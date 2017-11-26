FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers (apnews.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes the AP: The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found. Nearly 80 interviews with Americans targeted by Fancy Bear, a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage group, turned up only two cases in which the FBI had provided a heads-up. Even senior policymakers discovered they were targets only when the AP told them, a situation some described as bizarre and dispiriting.
"It's utterly confounding," said Philip Reiner, a former senior director at the National Security Council, who was notified by the AP that he was targeted in 2015. "You've got to tell your people. You've got to protect your people." The FBI declined to answer most questions from AP about how it had responded to the spying campaign... A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, declined to comment on timing but said that the bureau was overwhelmed by the sheer number of attempted hacks... A few more were contacted by the FBI after their emails were published in the torrent of leaks that coursed through last year's electoral contest. But to this day, some leak victims have not heard from the bureau at all.
Here's an interesting statistic from the AP's analysis. "Out of 312 U.S. military and government figures targeted by Fancy Bear, 131 clicked the links sent to them."
"It's utterly confounding," said Philip Reiner, a former senior director at the National Security Council, who was notified by the AP that he was targeted in 2015. "You've got to tell your people. You've got to protect your people." The FBI declined to answer most questions from AP about how it had responded to the spying campaign... A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, declined to comment on timing but said that the bureau was overwhelmed by the sheer number of attempted hacks... A few more were contacted by the FBI after their emails were published in the torrent of leaks that coursed through last year's electoral contest. But to this day, some leak victims have not heard from the bureau at all.
Here's an interesting statistic from the AP's analysis. "Out of 312 U.S. military and government figures targeted by Fancy Bear, 131 clicked the links sent to them."
Re: (Score:2)
Just a guess (Score:2, Interesting)
The FBI didn't want to compromise their ongoing operation. If they had notified the victims, even without disclosing that the hackers were thought to be from Russia, that would've probably caused some of the victims to tip off the fact that there was an FBI investigation into the mail hack.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Snowden was a traitor and gave both a lot of information. Now, we need to make sure that neither of these nations (along with a few other nations/groups) discover how we track them.
Russian "hackers" (Score:3)
Yep. Targeted + phishing = professional (Score:4, Interesting)
You're quite right. If they specifically target 325 named government officials, as in this case, with tailored emails, that's spear phishing and very much the kind of thing sophisticated professionals will do. Once they have access using the credentials of the deputy director of the NSA, they would then move laterally to own most of the NDA network.
Targets such as the director, deputy director, and top network / database administrators is gold. That's even better than arbitrary code execution on some random system with an unprivileged account, which is what Hollywood-style hacking normally results in. (Though if you can follow that up with privilege escalation on a critical system, that gets even more interesting).
Yes, indeed I do this for a living.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Yup, and his IT guy didn't notice the bit.ly link for change password.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-... [wikileaks.org]
https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]
When we sent these out I was saying to Dmitry 'No one is going to be dumb enough to click on that. He'll call his IT guy and they'll tell him not to click it'. And he said to me 'Volodya, these Americans have heads full of post modernism and spirit cooking. Their precious bodily essences have been contaminated with soy milk. They'll fall for it, like traitor drinking poloni
Re: (Score:2)
You keep calling them trespassers, but they whistled nonchalantly when they passed by the security guards, while carrying FedEx boxes.
You keep calling them muggers, but they used their finger to make it feel like a gun, when they told their victims to give them their money.
You keep calling them murderers, but they gave people falsely labeled drugs hoping they'd take them and die.
Hackers, using the popular definition of people who gain unauthorized access to computer systems, are not always cracking p
Let's do some math... (Score:1)
What could possibly be their motivation for not notifying the targets?
“IT’S CURIOUS”
the problem is NOT that they clicked the link (Score:2)
The west continues to drop our guard on classified information which is foolish, esp. since most of personal computers are running Windows. This makes it trivial to crack.
What is needed is to require that personal stuff either not be ran on military laptops, OR that it be over a VPN/remote display, OR that it simply be on a virtual system, with the personal being the client, not the other way around.
Re: (Score:2)
The west is not taking Russia and China serious in their work to undermine and destroy us.
Undermine, yes. Destroy? Hyperbole at its worst. Especially concerning the Chinese, who benefit so much from our relationship. I agree that we need to take foreign intelligence threats more seriously, but that doesn't mean we should return to Cold War mentalities where we dehumanize others, assuming that they want to see us reduced to a heap of rubble.
Another part of the US gov? Doing law enforcement (Score:2)
Every day wasted is another day the another skilled nation could copy out all the plain text data... again.
US investigators tried to wait and see with a real extraction effort and allowed a lot of US secrets to walk out in real time while under investigation...
Methods would have changed by now so who is looking after US domestic collection and who wants easy to find malware code to stay in place?
Some US investigatio