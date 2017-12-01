Netflix Is Not Going to Kill Piracy, Research Suggests (torrentfreak.com) 68
Even as more people than ever are tuning to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services to look, piracy too continues to thrive, a research suggests. An anonymous reader shares a report: Intrigued by this interplay of legal and unauthorized viewing, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Universidade Catolica Portuguesa carried out an extensive study. They partnered with a major telco, which is not named, to analyze if BitTorrent downloading habits can be changed by offering legal alternatives. The researchers used a piracy-tracking firm to get a sample of thousands of BitTorrent pirates at the associated ISP. Half of them were offered a free 45-day subscription to a premium TV and movies package, allowing them to watch popular content on demand. To measure the effects of video-on-demand access on piracy, the researchers then monitored the legal viewing activity and BitTorrent transfers of the people who received the free offer, comparing it to a control group. The results show that piracy is harder to beat than some would expect. Subscribers who received the free subscription watched more TV, but overall their torrenting habits didn't change significantly. "We find that, on average, households that received the gift increased overall TV consumption by 4.6% and reduced Internet downloads and uploads by 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively. However, and also on average, treated households did not change their likelihood of using BitTorrent during the experiment," the researchers write.
because what you want to watch isn't on netflix (Score:4, Insightful)
simple as that: if you can't find it on netflix, what then?
hulu? amazon? youtube?
when you run out of options it comes back to torrent (or whatever the kids are using)
The article said that it didn't decrease the use of BitTorrent, but it didn't say whether the amount of material decreased.
Another poster also had a good point that streaming has a very limited selection. That probably doesn't include the recent popular titles that are most likely to be pirated.
I'm happy to pay for streaming content, but much content is either not available at all on streaming, or only included with a subscription, rather than a pay-per-use basis.
It has for me, especially since most of the stuff I can get on Netflix was the kind of stuff I was downloading because I dind't really want to shell out money for a permanent copy of something that was average.
I still download good shit (because I'm so done with physical media), but I'll make up for it by buying a physical copy and donating it to the libra
Netflix is kinda thin on :
- anything over five years old
- anything being actively marketed or recently in movie theaters
- tentacle porn
Netflix is between 1-10 years behind on content, so if people find their content there they'll soon find that next episode is "only" on BitTorrent.
Precisely, the selection has been getting worse and worse even as they keep hiking prices.
I don't pirate things these days, but I'm definitely not going to sign up for several services because there are licensing agreements restricting which platforms have the things I'm interested in.
Netflix used to be great when they had a massive catalog available, these days it seems like not only do I have a hard time finding anything, but when I do have something specific in mind, it's not available.
Netflix by DVD.
Still the broadest selection on the market, by far.
But which also seems to be shrinking.
Not available to most of the world. The UK had Lovefilm but Amazon shut that down unfortunately.
Explain where it says that you have an entitlement to the content that you want simply by virtue of wanting it
Also, see rationilzation #25, the Coercion Myth [ethicsalarms.com]:
Are trying to excuse or condemn the corruption of our laws to benefit corporations.
Speaking about the theft of the public domain is no "rationalization".
Why does the choice have to be so black and white? I'm actually in favour of copyright laws. But what Disney and the rest have done to it over the decades means it's fucking joke right now.
Also, that list is missing the actual reasons I use to justify my piracy, but nice try
You're just a shameless corporate shill trying to argue that corporations are the only people that should have rights.
Copyright is not some natural right. It exists merely to serve a particular public policy objective. That isn't a "rationalization". It's part of our highest law.
Explain where it says that you have an entitlement to the content that you want simply by virtue of wanting it
Explain how anyone is harmed when a "pirate" torrents a movie that they otherwise would not have watched at all.
Disclaimer: I don't pirate movies, but my kids do it all the time, even for movies they could watch for free with Amazon Prime.
> Explain where it says that you have an entitlement to the content that you want simply by virtue of wanting it
The intellectual property clause of the US constitution.
Those artificial state granted monopolies are meant to be temporary. A good chunk of what's on Netflix, Amazon, & iTunes should rightfully be in the public domain.
