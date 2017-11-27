Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Businesses Communications The Courts United States Your Rights Online

Tim Wu: Why the Courts Will Have to Save Net Neutrality (nytimes.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Tim Wu, a law professor at Columbia who first coined the term "net neutrality," writes for the New York Times: Allowing such censorship is anathema to the internet's (and America's) founding spirit. And by going this far, the F.C.C. may also have overplayed its legal hand. So drastic is the reversal of policy (if, as expected, the commission approves Mr. Pai's proposal next month), and so weak is the evidence to support the change, that it seems destined to be struck down in court. The problem for Mr. Pai is that government agencies are not free to abruptly reverse longstanding rules on which many have relied without a good reason (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled), such as a change in factual circumstances. A mere change in F.C.C. ideology isn't enough. As the Supreme Court has said, a federal agency must "examine the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its action." Given that net neutrality rules have been a huge success by most measures, the justification for killing them would have to be very strong. It isn't. In fact, it's very weak. From what we know so far, Mr. Pai's rationale for eliminating the rules is that cable and phone companies, despite years of healthy profit, need to earn even more money than they already do -- that is, that the current rates of return do not yield adequate investment incentives. More specifically, Mr. Pai claims that industry investments have gone down since 2015, the year the Obama administration last strengthened the net neutrality rules.

  • For one : 2015 is not "Long standing rules". If anything, the "Long standing rules" apply more to the 1996 Telecommunications Act which labeled ISPs as Information Service Providers.

    For two : Courts making laws and forcing regulatory bodies to enforce them is a path you don't want to go down. If a sitting judge can just decide whatever he wants, and make up new law and regulations on the spot, then they effectively become Legislative, Executive and Judicial all in one.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      in addition, the gop controlled Congress, which refused to seat hundreds of judges under Obama is packing the courts with incompetent republican partisans, so the activism from the bench will be decidedly pro-business

      • It's amazing what winning all three branches of government can get you. Hopefully the Democrats learn from this, but so far they haven't.

        • Well, you know those tree-hugging liberal hippies. They still believe in this lovey-dovey "for the people" bullshit.

      • Not that any previous administration packed the courts with partisans, competent or not.

        You actually may not want competent partisans packed onto the courts, though it's hard to tell what's worse, partisan judges or incompetent judges. Not a big deal however, as the results are often the same. So is the fix.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      When regulatory bodies completely ignore the will of the public you have a much bigger problem. Courts seem like the perfect entity to deal with that, though it should be a treason case.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        When regulatory bodies completely ignore the will of the public you have a much bigger problem. Courts seem like the perfect entity to deal with that, though it should be a treason case.

        The will of the public is enforced through the ballot box. In this case, it was clear the Trump agenda was deregulation. It was a theme of his campaign that Government is too big and needs to be trimmed down.

        He even addressed SPECIFICALLY the 2015 Act prior to its passing :

        https://twitter.com/realdonald... [twitter.com]

        And he was elected. You can't argue "Will of the people" in this case.

        • Try to guess the number I'm thinking of.....
          It's the number of people who voted for Trump based on his Net Neutrality stance.
          It is also the number of people who voted against Trump based on his Net Neutrality stance.

          Can you guess this magic number? I'll give you a hint-- It's between ZERO and ZERO.

          Say what you want about whether NN is being "destroyed", or if it never existed in the first place... but don't fabricate a public mandate when 99.9999% of people who give a fuck disagree with what is happ

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by PoopJuggler ( 688445 )
      Right... I'm sure a law professor at Columbia has no idea about how laws and judges work, and that you certainly must know more about it because you are an official Denizen Of The Internet.

    • Courts making laws and forcing regulatory bodies to enforce them is a path you don't want to go down.

      Sigh... Courts make laws constantly in the form of case law [wikipedia.org]. That is normal and proper. It is their job to make regulatory bodies adhere to the law when they overstep their authority. That is exactly the point of the judiciary. They are there to determine what the interpretation of the law should be in the event of an ambiguity or conflict. A judiciary that does not have the authority to create binding judgments and to correct regulatory bodies is worse than useless.

      If a sitting judge can just decide whatever he wants, and make up new law and regulations on the spot, then they effectively become Legislative, Executive and Judicial all in one.

