Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Communications The Almighty Buck

State Board Concedes It Violated Free Speech Rights of Oregon Man Fined For Writing 'I Am An Engineer' (oregonlive.com) 171

Posted by BeauHD from the justice-will-be-served dept.
According to Oregon Live, "A state panel violated a Beaverton man's free speech rights by claiming he had unlawfully used the title 'engineer' and by fining him when he repeatedly challenged Oregon's traffic-signal timing before local media and policymakers, Oregon's attorney general has ruled." From the report: Oregon's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying unconstitutionally applied state law governing engineering practice to Mats Jarlstrom when he exercised his free speech about traffic lights and described himself as an engineer since he was doing so "in a noncommercial'' setting and not soliciting professional business, the state Department of Justice has conceded. "We have admitted to violating Mr. Jarlstrom's rights,'' said Christina L. Beatty-Walters, senior assistant attorney general, in federal court Monday. The state's regulation of Jarlstrom under engineering practice law "was not narrowly tailored to any compelling state interests,'' she wrote in court papers. The state has pledged the board will not pursue the Beaverton man any further when he's not acting in a commercial or professional manner, and on Monday urged a federal judge to dismiss the case. The state also sent a $500 check to Jarlstrom in August, reimbursing him for the state fine.

Jarlstrom and his lawyers argued that's not good enough. They contend Jarlstrom isn't alone in getting snared by the state board's aggressive and "overbroad'' interpretation of state law. They contend others have been investigated improperly and want the court to look broader at the state law and its administrative rules and declare them unconstitutional. In the alternative, the state law should be restricted to only regulating engineering communications that are made as part of paid employment or a contractual agreement.

State Board Concedes It Violated Free Speech Rights of Oregon Man Fined For Writing 'I Am An Engineer' More | Reply

State Board Concedes It Violated Free Speech Rights of Oregon Man Fined For Writing 'I Am An Engineer'

Comments Filter:

  • The power of being right. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's awesome.

  • Halfway there. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @12:18AM (#55677933)

    Ok, so who's getting fired?

    • Ok, so who's getting promoted?

      FTFY — This is state government. No one gets fired.

    • Let's suppose for a second that they fired someone over it, justifying it because the OR DOJ found that this employees action were unlawful. Let's suppose that it happened again, do you think the OR DOJ would be as likely to find that it violated the law? Or do you think they might feel some pressure to drag out the investigation, or not investigate at all saying they have higher priorities.

      No one is against accountability. But at the same time, harsh penalties can counter-intuitively reduce accountability

      • Let's suppose that it happened again, do you think the OR DOJ would be as likely to find that it violated the law? Or do you think they might feel some pressure to drag out the investigation, or not investigate at all saying they have higher priorities.

        They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.

        No one is against accountability. But at the same time, harsh penalties can counter-intuitively reduce accountability by either a

        • They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.

          No, they wouldn't. Faced with the fact that a finding would lead to a firing, they would hem and haw and point the blame. They would blame the legislature for not making it clear and dither for a few months until everyone forgot.

          Forcing people to pull the trigger almost never works in real organizations.

          Oh, I see. I thought you were talking about actual organizations that exist in the real world. Instead, it appears you be talking about a fantasy world in which any employee can get a political appointee fir

        • They'd be likedly to find that it violated the law, given there's precedent and absolutely no risk associated with prosecution.

          No, they wouldn't. Faced with the fact that a finding would lead to a firing, they would hem and haw and point the blame. They would blame the legislature for not making it clear and dither for a few months until everyone forgot.

          Forcing people to pull the trigger almost never works in real organizations.

          If there's literally no paper trail, then the head of the department that made the decision is the one that'll get fired. That gives him or her a pretty strong incentive not to do it.

          Oh, I see. I thought you were talking about actual organizations that exist in the real world. Instead, it appears you be talking about a fantasy world in which any employee can get a political appointee fir

        • This was fairly clear cut: they weren't simply ignoring the engineer's comments, but trying to intimidate him with a lawsuit.

