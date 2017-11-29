Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Coinbase Ordered To Report 14,355 Users To the IRS (theverge.com) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the subject-to-the-new-order dept.
Nearly a year after the case was initially filed, Coinbase has been ordered to turn over identifying records for all users who have bought, sold, sent, or received more than $20,000 through their accounts in a single year. The digital asset broker estimates that 14,355 users meet the government's requirements. The Verge reports: For each account, the company has been asked to provide the IRS with the user's name, birth date, address, and taxpayer ID, along with records of all account activity and any associated account statements. The result is both a definitive link to the user's identity and a comprehensive record of everything they've done with their Coinbase account, including other accounts to which they've sent money. The order is significantly narrower than the IRS's initial request, which asked for records on every single Coinbase user over the same period. That request would also have required all communications between Coinbase and the user, a measure the judge ultimately found unnecessarily comprehensive. The government made no claim of suspicion against individual users, but instead argued that the order was justified based on the discrepancy between Coinbase users and U.S. citizens reporting Bitcoin gains to the IRS.

  • S'all good man (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They told me cryptocurrencies were anonymous :^)

  • Make ONE association of a transaction to an individual, and then you have ALL transactions that individual has ever made, all recorded. It won't just be a single year that can be checked, it will be all years, from any source. The fatal flaw of blockchain is that all transactions are 100% traceable, and each transaction uses an identifer that is unque - and consistent - to a single user. Crack that association once - and it's cracked for all time, past, present and future. Cash is still anonymous ...

