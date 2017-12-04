Not Even Free TV Can Get People To Stop Pirating Movies and TV Shows (qz.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Since the internet made it easier to illegally download and stream movies and TV shows, Hollywood struggled with people pirating its works online. About $5.5 billion in revenue was lost to piracy globally last year, Digital TV Research found (pdf), and it's expected to approach $10 billion by 2022. Streaming-video services like Netflix and Hulu have made it more affordable to access a wide-range of titles from different TV networks and movie studios. But the availability of cheap content online has done little to curb piracy, according to research published in Management Science (paywall) last month. Customers who were offered free subscriptions to a video-on-demand package (SVOD) were just as likely to turn to piracy to find programming as those without the offering, researchers at Catolica Lisbon School of Business & Economics and Carnegie Mellon University found.
The researchers partnered with an unnamed internet-service provider -- in a region they chose not to disclose -- to offer customers who were already prone to piracy an on-demand package for free for 45 days. About 10,000 households participated in the study, and about half were given the free service. The on-demand service was packaged like Netflix or Hulu in layout, appearance, and scope of programming, but was delivered through a TV set-top box. It had a personalized recommendation engine that surfaced popular programming based on what those customers were already watching illegally through BitTorrent logs, which were obtained from a third-party firm. The study found that while the participants watched 4.6% more TV overall when they had the free on-demand service, they did not stop using BitTorrent to pirate movies and TV shows that were not included in the offering.
The researchers partnered with an unnamed internet-service provider -- in a region they chose not to disclose -- to offer customers who were already prone to piracy an on-demand package for free for 45 days. About 10,000 households participated in the study, and about half were given the free service. The on-demand service was packaged like Netflix or Hulu in layout, appearance, and scope of programming, but was delivered through a TV set-top box. It had a personalized recommendation engine that surfaced popular programming based on what those customers were already watching illegally through BitTorrent logs, which were obtained from a third-party firm. The study found that while the participants watched 4.6% more TV overall when they had the free on-demand service, they did not stop using BitTorrent to pirate movies and TV shows that were not included in the offering.
Bullshit (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I thought this was the real tell:
The on-demand service was packaged like Netflix or Hulu in layout, appearance, and scope of programming,
I still pirate some stuff because I can't get it on Prime or Netflix.
I'll readily admit to being lazy and honestly pirating content is a PITA compared to just grabbing the remote for a fire stick and streaming content... but when the library of streams is totally missing the long tail that made Netflix (DVD) popular in the first place, then the alternative is piracy.
Re: (Score:2)
not to mention they come up with these SCAAAAAAAAAAARY numbers for lost revenue; and you just have to wonder what the *real* impact would be.
The overlap between "sure i'll download it because it's free" and "i really want this program, i'd totally pay for it if i had no other option!" is NOT even close to 100%. It's more like
.000000000000000000001%
Or maybe they juke the numbers to use as leverage when trying to ruin poor schmoes life. Probably using a shitty legal threat that the average person has absol
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
that's a good point... I can say anecdotally since the TPB started having periods of being knocked offline, my piracy has gone to roughly 0.
Just like my spending on media/entertainment from Hollywood.
Re: (Score:2)
Not prices, ads (Score:4, Interesting)
When I cut the cord in 2004 I did it because of ads, not because I was cheap (I am cheap, no denying that).
Free TV most definitely will mean infestation with ads.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I actually quit the paid tier of Hulu largely because of the bugs advertising the local affiliate station plastered in the corner of the videos for the entire duration of the show. I think for a lot of people it just disappears, but it always grabs my eye and distracts me for some reason. When I sign up for ad-free programming, I want 100% ad-free programming, and I'm willing to pay for it.
So, yeah, "free" TV would come with lots of advertising, and I don't want to waste my time like that.
Unfortunately, it's not so easy get rid it (Score:2)
The crap plastered on video I can skip, I mostly listen to TV programs, not actually watch them.
In case of real quality program, yes, we have to live with it.
Fortunately they use it for now for mostly their own station related announcement - upcoming programs, etc.
When they start to sell it to outside, then I will just stop watching TV programs altogether.
"About $5.5 billion in revenue was lost to piracy" (Score:3)
About $5.5 billion in revenue was lost to piracy globally last year
It's been proven time and time again that people who download "illegally" wouldn't actually pay for it in the first place, so you can't assign a dollar value to it.
Re: (Score:2)
In other news (Score:5, Insightful)
Giving people what they don't want at any price, including "free", is not a substute for giving them what they want.
Seriously, we've all been there... I feel like watching, I don't know... "Dr. Strangelove" and netflix doesn't have it so it suggests "Dr. Strange", "Young Frankenstein", "House of cards", "Pulp Fiction", "Oliver Stone's Untold History of the..."
So I torrent Dr. Strangelove, because I've already seen, or do not care to see any of those titles; and I *want* to see Dr. Strangelove.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People want a specific content (Score:2)
And they will get it, paying or not paying for it.
So you're better off not being on a situation where the only way is the "free" way, or people will take it.
Didn't we just do this exact same article (Score:2)
Come on
Never Free... (Score:2)
I also would not use a Free Service wrapped up in a black box on top of my TV. You obviously need to let it analyze your viewing patterns for those 'recommendations', plus who knows what is in the eula... probably lets them analyze your viewing data as well as requiring ID/birthdate/Credit card number... who knows what data it wanted. Maybe Joe Schmoe in Dallas doesn't wan't you knowing he watches The Big Bang Theory and knows he can pirate it and watch it in private instead.
I would.
