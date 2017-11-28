Uber Trained Employees on How To 'Impede, Obstruct or Influence' Ongoing Legal Investigations, Ex-employee Says (cnbc.com) 7
From a report on CNBC: Uber faced fresh allegations on Tuesday that it deliberately took steps to keep " unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." Hours of testimony on Tuesday centered around a letter from a former Uber security analyst's attorney to an Uber lawyer. The former analyst, Richard Jacobs, said in the letter there was a directive for Uber employees to use disappearing chat apps like Wickr, and that Uber sent employees to Pittsburgh (where it's developing its autonomous vehicles) to "educate" them on how to prevent "Uber's unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day." He reportedly made other bombshell allegations in the letter, including that employees at Uber were trained to "impede" ongoing investigations, multiple media outlets reported.
they need some contempt of court a few days in county will fix them.
So if companies are legally People
... can they hold the Company in Contempt and force it to cease operation while it is "in jail"?
The company needs dissolution, the principals arrested and all assets seized.
Lots of things depend on how they're looked back on later...
Regardless how you look at Uber they are criminals, they are screwing employees [independent.co.uk], they are screwing customers [bloomberg.com], they are screwing authorities [theverge.com] and more!
I will never use Uber even if they are the last company on Earth.