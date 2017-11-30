Democrat Senators Introduce National Data Breach Notification Law (cyberscoop.com) 8
New submitter unarmed8 shares a report from CyberScoop: Three Democratic senators introduced legislation on Thursday requiring companies to notify customers of data breaches within thirty days of their discovery and imposing a five year prison sentence on organizations caught concealing data breaches. The new bill, called the Data Security and Breach Notification Act, was introduced in the wake of reports that Uber paid $100,000 to cover up a 2016 data breach that affected 57 million users. The scope of what kind of data breach falls under this is limited. For instance, if only a last name, address or phone number is breached, the law would not apply. If an organization "reasonably concludes that there is no reasonable risk of identity theft, fraud, or other unlawful conduct," the incident is considered exempt from the legislation.
"We need a strong federal law in place to hold companies truly accountable for failing to safeguard data or inform consumers when that information has been stolen by hackers," Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said in a statement. "Congress can either take action now to pass this long overdue bill or continue to kowtow to special interests who stand in the way of this commonsense proposal. When it comes to doing what's best for consumers, the choice is clear."
As in, let the penalty market for breaches of data be:
$1 per name
$2 per address
$3 per phone number
$10 per SSN
And multiply those figures for combinations thereof.
Let companies choose to store and protect people's personal information with these potential penalties. The market will sort itself out pretty quickly.
Excellent idea. Companies should also directly bear the cost of damage and repairing credit.
Who do they think is going to enforce these laws? (Score:3)
The amount of stupid in your comment is astounding. The FBI, Treasury, and Homeland would all be perfectly capable of enforcing this shit. The idea that the CFPB is necessary for this sort of law is absofuckingluty moronic.
The article is almost gibberish. The proposed law imposes fines and/or a prison term of not more than 5 years, for (1) individuals who know that the data breach law applies, (2) who willfully and intentionally conceal the breach (notably it does not say "fail to notify", but "willfully and intentionally conceal"), (3) in the event that at least $1000 of economic harm occurs to at least one individual.
I'm not a lawyer, but I think the bar for "willfully conceal" is pretty high. I think they're definitely try