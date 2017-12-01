Homeland Security Claims DJI Drones Are Spying For China (engadget.com) 11
A memo from the Los Angeles office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau (ICE) says that the officials assess "with moderate confidence that Chinese-based company DJI Science and Technology is providing U.S. critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government." It also says that the information is based on "open source reporting and a reliable source within the unmanned aerial systems industry with first and secondhand access." Engadget reports: Part of the memo focuses on targets that the LA ICE office believes to be of interest to DJI. "DJI's criteria for selecting accounts to target appears to focus on the account holder's ability to disrupt critical infrastructure," it said. The memo goes on to say that DJI is particularly interested in infrastructure like railroads and utilities, companies that provide drinking water as well as weapon storage facilities. The LA ICE office concludes that it, "assesses with high confidence the critical infrastructure and law enforcement entities using DJI systems are collecting sensitive intelligence that the Chinese government could use to conduct physical or cyber attacks against the United States and its population." The accusation that DJI is using its drones to spy on the US and scope out particular facilities for the Chinese government seems pretty wacky and the company itself told the New York Times that the memo was "based on clearly false and misleading claims."
Huh, I've always wondered... (Score:3)
Huh, I've always wondered about this.
Everything has powerful CPUs in them now and megabytes of firmware. It wouldn't be hard to do for almost anything.
Add to the fact that most of everything comes from china, manufactured by the lowest bider, it wouldn't be hard.
Oops they noticed that (Score:1)
Maybe they might notice the secure web is:
a. not secure
b. leaks like a sieve
c. feeds Russian intel
Western intelligence services just say no (Score:2)
Buy US law enforcement drones that Western intelligence services have faith in?
A short list of drones approved by the USA for use in the USA and NATO?
Not likely (Score:2)
Unless DJI drones have a sim card in them, how the hell do they expect the drone to magically send the signal back to China? Typically drones are used in rural areas, since they are banned in most urban places, which means no WIFI either.
If you hook up the drone to a computer to download the footage from the SD Card, it should be quite easy to determine if the drone is sending the footage home through your computer - just run netstat and look for weird connections, or a lot of data transfers through your ro