Stupid article. (Score:2)
Oh, why oh why, we give them free streaming TV and they still pirate.
We just can't understand it.
Last sentence of the summary above: "they did not stop using BitTorrent to pirate movies and TV shows that were not included in the offering."
Well **DUH!!!**
Netflix yawn (Score:2)
Well now (Score:2)
The customers continued to pirate the movies and shows they couldn't get via approved channels? Knock me over with a feather.
Did they really expect people were going to say "I don't want to watch the Wonder Woman movie after all, since my streaming service offers Super Girl"?
Shows that were not included in the offering. (Score:2)
One show a week with some shows missing, censored, dropped for another week for a nations sport or news?
The monopoly days of a nations private sector TV broadcasters is over.
Buying low cost shows that are years and decades old. People now know of the new content and don't have to wait for it on vhs.
When did "Do what we tell you to!" ever work? (Score:1)
Every "provider" seems to think that offering what THEY want to offer instead of what their customers/citizens/serfs want is a road to $uce$$ and riche$. In the modern era, they want us to watch what they want us to watch, read what they want us to read, and listen to the music they want us to listen to.
If that's not a recipe for inciting rebellion, they haven't bothered to study history from bunchteen years B.C. to now.
It's the ads, stupid (Score:2)
The last ep of Orville did the same thing. Break for commercial, show a block of ads, show 3-4 minutes of show, and another block of ads.
If your idea of "free TV" is "a block of ads every 3-4 minutes", then, well, fuck you with a pointy cactus. I've got a bookmark for Pirate Bay, and not only know how to use it b
Re: (Score:2)
It's not supposed to be that bad.
It's designed to be 7 minutes of show, 3 minutes of ads. That's why half hour time slot episodes are 21 minutes and hour long shows are 42 minutes
Re: It's the ads, stupid (Score:2)
Yeah, I occasionally have the misfortune to catch an hour or so of "Tee Vee" in some public location, and am always blown away by how much advertising there is. As well as by how idiotic most of that advertising is. After some 15 years of exclusively watching online, ad-free content, it's like being teleported into some horrible alternate dimension.
Hell, it's even worse than using a browser on someone else's computer and finding out they didn't install AdBlock.
I don't know how people can stand it
...
Software quality? Scope of content? (Score:2)
So they just "threw together" their own Netflix or Hulu, as if that is a trivial thing to do? Did they offer every movie ever made? Apparently not - what exactly was their "scope of programming" that they offered?
If their software sucked, and
/or if their selection did not offer the specific movies and shows that the already-prone-to-piracy person wanted to see, then guess what? They're going to use the mechanisms they already know how to use to watch the exact shows they want. I'm really not sure what
Super "duh" (Score:2)
They can ramble all they want about things like Hulu or Netflix, but even with relatively-cheap services Hollywood still treats convenience like the plague. The show or movie you want to watch isn't available with your preferred service, or it is but is device restricted, or it is but only part of it (like one season out of seven in a TV ser
"Free" for 45 days.... (Score:3)
After 45 days, your account will be billed the full charge of $89.95, with a 2 year contract and 400.00 cancellation fee.
Seriously, every damn thing in 2017 has been some kind of underhanded anti consumer one sided deal, or a scam. Is anybody surprised nobody jumps at "Free" anymore? It's lost it's meaning. This is what happens when you fool an entire generation by redefining the meaning of words.
"Free for 45 days" means You can borrow it for a month and a half and all you pay is the processing fee, box rental fee, America fee, local fee, internal, and external fee, media tax, box tax, local and state tax and federal tax. The free 45 days also has a value of cash value 700 dollars (because we said so) and that's also going to count a income... so more tax.... and if you don't return the box and cancel service by 2AM on sunday (we're closed) you will be liable for the whole 700 dollars, btw Wendy the service cancel specialist and box processor will be out of the office that week so sorry in advance for that minor inconvenience. What a deal. Tell your friends and your welcome.
All this study proves is that bit-torrent is the most honest about the cost of the media, is reliable, less annoying, less conniving and underhanded, and has a better media selection.
If you wan't people to respect your laws, you need respectable laws. Artists death+70 year copyright owned by some corporation or media titan aint respectable even a little bit. Suck less big media. Nobody buys your bullshit anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Feels like yesterday (Score:2)
Yeah it feels like yesterday I commented on this... or was it two days ago?
Re: (Score:2)
Clippy (Score:2)
I would welcome that as much as Clippy. I don't need some damn AI pestering me with suggested programming "It looks like you just finished watching Deep Throat, would you like to view reruns of The Rosie O'Donnell Show?"
Availability and quality (Score:2)
I pay for FOXTEL, NetFlix, Stan and Amazon Prime (basically all the major video services available in Australia). If a show is available on one of those services at the best available quality, I will watch it on that service.
Despite paying for all these, there are many shows that are either not available, or are only available with a significant delay (weeks or months), or are only shown in standard definition or 2.0 audio (when I can get HD video and 5.1 audio by downloading).
I've fulfilled my side of the
Captain Obvious strikes again (Score:1)
Once knew of a guy who had over 10k Apple 2 progs (Score:2)
Up front I am not a huge proponent of peoples rights to pirate/share even though my commentary below would tend to contradict what I am saying here. But there is some nuance to the issue. And I say this at a time when I am now replacing all of my 800 plus legit DVD's with legit 1080P and 4K copies.
Way back in the day everyone bought a bunch of programs and games for their computers. They cost like $50 bucks each and so as geeky teenagers with not a lot of funds from lawn mowing and oddball chores we also co
DUPE! (Score:2)
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]