      If a judge oversteps their authority

  • Telecomes disagree with his logic (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Raul654 ( 453029 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @09:48AM (#55629377) Homepage

    From what we know so far, Mr. Pai's rationale for eliminating the rules is that cable and phone companies, despite years of healthy profit, need to earn even more money than they already do -- that is, that the current rates of return do not yield adequate investment incentives.

    CEOs of various telecoms have been asked during quarterly earnings calls how the implementation of net neutrality and later its repeal would affect their bottom line. They have said it would not. They are legally required to provide accurate information during such calls (and can be sued for breach of fiduciary duty if they don't).

    Such statements will be used against Pai when the FCC gets sued over this.

    • CEOs of various telecoms have been asked during quarterly earnings calls how the implementation of net neutrality and later its repeal would affect their bottom line. They have said it would not. They are legally required to provide accurate information during such calls (and can be sued for breach of fiduciary duty if they don't).

      Your statement might mean something in a legal system that includes actual punishments. We are still rewarding CEOs when they get caught doing unethical shit. When the worst case scenario is being forced to pull a platinum-lined parachute and walk away with millions, they have zero incentive to be honest and ethical.

      • I don't understand your reply...

        Are you trying to say that the CEO's mislead their investors in that the reversal of net neutrality wouldn't effect their bottom-line?

        Damn. That's some hardcore reverse psychology.

  • Over on Twitter, a frequently promoted Tweet is Comcast claiming that they're not going to block/throttle anything.

    That and a buck fifty will get you a bad cup of coffee.

    And they're specifically not saying anything about refusing to raise rates.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by RedK ( 112790 )

      Over on Twitter, a frequently promoted Tweet is Comcast claiming that they're not going to block/throttle anything.

      Of course they are, even the proposal by the FCC right now includes language that addresses this specifically :

      142. Many of the largest ISPs have committed in this proceeding not to block or throttle legal
      content.507 These commitments can be enforced by the FTC under Section 5, protecting consumers
      without imposing public-utility regulation on ISPs.508 As discussed below, we believe that case-by-case,
      ex post regulation better serves a dynamic industry like the Internet and reduces the risk of overregulation.509
      We also reject assertions that the FTC has insufficient authority, because, as Verizon
      argues, âoe[i]f broadband service providersâ(TM) conduct falls outside [the FTCâ(TM)s] grant of jurisdictionâ"that is, if their actions cannot be described as anticompetitive, unfair, or deceptiveâ"then the conduct should not
      be banned in the first place.â510 And the transparency rule that we announce today should allay any
      concerns about the ambiguity of ISP commitments,511 by requiring ISPs to disclose if the ISPs block or
      throttle legal content. Finally, we expect that any attempt by ISPs to undermine the openness of the
      Internet would be resisted by consumers and edge providers.512 We also observe that all states have laws
      proscribing deceptive trade practices.513

      From page 83 of the proposal : http://transition.fcc.gov/Dail... [fcc.gov]

      Basically, the FCC wants to reclass ISPs from Title II utilities to Information Services and let the FTC and market dictacte what is and isn't acceptable behavior. It's not like the FCC doesn't believe in Neutrality, they just don't think they are the body that should enforce it through heavy handed regulation.

      • Except the FTC was legally barred from doing exactly that, and the FCC assigned the role of overseeing ISPs.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by RedK ( 112790 )

          Except the FTC was legally barred from doing exactly that, and the FCC assigned the role of overseeing ISPs.

          Yes, which is what the FCC is trying to reverse. The FCC is proposing going back to the previous model which they judge more apt at managing ISPs than the 2015 regulations. Anyone opposing this is hoping their supporters don't actually research the issues and the timeline, and it is why you see vague articles about "Net Neutrality" rather than comprehensive coverage of what is actually happenning and what is the context of it.

          The previous rules in place worked for 19 years.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      We never will, but it’s very important that we be able to. But
      we won’t. So let us do it. Because we won’t do it. Which is why we’re
      spending so much money to make sure we can. But we won’t. But let us.

    • Of course not. It's not a block, it's preferential routing to benefit our customers best interest. And since our customers are too stup... busy thinking what might be in their best interest, we take this problem out of their hands. FOR FREE I may add!

