Uber Trained Employees on How To 'Impede, Obstruct or Influence' Ongoing Legal Investigations, Ex-employee Says

From a report on CNBC: Uber faced fresh allegations on Tuesday that it deliberately took steps to keep " unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." Hours of testimony on Tuesday centered around a letter from a former Uber security analyst's attorney to an Uber lawyer. The former analyst, Richard Jacobs, said in the letter there was a directive for Uber employees to use disappearing chat apps like Wickr, and that Uber sent employees to Pittsburgh (where it's developing its autonomous vehicles) to "educate" them on how to prevent "Uber's unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." He reportedly made other bombshell allegations in the letter, including that employees at Uber were trained to "impede" ongoing investigations, multiple media outlets reported.

  • they need some contempt of court a few days in county will fix them.

  • Uber is a criminal enterprise. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by WCMI92 ( 592436 ) on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @04:29PM (#55639077) Homepage

    The company needs dissolution, the principals arrested and all assets seized.

  • Well, to be fair, your own using of your incognito browser might count as "using tools to impede, obstruct, or influence legal investigation", if someone was later interested in suing or prosecuting you for: 1) purchasing alcohol while underage, 2) browsing someone's LinkedIn profile to try to poach them for your company, 3) bypassing ads and depriving them of revenue.

    Lots of things depend on how they're looked back on later...

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Regardless how you look at Uber they are criminals, they are screwing employees [independent.co.uk], they are screwing customers [bloomberg.com], they are screwing authorities [theverge.com] and more!

      I will never use Uber even if they are the last company on Earth.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        You are of course entirely missing the point.

        Using untraceable and uncrackable methods of communications are not inherently illegal. They aren't by themselves obstruction of justice.

        These kinds of things are standards that apply equally to everyone including you. It doesn't matter how much you hate them. You don't get to apply a double standard to them.

        This is just more of the usual "professional trolling disguised as journalism" and you're lapping it up like an idiot with no self-awareness.

  • See subject.

  • Shades of gray (Score:3)

    by Lije Baley ( 88936 ) on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @05:11PM (#55639533)

    Other companies do this, just not in so many words. Aside from the nudging and winking policies, some things are done under overt, yet bogus reasons. My company now deletes virtually all email after 3 months, to better manage storage resources and adhere to best practices for retention.

  • I'm not a fan of Uber as a company. They've done a lot of shady crap. But this sounds like it could also be normal corporate "speaking with care" training. Every company I've ever worked for has told me to be cautious with communicating about legally-sensitive topics in writing (including email and chat systems that archive conversations). Said training usually includes information about how to specify that written communication is attorney-client privileged, too, which makes it non-discoverable in most leg