          Jesus Christ, relax. It's administrative overreach, but it's over now.

          Because the AG forced them to admit that they don't have the authority to control the word "engineer", they'll have to knock it off.

          you do need to think in terms of removing people.

          If there is clear evidence that they intended to silence him, then sure go ahead. Otherwise, just make sure it doesn't happen again.

          This is way 99% of government agencies work. Someone does something stupid because there's no rule against it, then someone else writes a policy to ensure it doesn't happen again

  • Why the desperation? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why did they go to such lengths over traffic lights? This seems to have been a rather sore spot for them.

    The man was an engineer simply not registered in that state and was not attempting to drum up business but rather had given them a formula to replace the mathematical formula first developed in 1959 which only allowed for either stop or ticket when the yellow light was lit up treating it like a red light.

    I would take a guess (which is worth nothing) that they knew about this issue probably for decades a

    • Re:Why the desperation? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sjames ( 1099 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:06AM (#55678069) Homepage Journal

      They want lots of lovely ticket revenue and he demonstrated mathematically that they had rigged the lights such that it was not always possible to obey the light even while driving lawfully. That would cut into that ticket revenue and could even cause them to have to give some back.

      People were hearing his message and starting to raise a fuss about it so they acted in haste to shut him up. Now they're going to be educated in the Streisand effect.

      • Lower taxes and increase fines.
        The federal and state officials look like saints for lowering taxes. While the cash strapped towns are the devils for strict enforcement and high fines to pay off their bills.

      • If you don't think that your county/city government is doing the exact same thing (or something analogous) in your town, you are incredibly naive. Also we know from studies that red light camera's cause more accidents than they prevent (unintended consequence of people slamming on breaks at a yellow lights in order to avoid a ticket) Camera's at intersections do nothing but fleece the population of money.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          I certainly do suspect that many local governments do that and other dirty tricks. Red light cameras are a frequent source of such abuses. It is notable that in places where the courts have ordered appropriate lengthening of the yellow light, the red light cameras quickly disappeared. Then of course, there are the convictions for bribes and kick-backs in Chicago.

    • Re:Why the desperation? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @03:24AM (#55678447)

      Why did they go to such lengths over traffic lights?

      Generally speaking? Because small-minded people in power love to push others around, just because they can. Doubly so when someone dares to calls them out on an issue within their two-bit little fiefdom.

      • THIS. I don't think the general public is aware of how petty and power-hungry local politicians are.

        Now just imagine what the federal politicians are like behind closed doors

    • Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one.

      Wasn't this basically what Ford did with the Pinto?

      In order to send a stern signal to other companies which might be tempted to use the same reasoning, the courts' solution was to greatly increase C (damages awarded)...

  • One thing is clear (Score:5, Funny)

    by eclectro ( 227083 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @12:38AM (#55677987)

    To all those on Slashdot who defended the Oregon Board of Examiners (and there were a few of you that did), this would be a very good time for you to sit down and have this here warm cup of STFU.

    • And we serve those cups of STFU as unregistered baristas -- unregistered bikini baristas.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Zmobie ( 2478450 )

      I'll admit I was fairly certain they were indeed allowed to fine him when I first read about. I thought it was heavy handed originally though still legal, but I'll eat my humble pie and be rather surprised that the ruling went in his favor. I guess technically speaking he wasn't doing it in a commercial capacity so these laws don't apply. Not sure I agree with them going after anything beyond a review of some of the fines they may have incorrectly levied against individuals under the same circumstance, b

  • Can anyone provide an argument for why or why not this man is or is not an engineer? This is crucial to understanding the story but it's not being presented clearly.

    • Re:Honest question (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @12:49AM (#55678023)

      He is Mats Järlström from Sweden, earned a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden’s Ebersteinska gymnasium in 1980.

      The crucial part of it is the way the law was written allowed overly broad abuse against anyone who called themselves an engineer while not registered in Oregon even if they are engineers.

