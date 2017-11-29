Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Sensitive Personal Information of 246,000 DHS Employees Found on Home Computer

Posted by msmash
The sensitive personal information of 246,000 Department of Homeland Security employees was found on the home computer server of a DHS employee in May, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY. From the report: Also discovered on the server was a copy of 159,000 case files from the inspector general's investigative case management system, which suspects in an ongoing criminal investigation intended to market and sell, according to a report sent by DHS Inspector General John Roth on Nov. 24 to key members of Congress. The information included names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, the report said. The inspector general's acting chief information security officer reported the breach to DHS officials on May 11, while IG agents reviewed the details. Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke decided on Aug. 21 to notify affected employees who were employed at the department through the end of 2014 about the breach.

Sensitive Personal Information of 246,000 DHS Employees Found on Home Computer

