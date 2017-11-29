Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Sensitive Personal Information of 246,000 DHS Employees Found on Home Computer (usatoday.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the gift-that-keeps-giving dept.
The sensitive personal information of 246,000 Department of Homeland Security employees was found on the home computer server of a DHS employee in May, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY. From the report: Also discovered on the server was a copy of 159,000 case files from the inspector general's investigative case management system, which suspects in an ongoing criminal investigation intended to market and sell, according to a report sent by DHS Inspector General John Roth on Nov. 24 to key members of Congress. The information included names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, the report said. The inspector general's acting chief information security officer reported the breach to DHS officials on May 11, while IG agents reviewed the details. Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke decided on Aug. 21 to notify affected employees who were employed at the department through the end of 2014 about the breach.

  • There are (at least) 246,000 DHS employees?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lazarus ( 2879 )

      $12.3 billion in salary alone if the average is $50k full-loaded. I suspect the number is probably closer to $80k and the total would be $19.7 billion. I can't imagine what the total budget would have to be to protect the US's borders, but it is obviously an outrageous amount.

      • " I can't imagine what the total budget would have to be to protect the US's borders, but it is obviously an outrageous amount."

        Indeed, from WP:

        Employees 229,000 (2017) [1]
        Annual budget $40.6 billion (2017)[2]
        Agency executives

        Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary
        Claire Grady, Senior Official performing the duties of Deputy Secretary

        Child agencies

        United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

  • "oops, our bad, here's your free 18 months of credit monitoring"

    No one goes to jail, no one gets sued back to the stone ages. Providing free credit monitoring every couple of years is just the new cost of doing business. It's way cheaper than actually securing stuff.

  • So, no charges, wasn't even a crime claims the TSA.

    • Who are in charge of the DHS in May 2017? Hmmmmm?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Who are in charge of the DHS in May 2017? Hmmmmm?

        That was when the data was FOUND.

        From TFS:

        Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke decided on Aug. 21 to notify affected employees who were employed at the department through the end of 2014 about the breach.

        Given that the data only includes DHS employees through the end on 2014, do you have the balls to comment on who was in charge THEN?

        I'm guessing no.

    • It's not a crime. It's an, uh . . . it's an off site backup! That's what it is!
  • If breaches like this keep up, pretty soon we're all going to be anonymous.