      The application of this law in this case is suspect because the lights generate revenue and his correction of a 1959 mathematical formula (which treats yellow lights as red lights) would have decreased revenue.

      • earned a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden’s Ebersteinska gymnasium in 1980.

        You can earn an engineering degree in a gymnasium in Sweden? I though gymnasiums were non-trade-specific schools all through the Germanic world. They surely are around where I live. At best I'd expect strong math and physics background from a gymnasium graduate (which helps in this case), but not trade-specific education.

    • He is an engineer by training, and anyone sane can look at his credentials and say, "Yes, he's an engineer by reasonable standards".

      What he is NOT is licensed to use that title professionally in the United States. Which he wasn't doing, but some embarrassed bureaucrats pretended he was to silence him when they found him annoying.

    • He has a degree but is not certified by the state of Oregon. Certification usually requires a degree some experience working under a certified engineer and an exam. I don't know if there are any states that don't require certification except when it comes to networking and telecommunications engineers.

  • They did. The laws are designed to protect against someone who is unqualified from claiming to offer engineering as a service or offer their work as certified licensed work.

    The person down at the local subway can call himself a "sandwich engineer" if they so choose, but as soon as they start claiming they can design structures, power grids, etc for someone, they're in trouble.

    As an example, my good friend couldn't even put "engineering" in the title of his side business because he wasn't going to offer
    • Usually, if a country says that you're an engineer, you are. Apparently Sweden claims he is, so he is.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hodr ( 219920 )

        In Sweden.

        Not all countries have the same professional standards. A licensed barrister in England for instance should not be able to sell their services as a lawyer in New York (maybe old York).

        And "countries" confer bullshit titles all of the time. Or would you agree that Kim Jong-Il was the "World Leader of The 21st Century", as was among his official State titles.

        • I didn't notice that he was selling any services. He *is* an engineer, though; any English dictionary says so. And an English barrister in New York would still be a barrister. Or would he have to fill out "unemployed" if US visa applications (not sure about that) require to fill out your profession?

      • Usually, if a country says that you're an engineer, you are. Apparently Sweden claims he is, so he is.

        Does Sweden claim to be a country? :^) I kid.

        This comes up for people that have medical certifications from some nations and wish to practice medicine in the USA. Sure, you might have a license to practice medicine from Cuba but that means little here. People that were well recognized surgeons in Cuba will flee the country and if they are lucky they will get a license to drive an ambulance. Those not so lucky will get a license to drive a taxicab.

        I do not claim that the professional engineering license

  • No SLAPP Argument? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:06AM (#55678071)

    Considering the fine against him was essentially a SLAPP action, and Oregon has anti-SLAPP legislation, Mr. Jarlstrom should make the argument that an additional fine/restitution against the State Board should be applied in this case. Even if the specific legislation exempts the government, it could be argued by analogy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Not to mention a suit for violating his civil rights.... Should be a slam dunk, they admitted to it.

    • Even if the specific legislation exempts the government, it could be argued by analogy.

      That's not how law works. When the legislature exempts or excludes application by explicit language, it means that the law cannot be argued to apply by implicit language. It's a form of the 'more specific rule' canon of interpretation.

      Remember, the legislature isn't even obligated to pass an anti-SLAPP law. They could repeal the entire thing, so barring extraordinary circumstances, they can chose where and when to have it apply.

  • Hmm... (Score:2, Troll)

    by BronsCon ( 927697 )
    I wonder if the handful of morons who keep crying about how I'm such a liar and can never admit when I'm wrong will own up to the fact that I was right about this when it first came up a few months back. You know, with the facts and honest opinion I posted.

    In other words, will the idiots stop spreading lies and admit they were wrong? You know, the things they insist I can't do, despite the frequency with which I back up my posts with actual references, come back to post corrections when I learn new inform

    • In other words, will the idiots stop spreading lies and admit they were wrong? You know, the things they insist I can't do, despite the frequency with which I back up my posts with actual references, come back to post corrections when I learn new information, and thank those who point me in the right direction when I'm wrong.
      Will they? Huh? Will they be able to admit they were wrong?
      Yes, I know this is off topic and I'm prepared to face the downmods.