This is where I wish that TV/short form entertainment would go the same way as music. Have broad/permissive licensing. Any service can stream it out, they just pay a royalty like you do with music. Netflix could happily provide GoT, or The Expanse, or whatever, and just pay the appropriate people a normal, non-discriminatory royalty for the play.
I buy "The Expanse" from iTunes because I enjoy the show, and want to support it, but I'll still snag episodes to add to my media player because, well, the iTunes v
Yeah... once upon a time, you could find a decent selection of movies to stream from Netflix. Not great, but decent. Now, it seems like all of the big movie houses are developing their own streaming services and most of Netflix's new content is generated by Netflix itself.
Of course, not truely free
Overall I expect that legal services have had a huge impact on piracy but lots of people simply cannot afford them and so piracy will always be preferable. If we want to fix that we need to raise minimum wage.
People are not as stupid as some think.
*rant on*
First, give an average person a 'free' thing but with a very finite time horizon and expect them to change their behavior is ridiculous.
Widely differing amounts and types of self interest drives most peoples motivations, trying to derive a conclusion based on a single type of 'carrot' is again ridiculous.
*rant off*
I appreciate that they may actually be able to make a useful prediction from their test but on the surface I find it weak.
Using BitTorrent is not equal to piracy.
You are correct that using BitTorrent is not the same thing as armed robbery on the high seas. But it is copyright infringement in the majority of publicized cases. I imagine there's far more traffic from sharing Hollywood movies than from sharing free operating system distributions, though I'd appreciate evidence to the contrary.
Not as convenient... (Score:5, Interesting)
I would use legit services if they offered the same functionality as torrents, but they just don't...
Most limit you to streaming rather than downloading... My connection isn't fast enough to stream at any decent quality, especially at times of day when i'll actually be awake. I can happily torrent overnight and watch the following day.
Sometimes i want to watch when i don't have internet (eg while travelling), downloading and watching later is useful.
Netflix has limited content and arbitrary limitations on where it can be accessed from, most other services are the same. Useless when travelling. A lot of these services don't walk at all in some of the countries i regularly visit.
DRM restricts what kind of devices and players you can use, the content available from torrents can be played on anything.
So long as the legit services are inferior to torrents, people will torrent. Make them as good or better and people will have little excuse for using torrents.
Netflix can be pirated as well (Score:2)
It does not seem like the article addresses the fact that Netflix content can be pirated as well. As far as I can see, the only way that Netflix or another online streaming service would cut into piracy is if their DRM was so strong, and their content so compelling, that the pirates were forced to pay to access it.
For example, Game of Thrones seems pretty popular among people who are tech savvy enough to pirate content. If there were a way to lock down Game of Thrones, some subset of pirates would choose
Is it possible... (Score:3)
the objective was not "free tv", (most of us can get that with an antenna) or even "free tv on demand", but to watch a certain collection of titles that either (a) weren't conveniently available
Case in point: I picked two movies and a TV series, all produced prior to 1990, and looked for them on three different websites offering information about legit streaming options in the United States. I ended up with "not available" across the board [pineight.com].
Legal Alternatives Suck (Score:4)
My wife does not like the 'difficulties' of dealing with torrents, so we have a subscription to HBO. That comes with HBO Go, their online content portal.
I wanted to watch one of their new shows (The Deuce. If you liked the Wire, check it out. It's pretty good.) I was able to watch the first couple episodes online just fine. Then one night, I had a glitch with my USB port and I pulled my headphones out in the middle of watching an episode. After I reconnected them, the sound didn't work.
I worked with HBO tech support. They pointed the finger at Frontier, my ISP. They pointed the finger at Adobe (who makes the Flash Player plug-in required to watch their stream). They pointed the finger at Microsoft (I was using IE because Chrome doesn't support Flash). I tried Firefox as well, but the problem persisted. (Sound worked just fine everywhere else. Windows. Browsers. Games. Applications. Just not the HBO Go website / Flash Player on the site.)
After spending the better part of 3 hours over the course of a week troubleshooting the problem, I gave up and torrented the show. I am only going to jump through so many hoops to watch content, that I am PAYING FOR, on my computer. I pay the monthly fee to HBO. If they can't deliver the content to me on the device I want to watch it on, I will do it myself.
