Facebook Judge Frowns on Bid To Toss Biometric Face Print Suit (bloomberg.com)
Facebook faced a skeptical judge over its second request to get out of a lawsuit alleging its photo scanning technology flouts users' privacy rights. From a report: "The right to say no is a valuable commodity," U.S. District Judge James Donato said Thursday during a hearing in San Francisco. The case concerns the "most personal aspects of your life: your face, your fingers, who you are to the world." The owner of the world's largest social network faces claims that it violated the privacy of millions of users by gathering and storing biometric data without their consent. Alphabet's Google is fighting similar claims in federal court in Chicago.
And this... (Score:2)
...is reason #31678956784789.8 why I'll never use their stupid Facebook apps. Force the issue, and I cease to go near the site at all.
Bad enough my family pretty much requires that I have an account on that damnable website in the first place, but I tolerate it just enough at this point. The only reason I (and I suspect quite a few others) still tolerate it is because (for now) I still maintain a modicum of control over the experience (viz. ad-blockers and such via web browser).