Uber Trained Employees on How To 'Impede, Obstruct or Influence' Ongoing Legal Investigations, Ex-employee Says
From a report on CNBC: Uber faced fresh allegations on Tuesday that it deliberately took steps to keep " unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." Hours of testimony on Tuesday centered around a letter from a former Uber security analyst's attorney to an Uber lawyer. The former analyst, Richard Jacobs, said in the letter there was a directive for Uber employees to use disappearing chat apps like Wickr, and that Uber sent employees to Pittsburgh (where it's developing its autonomous vehicles) to "educate" them on how to prevent "Uber's unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." He reportedly made other bombshell allegations in the letter, including that employees at Uber were trained to "impede" ongoing investigations, multiple media outlets reported.
they need some contempt of court a few days in county will fix them.
So if companies are legally People
... can they hold the Company in Contempt and force it to cease operation while it is "in jail"?
"they need some contempt of court a few days in county will fix them."
Court? I thought court would come in play only after any investigation was finished.
This IMHO falls under the good advice of "Don't talk to the police, EVER!, it can only hurt you."
Court comes into play throughout an investigation.
Court orders and warrents and what not. I'm not weighing in on if any court mandates we're violated though.
The company needs dissolution, the principals arrested and all assets seized.
The execs need to be hung at the town square.
Lots of things depend on how they're looked back on later...
Regardless how you look at Uber they are criminals, they are screwing employees [independent.co.uk], they are screwing customers [bloomberg.com], they are screwing authorities [theverge.com] and more!
I will never use Uber even if they are the last company on Earth.
You are of course entirely missing the point.
Using untraceable and uncrackable methods of communications are not inherently illegal. They aren't by themselves obstruction of justice.
These kinds of things are standards that apply equally to everyone including you. It doesn't matter how much you hate them. You don't get to apply a double standard to them.
This is just more of the usual "professional trolling disguised as journalism" and you're lapping it up like an idiot with no self-awareness.
Other companies do this, just not in so many words. Aside from the nudging and winking policies, some things are done under overt, yet bogus reasons. My company now deletes virtually all email after 3 months, to better manage storage resources and adhere to best practices for retention.
I'm not a fan of Uber as a company. They've done a lot of shady crap. But this sounds like it could also be normal corporate "speaking with care" training. Every company I've ever worked for has told me to be cautious with communicating about legally-sensitive topics in writing (including email and chat systems that archive conversations). Said training usually includes information about how to specify that written communication is attorney-client privileged, too, which makes it non-discoverable in most leg