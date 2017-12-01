Was Your Name Stolen To Support Killing Net Neutrality? (dslreports.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has launched a new tool for users interested in knowing whether their identity was stolen and used to fraudulently support the FCC's attack on popular net neutrality rules. The NY AG's office announced earlier this month that it was investigating identity theft and comment fraud during the FCC's public comment period. Researchers have noted repeatedly how "someone" used a bot to fill the comment proceeding with bogus support for the FCC plan, with many of the names being those of folks who'd never heard of net neutrality -- or were even dead. The new AG tool streamlines the act of searching the FCC proceeding for comments filed falsely in your name, and lets you contribute your findings to the AG's ongoing investigation into identity theft.
"Such conduct likely violates state law -- yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed," noted Schneiderman. "We reached out for assistance to multiple top FCC officials, including you, three successive acting FCC General Counsels, and the FCC's Inspector General. We offered to keep the requested records confidential, as we had done when my office and the FCC shared information and documents as part of past investigative work." "Yet we have received no substantive response to our investigative requests," stated the AG. "None." As such, the AG is taking its fight to the public itself.
Checking (Score:3, Funny)
Oh, my god--a hit! *click*
It has my actual address! I can't believe someone used my name to post a comment
I too was pleased to see that it found my comment. At least we know it works.
Sue the FCC for identity theft/fraud (Score:2)
Trump would probably just pardon them.
What the actual crap (Score:3)
Yep, got me here too; even though I have a previous accepted, disseminated comment supporting the Title II restrictions. Funny though how the duplicate got nearly everything right, except where I actually live, and that I might actually not be braindead.
I shouldn't say I'm surprised, I'm not, just oh, oh so jaded.
I got a hit - it just so happens that the comment is pro net neutrality, which I agree with. I suppose there are spambots on both sides of the fight. It could also be someone with the same name, though, so unless you've got a tremendously unique name, I'm not sure how you prove that the comment is fabricated.
Well, in my case at least the first comment (the one I made) actually has the proper information, and is diametrically opposed to the fake one; so at least in my case it's easy to prove that at least 1 is fake.
If it'd remove the stain from my name, I'd gladly see both of them go away (as my proper name is well, unique... can't blame the stupid on someone else if you're the only person on the planet with that name.)
If it is a different address it is just a different person. There are probably 10s of thousands of people with your name.
Nope, just the one. It's disappointing I know, but I'm the only one. (Made sure my kids have proper sounding, but globally unique names as well [at time of birth, YMMV, etc.])
Naw, and California's naming conventions (and official paperwork) put a stop to that; It's a shame really Little double-dash, wildcard and backtick would have it so much easier if they didn't have to write their names out in longhand.
That's pretty much word-for-word what they posted under my name as well. Honestly, the whole ordeal tempts me to switch out this nice white hat I wear for a black one. That and a nice helping of dox pertaining to the guys who posted it would really ease my pain.
At least Flynn isn't stuck in the game anymore, so that's my bright spot for the day.
Is there ANYONE in the Trump administration, or being appointed by Trump, that is NOT under investigation for some thing or another?
Being investigated doesn't mean squat - other than that somebody in power feels like seeing if they can find anything that can be used to cause you trouble.
Been there. Had that done to me. (Try protesting the military draft while doing classified research some time.)
it's okay, give it a few decades and you'll be under sharia law my european friend.
OMG, someone stole my name (Score:1)
Don't be naive ... (Score:1)
Do you really think the crooked industry shills running the FCC don't know this happened? Do you think they don't know it was the ISPs themselves or someone hired by them who did this?
The entire fucking FCC is pretty much on the payroll of the large ISPs/cable companies, was on the payroll of the large ISPs/cable companies, or will return to being on the
Make no mistake about it, the FCC is refusing to participate because they know the comments are fake, they just don't care because that is the outcome which was paid for.
Sorry, but you're the naive one: the comments are not a popular vote. They did not produce any outcome.
Sorry, but you're the naive one: the comments are not a popular vote. They did not produce any outcome.
Of course they did; everything has an outcome. They didn't produce a decision, for the reasons you mentioned, but the outcome they produced was to give the anti-net neutrality people the illusion of having popular support for their plans.
It changes nothing (Score:2)
It changes nothing because the comments aren't a popular vote.
The millions of cut-and-paste submissions that came in on both sides were completely worthless to the rulemaking process, as well as a royal pain to sort through.
WTF. My name is on there as anti-net-neutrality. (Score:2)
Motherfsckers.
Well, this could be a fun Slashdot poll.
Anybody know how I object to this, besides filling out the NY form?
That's essentially been the status quo since the Eisenhower administration =/
Pretty much Yes it was (Score:1)
But not the name you're seeing here.
And the comments are so botty.
Found my real comment and a fake (Score:1)
I'm glad I saw this. Found both my real comment (pro NN) at my home address and that really common fake anti title II comment using my work address.
The fake was submitted in august. Sometime in the last 3-6 months I started getting spam phone calls to my work, using my name. Makes me wonder if they are related.
I filled out the AG's complaint page for whatever that is worth, even though I don't live in NY
This is absurd (Score:1)
I have a pretty common name (Score:2)
58 hits and I can't see a way to filter out the city/state.
Gotta love politics (Score:2)
Eric Schneiderman, who is on record characterizing voter fraud as an "imaginary problem," has decided to beat his chest and make political hay out of the idea that people may have misappropriated identities for something that wasn't even a vote . I wish I could say I was surprised.