  • I hope so ... (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @09:55AM (#55629435)

    I can only hope that there will be a sudden outbreak of common sense and that the courts will uphold net neutrality. ISPs should really only be access providers whom can optionally offer their own competing content services without harming competition by charging extra for access to, and throttling, the competition. Big Telecom has complained about the expense of building out their networks and maintaining them. Really, these networks have been subsidized by government granting them duopolies, or in some cases, monopolies. And in other cases, municipalities have offered tax breaks to Big Telecom for building out high speed data, which in effect, is a tax payer subsidy.

    I do not want a return to the days of AOL, Prodigy, and CompuServe. Those days were truly walled gardens. You could not send email outside of those services. Bulletin boards were open only to subscribers and there was no sharing of content amongst the online services. If you wanted information on both a CompuServe and an AOL forum, you'd need subscriptions on both services. Then, as if to add insult to injury, you were sometimes charged exorbitant per minute usage fees on top of the monthly fee. Perhaps, the only more generous of services was Prodigy. At least with Prodigy, it was just about an all you can eat.

  • Founding spirit of America etc come into play only when Democrats are in power. When Republicans are in power, some vague explanation of why it could be legal is enough.

    • And freedom. Somehow this is certainly very much pro-freedom. Dunno how yet, but we'll find a reason why everyone is much freer if telcos can rape your butt.

  • I just watched a bunch of Republicans c*rcle j*rking on YouTube about how they were now facing an unprecedented pool of unfilled positions in the judicial system that can now be filled with 'right thinking people' thanks to McConnell's obstructionist tactics during the Obama presidency. The number of slots they have to fill must be huge since the Federalist Society, to whom Trump has outsourced these appointments, is having such trouble finding qualified candidates that they are elevating people to the benc

  • So let me get this straight:

    • Censorship large companies pay for: Bad.
    • Censorship large companies employ against people: Completely within their rights as private corporations blah blah blah.

    Oh, brave new world!

  • The FCC is going to have no shortage of examples of censorship and flaming hypocrisy from the most vocal advocates of Net Neutrality like Google, Facebook and Twitter. If the goal is an "open Internet," it's going to be the biggest backers who end up looking the worst because they are doing all of the things that they fear the ISPs would do (and yet have never done).

    Big Tech crushes dissenting opinions, even slightly dissenting opinions. People get banned, shadowbanned, demonetized, etc. at the drop of a ha

    • I think the term is "nobody has an obligation to give you a platform". And yes, nobody does. Unless of course they are a monopoly. Then it starts being a bit iffy.

  • Because he's god-king and Emperor for life. If you don't agree you are RAAAAACIST!

  • The leading contributor of lobbying efforts to Congress is the healthcare industry. Number 2 is Telecom and there may be concerted effort on their part to be #1.

  • "The problem for Mr. Pai is that government agencies are not free to abruptly reverse longstanding rules on which many have relied without a good reason"

    Well no, he gets this exactly backwards. Network Neutrality was EXACTLY such a reversal, and here's Pai simply undoing what the FCC wasn't free to do in the first place. Pai is correcting the very transgression Wu is citing here.

    It was previously a longstanding rule--supported by law--that the FCC would have a hands off approach to the internet. Wheeler rev

    • It was previously a longstanding rule--supported by law--that the FCC would have a hands off approach to the internet

      BS Alert. The FCC was ordered to get involved in 2015; until then it was the FTC.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by volkris ( 694 )

        The FCC was always involved. It chose to take a more active role in 2015 despite the Telecommunication Act not asking it to, and despite its means of involvement kicking the FTC off the case.

        That's one of the huge problems with how the FCC acted under Wheeler: they removed the FTC and its consumer protections. Pai has now been pushing to get the FTC back on the case, and their proposal of regulation lays out clearly that restoration of FTC protections is one of the key elements of his plan.

  • ... a basis for decreeing Net Neutrality in the first place?

    Networks have prioritized certain types of high-value traffic ever since someone figured out that their network was saturated with someone else's data, and that you could program a way to control that.

    NN isn't a "long standing expectation", but a relatively new idea. If the basis for fighting the "abruptly reverse longstanding rules on which many have relied without a good reason", the reasons behind the "longstanding rules" need to be proven to be

