of the illegal here?
No, no it's not. Professional Engineer maybe, but it varies from state to state.
I was given the title "Field Design Engineer" back in the early 80s by a Fortune500 company, when I only had an Associate's degree, and was really a computer technician, and doing very little actual design. "Field" just meant that I worked at customer sites.
By gad, you're right!
Looks like [ice.org.uk] Texas has the strongest protection, where the title 'engineer' (and not only 'professional engineer') is legally protected.
FALSE
"Free speech" means that the government can't punish you for what you say.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences of speech.
Freedom of speech means that the government may not prevent you from speaking (sharing your opinions), especially with regards to the government (aka political speech).
Re:Streisand Effect (Score:4, Informative)
I'm an EE. I looked into getting a license a few times, but nothing was relevant to the work that I do. The test seemed to cover things like electrical codes, power distribution networks and safety. Engineering is a wide field, the sample tests did not even touch on verilog, vhdl quantum mechanical or device geometry.
Re: (Score:3)
The field of engineering is way to broad for a single license.
If your job is going to be doing dangerous things, or is somehow considered risky to the public, a license is a good to make sure you have the basic skills to do such a job safely.
However if all your job is on a virtual environment, a license is just a waste of everybody’s time and money.
An engineer is the job title that you do that covers a broad range of jobs, from creating software to driving trains.
Re: (Score:3)
license is a good to make sure you have the basic skills
...
That is not really saying a lot.
... to do such a job safely.
Basic skills and Safely aren't really in the same ballpark IMHO.
I happen to know people who should be "engineers" but don't have the piece of paper to say they are, as well as people that have the piece of paper, that really shouldn't. Piece of paper is just a barrier to entry and doesn't indicate any real competency.
Once you realize that, you look beyond the paper for actual experience and proof of skill, which is what you should be doing regardless of the piece of paper re
Exactly this. For instance, in order to be a chef or run a restaurant kitchen in many places you are required to have a ServSafe certification. That serves a state interest in ensuring that public eateries know how to serve food that is safe to eat.
So you may end up with safe-to-eat food, but that doesn't mean it's any good.
In this case, the same people who determine if you get to call yourself an "Engineer" were intentionally violating safe and sensible engineering practices, resulting in vast amounts of property damage, disfiguring and life changing injuries to innocent people, and ultimately causing the death rate to rise. Why? So that some elected official's brother in law could make a shit ton of money off of some red light cameras.
So if we take that and fit it into your analogy, this would be like the state requiring
Re: (Score:3)
In practice that paper is really only needed in a few limited instances, which can all be covered by one person on a team.
A lot of this bickering about needing a paper before one can be an engineer sounds very similar to those claiming you can't be a plumber without a union card.
Re: (Score:2)
but it's pretty damn clear now that he is not an engineer.
Of course. James Watt wasn't an engineer either. In fact there had been no engineers before Oregon was founded because only after Oregon was founded could Oregon certify people as engineers.
/s
Re: Streisand Effect (Score:2)
Amazingly, you can only become a PE after another PE signs off on your work experience. So it seems a bit catch-22.
And you can only become a human being if another human being gives birth to you. What's your point again?
Re:Streisand Effect (Score:5, Insightful)
He's not an "engineer" by their definition, but I bet the asshats that pursued this wouldn't hesitate to label themselves as "public servants"...
Sure you can, but you'll be fined $500 for it. Not for calling yourself an engineer, but for walking around with an unlicensed erection.
If you are going to erect anything around here we need prior notification of said erection sent to the traffic commission, fire marshal's office, city council, engineering office, and public utilities board. Draft reports will have to be filed on traffic and parking, fire safety, property tax estimates, structural stability, and water and sewage requirements before the er
Re: (Score:2)
No one cares about the damn traffic lights. The question is: Can you walk around with an erection clasiming youâ(TM)re an Engineer?
Today you would be more likely to claim being a media personality or a political candidate, so as to profit from the witch hunt publicity.
Why? He didn't lie and he didn't claim to have any expertise he didn't have, so it would be rather inappropriate to refer to him as such.
Re:Mats Jarlstrom may have won the case (Score:5, Informative)
And his analysis was correct, so you can hardly say he doesn't have the expertise he claims.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea I don't think that was ever even a valid argument. The guy was most definitely knowledgeable enough and had the expertise to make the analysis. The only argument was if he was violating P.E. laws by claiming the title without having the certification in the state. Clearly the answer is no he was not now, so by all accounts he comes out ahead here.
Even I, as a person that thought he probably did violate those laws originally, can't say anything negative about the guy concerning this whole debacle. Th
Sometimes I'm glad I don't have mod points.
Don't know if you meant 'Certified Engineer' or meant certifiable as a joke - as in "officially recognized as needing treatment for a mental disorder."