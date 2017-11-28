Researchers Identify 44 Trackers in More Than 300 Android Apps (bleepingcomputer.com) 20
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: A collaborative effort between the Yale Privacy Lab and Exodus Privacy has shed light on dozens of invasive trackers that are embedded within Android apps and record user activity, sometimes without user consent. The results of this study come to show that the practice of collecting user data via third-party tracking code has become rampant among Android app developers and is now on par with what's happening on most of today's popular websites. The two investigative teams found tracking scripts not only in lesser known Android applications, where one might expect app developers to use such practices to monetize their small userbases, but also inside highly popular apps -- such as Uber, Twitter, Tinder, Soundcloud, or Spotify. The Yale and Exodus investigation resulted in the creation of a dedicated website that now lists all apps using tracking code and a list of trackers, used by these apps. In total, researchers said they identified 44 trackers embedded in over 300 Android apps.
This stuff will NEVER cease until Google themselves stops being the greatest Data Sink of all time, and puts some actual Privacy into Android.
...and we ALL know when that will be.
Per TFA (toward the bottom), the tracking providers also provide iOS components/libraries, so it's likely they are affected/infected as well. It's just that this study didn't look at them (for whatever reason).
Maybe that reason is more careful app review, or the fact that it's not nearly so easy to collect interesting data from an iOS app because the user has to agree to access and the app has to declare its intent to access (which is also part of the review), nor or iOS apps as freely able to run all the time.
I've no doubt there are some trackers embedded in iOS apps, but I would think it would be a lot more limited scene because few apps would garner much use or ability to mine data.
What we need a law that makes it illegal to track users without explicit consent and whose violation ends the perpetrator (or company) not only with giant fines but jailtime too. And to the question "how can you jail a corporation ?" you can't but you can sure as hell jail the CEO and other executives. You know the ones how give the go ahead to enact such privacy invading policies. How fucking hard can it be ?
Your reverse tracking law is pie in sky and serves no purpose beyond making you feel all warm and f
Reverse tracking would be that whenever someone tracks your life, you get the legal right to track them back. So if the CEO of Company X puts a tracker on your Android phone peering into your private life, for example, you'd get the legal right to track that CEO back and peer into HIS private life and habits. If a big data company is collecting data on you, your spouse, your kids, you would have the legal right to collect big data on THAT big data company's activities, including insight into that company's most private activities. Watch how quickly all tracking stops when such a law is passed.
Most CEOs don't have a fucking clue as to how their own products abuse privacy. They're never punished for abusing privacy, which is why they don't give a shit. Even when they do risk punishment or fines, they still weigh it against profit, which is truly all they care about. They continue to abuse privacy because they found out long ago that it's worth it.
And do you know what happens when you try and do a WHOIS lookup on the worlds most popular domains? You get some generic result-by-proxy bullshit, which is exactly what any executive of any corporation would do if a reverse-tracking law were passed. You would never be allowed to track them, you would be allowed to track a sanitized proxy.
It's really no wonder that ANY company uses that 'Result-by-proxy bullshit' as you call it. I wouldn't want all that spam either.
"In total, researchers said they identified 44 trackers embedded in over 300 Android apps. Overall, three-quarters of the 300+ apps Exodus analyzed contained at least one tracking component, with Google's CrashLytics and DoubleClick being the most popular trackers.
While some trackers collected only app crash reports (such as Google's CrashLytics), some of these trackers also collected app usage info and user details, some of which were sensitive in nature."
So, a majority of the app
Is this a problem iPhones too, or is this just an android problem?
Do they have an app that I can install to check the apps on my phone? Not that it will do me much good if I still want to run those apps.
What I really want is a fake location service that returns a fake cell phone tower ID and fake GPS, but based on a real location of my choice. Then apps that want location data will get the fake location except for ones that I want to give the real location to (for example, Waze).
So, where is the App that scans for these, and blocks the data endpoints?
I have Ad-Away from the F-Droid store, but I'm betting that my patched hosts file doesn't block them all.