The thing with piracy is that it is the best technical option. Computers want to play the media. The content companies try to lock it behind layers of DRM and other hurdles. Those layers are flakey and cause problems. In the end, the content becomes more difficult to consume legally. And that is a problem. People want simple. As human beings we will always take the path of least resistance.
Former Netflix customer here... (Score:4)
So I'd been a Netflix customer and firm proponent since they went online. Not a heavy user, by any means, but I did enjoy shows at the gym, and I spread the gospel to anyone I met who still had legacy Cable TV.
About 6 months ago, Google added an option in the Play Console (for app developers) to exclude devices that fail to pass their so-called "SafetyNet" provisions.
Unfortunately, I and many others are unable to meet that requirement. "SafetyNet" isn't some simple checkbox agreement like "device modified; I know what I'm doing [Y]," but rather a set of secret scripts Google runs as root on your device to determine if Google has full control. Activities like patching security vulnerabilities, rooting, running AOSP, or even unlocking your bootloader disqualify you. The entire list of checks is, to date, secret. Their code updates happen automatically, in the background, without user control if you have the Play Store installed.
Once upon a time, the excuse for "SafetyNet" was that soon, Android devices could be used to pay for things. Fair enough. Just like my PC.. but it's mobile, so I guess different rules apply (?)
... I can use cash, or a credit card. Frustrating, but not a huge deal.
Of course that wasn't the end goal, as we've seen. The end goal was to discourage rooting, so that they could guarantee that their products (also known as users) would be forced to watch ads. Ad blocking is designed to be incompatible with "SafetyNet."
Lo and behold, back in June, Netflix started requiring "SafetyNet" certification in the Play Store. If your device doesn't qualify for any reason, you're excluded. Sideloading may still be an option, but I'm not sure.
Lucky for me, there are alternatives; I went to Amazon Video and YouTube, and cancelled my longstanding Netflix account. If the others follow suit, I will abstain from mass media and spend my money elsewhere.
Not everyone is willing to jump through such hoops though, and it's entirely possible this little stunt will bring back piracy from its death throes. All so that Google (and one day, surely, Netflix) could force more ads on us all.
Side note: yes I know Magisk can help. It's an arms race, for sure... but a great departure from what made Android successful in the first place.
What was the research about? (Score:2)
If Netflix was thought to possibly kill piracy it would mean that pirates were supposed to saturate their pirating urges with Netflix services. So the research was in a nutshell asking "Is vast majority of pirates going to pay for Netflix?"
Duh!!!
Effect is probably stronger than they estimated (Score:2)
1) What was this premium service? Did it have a good selection of content? A nice interface? Did it let people binge-watch a series?
2) If I was getting a premium service for free for 45 days I might binge watch some things or watch some movies, but I wouldn't use it to watch a regular series since I'd lose it after a few episodes.
3) Habits are hard to break. I'd expect the torrenting to decrease more over time as they grew more familiar with the subscription service and developed new viewing habits.
Netflix hasn't reduced piracy, it has lowerd sales (Score:2)
I haven't bought any physical or digital media since I got Netflix a while ago.
I have only purchased used physical media for about 20 years. So MPAA and friends don't make a cent off of me, except what they can extort from Netflix.
I'm legal and I'm illegal (Score:2)
The difference is that I will not be controlled. I don't mind paying a FAIR price for content. I will view the content on the operating system and player of my choice legally, or I'll do so illegally. I will not be charged twice for same content. If I paid for it once I will not pay for it again under any circumstance. i.e. a CD of music. If I am charged the same for "un-owned/rented/streamed" content as I am for owned content, I'll just have to be illegal. The streamed/rented content needs to be WAAAAY che
Piracy will always exists... (Score:2)
Piracy will always exists. The only thing that could kill it is to make all movies freely available (and without pub) for all (which will not happen).
Star Trek Discovery (Score:2)
Bullshit (Score:2)
Stupid obvious conclusion. (Score:2)
Of course you aren't going to get rid of ALL piracy. You will always have the persistent degenerates that will pirate no matter what. They aren't really worth bothering with. They aren't even worth punishing. The only reasonable thing you can do is just write them off and deal with the part of "the problem" that you can actually solve.
This "study" sounds like an excuse to discount what progress has already been achieved with "the problem".