      Ironically, you didn't back up your post with actual references. You shoulda linked to the parts where someone on Slashdot touched you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DamonHD ( 794830 )

      How to make friends and influence people!

      Maybe this whole story is not about you, just maybe.

      • Maybe when a handful of people follow someone from comment section to comment section and consistently give them shit they shouldn't be surprised when they get called out for it. I'm not trying to make friends, here; the people I'm calling out aren't people I'd care to associate with if not for the fact that they follow me around here in an attempt to push my buttons.

        More to the point, as I've told the lot of them time and again, I find it entertaining that they think they're anything more to me than a so

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DamonHD ( 794830 )

          How useful is it to make scenes in public places just for the sake of it? You subtract from other people's enjoyment and focus. And no I don't think that being unpleasant/destructive just because you can is anything other than a selfish ego trip.

          If that's something that you do regularly, maybe *that* is why people are calling you out. Doing more of it isn't going to get them to stop.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      Don't know you or the conversation history, but this is about as petty and bitter as posts get. Jesus fucking christ. Lighten up.

  • Nous Sommes Tous Ingenieur(s).
    Although on second thought. Maybe not,

  • Did your RTFA? Did you see his photograph? Caption: "I'm an engineer, not a doctor, damnit!" http://image.oregonlive.com/ho... [oregonlive.com]

  • This Happened to Me (Score:4, Interesting)

    by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @08:52AM (#55679483) Homepage Journal

    Many years ago I started a small software "engineering" shop with about a half dozen "engineers" (we used to call them that a lot more back then). Naturally, I thought it was a good idea to have "engineering" in the name of the company.

    This was fine for quite a while as we never advertised and we certainly would never have even dreamed of passing ourselves off as some kind of structural or electrical engineering company. Then one day I added another phone line to the office and the local telephone company (without my knowledge) put a "free" yellow pages "ad" in their listing for the company...

    The Association of Professional Engineers called me... They were good about it, but quite firm that I was absolutely not to do business under that name anymore unless I wanted to be sued out of existence. I changed the name at my inconvenience and expense. For good measure, I also changed my phone numbers.

    I honestly had no idea that there was a group of people (with a lot of lawyers) who had a claim over a word in the English language. I still think it's wrong.

    • I think I would have legally changed my name to "Engineer Smith" just to be a pain in their ass.

      • I think I would have legally changed my name to "Engineer Smith" just to be a pain in their ass.

        No, you're not thinking big enough. Change your middle name to Electrical. Last name, Engineer. First name? Anne.

        "Hi, I'm Anne Electrical Engineer."

        Don't want to go by "Anne"?

        Last name still Engineer. Middle name as Structural. First name as Arnold or something but just abbreviate it. "Hi, I'm A. Structural Engineer."

        Open a dental practice. Call it something catchy, like "A. Structural Engineer Bridgeworks"

        Go into the arts, have a shop called "Structural Engineer's Drawings"

        Anyone have better ideas?

  • If calling yourself an Engineer is a free speech right, then I'm every cool, qualified title on earth.
  • I'm glad the pendulum is swinging the other way towards freer labor markets and less occupational licensing, since study after study shows all it does is hurt those worst off in society who have a valuable skill they can use to earn money, but don't have the money to pay for the license to legally use that skill. Also these licenses mean that we as consumers pay more for the services, be it barbers, plumbers, nurses, doctors, etc.

    I don't care how well you did on some state-issued exam which may or may no

  • Every time some idiot government employee/politician creates a law or regulation that the courts find to be in violation of our Constitution, the court should order them to pay (from their personal money, not state money) for 10 hours of legal training in what the Constitution lets them do and not do.

    And those hours should double if they do it again, and double again if they do it a third time (40 hours), until they stop doing it.

Slashdot Top Deals

An algorithm must be seen to be believed. -- D.E. Knuth

Close